L.A. DIGEST: Central Avenue Jazz Festival returns

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the 24th annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 27-28 between King Boulevard and Vernon Avenue. For more than two decades, the free music festival has been a staple of the South Los Angeles community, celebrating the region’s rich cultural past and turning the spotlight on what was once considered the heart of L.A.’s Jazz Scene.

There will be live jazz performances on three stages, in addition to the historical Dunbar Hotel; a diverse selection of culinary experiences; as well as pavilions for art, business and employment resources, health and wellness, and youth.

The lineup includes Barbara Morrison and the Bu Crew, Cassandra Wilson and the Brandon Coleman Experience.

For more information, visit www.centralavejazzfest.com.

Museum hosts

Soul of a Nation

DOWNTOWN — The Broad Museum, 221 S. Grand Ave., offers free Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 every Thursday at 7 p.m.

The talks run through July and offer perspectives on the art, artists and era of Soul of a Nation, an exhibit that explores the many ways that social justice movements were implemented in art.

Tickets are free but must be reserved at www.thebroad.org. There also will be limited, walk-up admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

Concert seeks

to end homelessness

LEIMERT PARK — Makes Me Wanna Holla, a concert to end homelessness and mental illness, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Umoja Center, 3347 W. 43rd St.

A fundraising and consciousness shaping concert addressing the homeless crisis in Los Angeles, it features a soul stirring live musical concert discussion forum featuring leading homeless advocates.

Local artist and educator Torré Brannon-Reese and his band, Everything With Soul, will perform. The poetry of Mr. Lorenzo “Sa Men Ra” Frank is also featured. The event is produced by FAMLI Inc., a nonprofit agency whose central mission is to provide vitally needed programs, activities and services for the underserved and marginalized.

Summer Soiree

scheduled Aug. 3

LEIMERT PARK — The fifth annual Sutro Avenue Summer Soiree and Jazz Festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 3. The event will feature a live DJ, jazz lounge, hosted wine lounge, kids’ zone, community resource zone, health and wellness zone, as well as food trucks, prize drawings and more.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Creative mentor

salon to be held

EXPOSITION PARK — “Youth Now! A Creative Mentor Salon by Queens of the New Age” will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

The free event will allow participants to immerse themselves in an evening of professional development and artistic expansion presented in conjunction with “Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary.”

The event is presented in partnership with Queens of the New Age, an education-based creative collective and music arts festival dedicated to art education, creative expansion, and empowerment of women of color.

Inspired by Charles White, who influenced many artists in his years as a teacher, CAAM partners with Queens of the New Age and Queensfest 2019 to educate, entertain and empower young creative women of color.

The evening will consist of workshops, salon discussions, mentorship pairing, and live sets from Queensfest DJs. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Shopping center

hosts Melanin Market

CRENSHAW — The Melanin Market L.A., featuring items for sale by African-American vendors, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27 at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Come support local black-owned businesses and vendors that provide a wide array of services and help strengthen the community.

For more information, visit: https://www.melaninmarketla.com/.

Battle Zone dance

event planned

SOUTH LOS ANGELES – “Battle Zone,” the annual dance event benefitting Tommy The Clown Academy will be held at 6 p.m. July 27, at Los Angeles Southwest College, 1600 W. Imperial Highway. For more information, visit www.tommytheclown.com.

Gordon Parks exhibit

continues at the Getty

LOS ANGELES — The J. Paul Getty Museum, 1200 Getty Center Drive, continues an exhibition of photographs by celebrated artist Gordon Parks through Nov. 10.

“Gordon Parks: The Flávio Story” explores one of the most important photo essays Parks produced for Life magazine and traces how its publication prompted an extraordinary sequence of events over several decades. The exhibition is co-organized by the Getty and the Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto, Canada in partnership with Instituto Moreira Salles, Brazil, and The Gordon Parks Foundation, New York.

Parks’ photographs chronicling social justice, civil rights and the African-American experience in the United States are both a vital historical document and a compelling body of artistic work,” said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum.

Church offers

free meals for youth

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Free meals for youth 18 years of age and younger, will be offered from 7 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 9 at First New Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 1555 W. 108th St., (across the street from Washington Preparatory High School).

Provided by the First New Christian Fellowship Community Development Corporation, the meals are a component of the Summer Food Service Program, sponsored by the California Department of Education’s Nutrition Services Division. For further information, call (323) 756-2541.

Compiled by Sarah Jones-Smith and Bria Overs.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.