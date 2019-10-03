L.A. DIGEST: City to honor Jewel Thais-Williams

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — The corner of Pico Boulevard and Norton Avenue will be named Jewel Thais-Williams Square Oct. 5 at 3 p.m., after the human rights activist and owner of Jewel’s Catch One.

Jewel’s Catch One is one of the oldest black-owned discos in America and for many Los Angeles residents, it’s an LGBTQ safe-space.

The designation will make Thais-Williams the second black woman in the city of Los Angeles to have a square in her name and the first black lesbian to receive the honor.

Thais-Williams also opened Village Health Population, a nonprofit created to help low-income communities have access to information about nutrition and healthy lifestyles, next door to the bar. She also co-founded the Minority AIDS Project and the Imani Unidos Food Pantry in South L.A. and joined the board of AIDS Project Los Angeles.

“With Jewel’s Catch One, she built a home for young, black queer people who were often isolated and shut out at their own homes, and in doing so changed the lives of so many,” Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson said. “Jewel is more than deserving to be the first black lesbian with a dedicated square in the city of Los Angeles for this and so many other reasons.”

To RSVP, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/jewel-thais-williams-square-dedication-ceremony-tickets-73037038749.

Jesse Jackson

to mark birthday

BEVERLY HILLS — The Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project will celebrate Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.’s 78th birthday during the Oct. 4 21st annual Awards Gala.

The gala will be at the Beverly Hilton Hotel from 6 to 9 p.m. Mike Farrell, Patricia Williams, Nicole Enearu, Kerri Harper-Howie, Jemele Hill and others will be honored at the event.

In honor of Jackson, a morning of events will take place Oct. 3 at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, 3630 Watt Way, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The events will feature workshops and panels about diversity, technology and entertainment.

For more information, visit www.rainbowpush.org.

Church to host

film screening

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — First AME Church of Los Angeles, 2270 S. Harvard Blvd., will host the Los Angeles premiere of the new Brave New Films documentary “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote,” at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

The film highlights personal stories of voter suppression and disenfranchisement in Georgia’s 2018 election, speaking to the reality of voter suppression and the threat it poses in 2020.

Rev. J Edgar Boyd, senior minister of First AME Church of Los Angeles, will lead a reflection on the film and then join a panel discussion with faith and community leaders on civic engagement and voting rights. Before the screening, there will be a resource fair on getting communities civically engaged.

The screening will be co-hosted by community organizations including Brave New Films and local partners, including Women’s March LA, Field Team 6, League of Women Voters Los Angeles, Revolutionary Love Project, Swing Left, MPower Change, LA Voice, Atheists United, Courage Campaign, Bend The Arc Southern California, Rock the Vote and LA Progressive.

Jenesse Center offers

new online series

LEIMERT PARK — The Jenesse Center will premiere the first episodes of its new online series, Jeneration J Live, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Metaphor Club, 4333 Crenshaw Blvd.

Dinner and drinks will be provided.

To RSVP, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/jeneration-j-live-launch-party-tickets-71699466033.

Meeting set on

foster children

CARSON — The Children’s Bureau is holding its monthly information meeting Oct. 12 at the Children’s Bureau’s Carson office, 460 E. Carson Plaza Drive, Suite 102, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The meeting is to help those who are interested and able to help foster children in Los Angeles county get access to resources to begin the process.

To RSVP and for more information, call (213) 342-0162 or (800) 730-3933 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org.

Black cardiologists

to present awards

DOWNTOWN — The Association of Black Cardiologists will present its 10th annual Spirit of the Heart Awards Oct. 12 at the Intercontinental Hotel, 900 Wilshire Blvd.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is this year’s honorary chairperson and CBS TV personalities De Marco Morgan and Robert Gillespie will serve as the masters of ceremony.

For more information, email events@cardio.org. For tickets, visit abcardio.wixsite.com/awards2019.

Breast cancer

event to be held

BEVERLY GROVE — Still I Rise From Cancer presents a night of R&B – Secure The Tatas Oct. 12 starting at 3 p.m. at The Writer’s Guild Theater, 135 S. Doheny Drive.

Radio Free KJLH’s Tammi Mac is hosting the event with a special performance from Miche’le. There will be opportunities to walk to the Pink Carpet, shop and watch other performances.

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-rnb-secure-the-tatas-save-the-crown-a-celebration-of-life-tickets-67065363307 and for more information, contact info@stillirisefromcancer.org.

El Camino to host

men’s conference

TORRANCE — The second annual “Men of Color Leadership Conference” is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at El Camino College in the East Dining Room. This year’s theme is “A Holistic Approach to Healing Men of Color.”

Workshops include discussions on the topics of leadership, financial and spiritual wellness, building mentorships, navigating the higher education system as an employee, managing relationships and networking opportunities.

The event is free for all California Community College students, staff and faculty. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.elcamino.edu/administration/vpaa/sep/men-of-color.aspx.

Compiled by Bria Overs.

