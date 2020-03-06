L.A. DIGEST: Center hosts talk on women’s issues

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The African American Cultural Center (Us), 3018 W. 48th St., will host its first March Soul Session, “African-centered Womanism: Issues of Cultural Grounding, Self-determination and Struggle,” on March 8 at 3 p.m.

Panelists will include professors Gail Buck and Rita Page, lecturers in the Department of Africana Studies at Cal State Long Beach Long, as well as Seba Tiamoyo Karenga and Seba Chimbuko Tembo, lecturers at Kawaida Institute of Pan-African Studies.

For more information, visit www.AfricanAmericanCulturalCenter-LA.org.

Interfatith group

plans policy training

LEIMERT PARK — The Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity will host a Justice Not Jails event on March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church, 4126 Arlington Ave.

The event will discuss the vote outcome of the election regarding Measure R and the district attorney’s race, and outline next steps. It also will discuss future activities including advocacy to End Life Without Parole.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Larry Foy at lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Art walk, farmers

market planned

COMPTON — Compton Art Walk and Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County will kick off First Saturdays, a monthly community-building day, on March 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NHS Center for Sustainable Communities, 1051 W. Rosecrans Ave.

The event will include a farmers market, art, live music and a community conversation where NHS will discuss gentrification and building legacy.

For more information, visit https://nhslacounty.org/calendar/.

Reparations event

hosted at college

WEST ATHENS — Reparations United Front will hold its eighth annual National Reparations Demand Day on March 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at in the S.S.E.C. Building, Room 301 A at Los Angeles Southwest College, 1600 Imperial Hwy.

For more information, call (310) 285-8772 or email ed@reparationsunitedfront.org.

Compton College hosts

education job fair

COMPTON — Compton College will host a job fair for educators from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14 in the Library-Student Success Center, 1111 E. Artesia Blvd.

The job fair will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about Compton College and submit applications for full-time positions. There will also be free workshops on resume writing and interview skills.

For information on qualifications required for each position, and to apply online, visit http://district.compton.edu/administration/human-resources/index.asp.

Library offer

art class for kids

INGLEWOOD — The Inglewood Public Library will host a “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Art Class” at 4 p.m. March 5 in the Main Library’s Children’s Storytime Room, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

Cartoonist Dave Boatman will teach children ages 5 and up how to draw characters from the book and tell fun facts, in honor of Youth Art Month.

To sign up and for more information, call (310) 412-5645 or visit library.cityofinglewood.org.

Dance opera planned

at 7th Street Bridge

DOWNTOWN — Heidi Duckler Dance, in conjunction with LA Opera’s Eurydice Found Festival, will present dance opera “Underway” March 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the 7th Street Bridge, East Seventh Street.

“Underway” is based on Rainer Maria Rilke’s poem “Orpheus. Eurydice. Hermes.” It is directed and choreographed by Heidi Duckler and composed by four musicians including Leaha Maria Villarreal.

For tickets and more information, visit http://hdd_underway.eventbrite.com/.

Crane collapses

at stadium site

INGLEWOOD — A large crane collapsed Feb. 28 in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium, which is under construction, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters were sent to the 1000 block of South Prairie Avenue about 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crane collapsed away from the main structure of the stadium, which will be the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

