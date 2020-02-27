L.A. DIGEST: CicLAvia draws 10,000 to South L.A.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — An estimated 10,000 people took part in CicLAvia Feb. 23 along Central Avenue, cycling, running, skating and walking on a six-mile stretch of the famed avenue that was closed to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Councilman Curren D. Price hosted three drawings for new bicycles during the day.

Maria Silva, CicLaVia’s Hub Captain for Watts said, “It’s been a good crowd.”

“I think CicLaVia is a great opportunity for families and people to get out and enjoy the streets and take advantage of getting close to the community,” Silva added.

Sijara Pecot of Compton said, “This is my first CicLaVia ride. I like bike riding. This is a good venue to ride my bike without traffic. It’s a great day, I started in Watts and I’m surprised and proud of myself for making it all the way to Adams Boulevard.”

With start and mandatory dismount zones at 103rd Street for the Watts Hub and at Adams Boulevard for the South Central Hub, the event wasn’t a race and participants could travel freely either way of the route.

— Kristina Dixon

Black vote discussion

planned at Holman

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Sanctuary of Hope will hold its third annual Black Narrative Series event, “Woke to Win: Strategies to Amplify the Black Volume through the 2020 Election & Census,” at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

The event will include a panel discussion addressing the current state of politics impacting black people. Panelists include Damien Goodmon, founder of the Crenshaw Subway Coalition; Grek Akili, executive director of the Fannie Lou Hammer Institute; and Annetta Wells, deputy political director for SEIU 2015.

To RSVP and for more information, visit www.thesoh.org/events.

Business group

plans awards dinner

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Black Business Association will host its Salute to Black History Annual Awards Dinner on Feb. 27 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive

The association will honor individuals who have helped advance the African-American vote, including Rep. John Lewis, Rev. William Barber II, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, Rep. Karen Bass and Sebastian Ridley-Thomas.

For tickets and more information, visit www.bbala.org, or contact bbamail2009@gmail.com.

Men’s ministry

serves fish dinners

COMPTON — The United Methodist Men of First United Methodist Church in Compton will host its Lenten Fish Fry beginning on Feb. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at 1025 S. Long Beach Blvd.

The group will sell fish dinners every Friday through Good Friday, April 10. The choice of dinners will include red snapper, catfish, an option of cole slaw, potato or macaroni salads and a soft drink for $10.

Dinners can be pre-ordered by calling (310) 678-0875.

Club hosts black

hospitality celebration

CULVER CITY — The West L.A. College Student Hospitality Club will celebrate black history and culture in hospitality from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 28 at the college’s Fine Arts building, 9000 Overland Ave.

The free program will include lunch, speakers, prizes and hospitality program information. Parking will be available at the S Parking Garage or Lot 7.

To RSVP and for more information, contact Kay Boles at (310) 429-4972 or bolesnk@wlac.edu.

Radio show focuses

on supervisor’s race

LOS ANGELES — Radio talk show host and Wave columnist Earl Ofari Hutchinson will discuss “The Race for the 2nd District Supervisor.” at 9 a.m. Feb. 29 on KPFK Radio 90.7 FM. The show also will be streamed at kpfk.org and Facebook Livestreamed at hutchinsonreport.

Employees group

to honor supervisor

DOWNTOWN — The Los Angeles County African American Employees Association will honor Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas at its inaugural black-tie fundraiser-gala at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the L.A. Grand Hotel, 333 S. Figueroa St.

The event will honor Ridley-Thomas for his leadership in addressing homelessness in L.A. County. Deborah Flint, CEO of L.A. World Airports, will serve as keynote speaker.

For tickets or other information, call (818) 445-9952 or visit https://lacaaea.org/.

Black medicine

lecture planned

WILLOWBROOK — The Minority Health Institute will hold its History of Blacks in Medicine Lecture and Luncheon from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science Keck Auditorium, 1731 E. 120th St.

The lecture will be given by African American health expert Dr. Richard Allen Williams. A soul food lunch and performance by R.A.W. Sugar Jazz Band will follow.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $40 at the door. For more information, visit https://sievent.com/e/a3e415.

Writing discussions

planned at conference

WEST LOS ANGELES — Black Chateau, a marketing company for authors, will host two panel discussions on writing at the California Creative Writers Conference scheduled for Feb. 29 at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles Westside, 6161 W. Centinela Ave.

The first panel, “As Bad as We Wanna Be: Creating Captivating Villains Your Readers Love to Hate,” will take place at 11:15 a.m. The second, “Adapt Your Story for Film or TV to Help It Sell in an Ever-Changing Industry,” will take place at 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the conference and ticket information, visit http://www.wcwriters.com/ccwc/index.html.

Black history dance

planned in Lawndale

LAWNDALE — L.A. Quiet Storm Ballroom will host its fourth annual Black History Dance at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Lawndale Community Center, 14700 Burin Ave.

Dance styles will include Detroit-style Ballroom, Chicago Steppin’, Salsa, Bop and Line Dance. Tickets are $40 and include food.

For more information and tickets, call (310) 630-9413 or (310) 867-4735, or email sandmansh7@gmail.com.

Black history

story time planned

INGLEWOOD — The Inglewood Public Library will host award winning storyteller Michael D. McCarty on Feb. 29 at 2:30 p.m. in the Main Library’s Children’s Storytime Room, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

McCarty will give an educational, interactive story time performance where he will tell African-American and African tales that depict the triumphs of black people throughout American history.

To sign up and for more information, call (310) 412-5645 or visit library.cityofinglewood.org.

Black P.R. Society

to hold mixer

EXPOSITION PARK — The Black Public Relations Society, Los Angeles will host a welcome mixer on Feb. 28 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at The Fields LA, 3939 S. Figueroa St.

Guests are invited to meet board members and learn more about the organization. There will be complimentary parking and hors d’oeuvres while food lasts.

To RSVP and for more information, visit https://www.ucrowd.co/event-details/bprs-la-welcome-mixer-2020.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.