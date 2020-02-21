L.A. DIGEST: CicLAvia return to South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — CicLAvia will begin its 2020 season and 10-year anniversary celebration with their CicLAvia: South Los Angeles Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The six-mile route will travel along Central Avenue from Adams Boulevard to 103rd Street, with a variety of activities along the route. Participants of all ages are welcome to use any form of non-motorized transportation, and can start and end anywhere along the route.

For more information and a list of activities along the route, visit https://www.ciclavia.org/ciclavia_south_la_feb.

Aquarium holds

black history festival

LONG BEACH — Aquarium of the Pacific will host its 18th annual African-American Festival Feb. 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 100 Aquarium Way.

The festival will include performances by local African-American groups, cultural displays, handmade craftwork and visiting animals. The Heritage Award will be presented on Feb. 22 to H. Maxie-Viltz in recognition of her dedicated service to the community.

For more information, call (562) 590-3100, or visit aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/african_american_festival/.

Black photographers

featured at CSUN

NORTHRIDGE — Cal State Northridge will host a Black History Month presentation on black photographers from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Ferman Presentation Room of the Oviatt Library on campus, 18111 Nordhoff St.

“Photography Through the African-American Lens” will feature a panel of black photographers discussing their work. The panel includes Ian Foxx of Foxx Media Group, Roderick Lyons, a professor at Los Angeles Valley College; and photojournalist Malcolm Ali.

Reservations are requested at library.csun.edu/bhm-2020. Light refreshments will be served.

Cultural center

hosts lecture series

LEIMERT PARK — The African American Cultural Center, 3018 W. 48th St., will host the last event in its annual Black History Month Lecture Series at 3 p.m. Feb. 23.

The lecture will feature Maulana Karenga, professor and chair of African Studies at Cal State Long Beach, and it will focus on Black Islamic Spirituality and Ethics.

For more information, visit www.AfricanAmericanCulturalCenter-LA.org.

Theatre company

to stage reading

HOLLYWOOD — Towne Street Theatre will celebrate Black History month with a staged reading of “A Good Day to Fly,” at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre, 6773 Hollywood Blvd.

The play by Raf Mauro and David Stansfield tells the story of Bessie Coleman, the first woman of African-American descent and Native American descent, to hold a pilot’s license.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can. To RSVP, email info@townestreetla.org.

Marines honored

at luncheon

TORRANCE — El Camino College will host a Black History Month luncheon honoring the legacy of the Montford Point Marines at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the college’s East Dining Room, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd.

Members of the Los Angeles chapter of the Montford Point Marines, the first African Americans to integrate the U.S. Marine Corps, will share their stories in a panel discussion.

For more information, contact Brenda Threatt at bthreatt@elcamino.edu.

Compton College

hosts housing forum

COMPTON — Compton College will host a community forum about student residential housing at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Dollarhide Community Center, 301 N. Tamarind Ave.

The forum will discuss plans for future student housing at Compton College. Community members, residents served by the Compton Community College District, business partners, students and parents are encouraged to attend and give their input.

For more information, contact the Compton College Office of the President at (310) 900-1600, ext. 2000.

Black vote discussion

planned at Holman

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Sanctuary of Hope will hold its third annual Black Narrative Series event, “Woke to Win: Strategies to Amplify the Black Volume through the 2020 Election & Census,” at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

The event will include a panel discussion addressing the current state of politics impacting black people. Panelists include Damien Goodmon, founder of the Crenshaw Subway Coalition; Grek Akili, executive director of the Fannie Lou Hammer Institute; and Annetta Wells, deputy political director for SEIU 2015.

To RSVP and for more information, visit www.thesoh.org/events.

Business group

plans awards dinner

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Black Business Association will host its Salute to Black History Annual Awards Dinner on Feb. 27 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive

The association will honor individuals who have helped advance the African-American vote, including Rep. John Lewis, Rev. William Barber II, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, Rep. Karen Bass and Sebastian Ridley-Thomas.

For tickets and more information, visit www.bbala.org, or contact bbamail2009@gmail.com.

Men’s ministry

serves fish dinners

COMPTON — The United Methodist Men of First United Methodist Church in Compton will host its Lenten Fish Fry beginning on Feb. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at 1025 S. Long Beach Blvd.

The group will sell fish dinners every Friday from Feb. 28 through Good Friday, April 10. The choice of dinners will include red snapper, catfish, an option of cole slaw, potato or macaroni salads and a soft drink for $10.

Dinners can be pre-ordered by calling (310) 678-0875.

Club hosts black

hospitality celebration

CULVER CITY — The West L.A. College Student Hospitality Club will celebrate black history and culture in hospitality from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 28 at the college’s Fine Arts building, 9000 Overland Ave.

The free program will include lunch, speakers, prizes and hospitality program information. Parking will be available at the S Parking Garage or Lot 7.

To RSVP and for more information, contact Kay Boles at (310) 429-4972 or bolesnk@wlac.edu.

Employees group

to honor supervisor

DOWNTOWN — The Los Angeles County African American Employees Association will honor Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas at its inaugural black-tie fundraiser-gala at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the L.A. Grand Hotel, 333 S. Figueroa St.

The event will honor Ridley-Thomas for his leadership in addressing homelessness in L.A. County. Deborah Flint, CEO of L.A. World Airports, will serve as keynote speaker.

For tickets or other information, call (818) 445-9952 or visit https://lacaaea.org/.

Black medicine

lecture planned

WILLOWBROOK — The Minority Health Institute will hold its History of Blacks in Medicine Lecture and Luncheon from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science Keck Auditorium, 1731 E. 120th St.

The lecture will be given by African American health expert Dr. Richard Allen Williams. A soul food lunch and performance by R.A.W. Sugar Jazz Band will follow.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $40 at the door. For more information, visit https://sievent.com/e/a3e415.

Writing discussions

planned at conference

WEST LOS ANGELES — Black Chateau, a marketing company for authors, will host two panel discussions on writing at the California Creative Writers Conference scheduled for Feb. 29 at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles Westside, 6161 W. Centinela Ave.

The first panel, “As Bad as We Wanna Be: Creating Captivating Villains Your Readers Love to Hate,” will take place at 11:15 a.m. The second, “Adapt Your Story for Film or TV to Help It Sell in an Ever-Changing Industry,” will take place at 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the conference and ticket information, visit http://www.wcwriters.com/ccwc/index.html.

Black history dance

planned in Lawndale

LAWNDALE — L.A. Quiet Storm Ballroom will host its fourth annual Black History Dance at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Lawndale Community Center, 14700 Burin Ave.

Dance styles will include Detroit-style Ballroom, Chicago Steppin’, Salsa, Bop and Line Dance. Tickets are $40 and include food.

For more information and tickets, call (310) 630-9413 or (310) 867-4735, or email sandmansh7@gmail.com.