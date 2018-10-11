L.A. DIGEST: Clippers to fund 350 new basketball courts

Wave Staff Report

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti and the L.A. Clippers celebrated the opening of the first Clippers Community Court — a project to renovate nearly 350 public basketball courts across the city over the next three years — Oct. 5 at the Normandie Recreation Center.

The project was made possible by a generous donation to the Department of Recreation and Parks Foundation from the L.A. Clippers and Steve and Connie Ballmer.

Garcetti was joined by City Councilman Gil Cedillo, Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker, Clippers guard Lou Williams, Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute, Department of Recreation and Parks General Manager Michael Shull, and more than 50 young basketball players at the ribbon-cutting event, which unveiled three renovated courts.

“These courts are more than just a place for our children to stay active and experience the thrill of sports — they mark a major step forward in our work to expand access to youth sports in Los Angeles,” Garcetti said. “This transformative gift from the Ballmers and Clippers is helping countless young Angelenos in every zip code to develop their talents on and off the court.”

Job fair planned

at Harvard Park

HARVARD PARK –– The third annual Harvard Park Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at Jackie Tatum Harvard Park, 1535 W. 62nd St.

Attendees can get resume assistance, fill out applications for careers, receive interview preparation, get records expunged and more. Employers also will be hiring on site.

Participants should dress for an interview, bring resumes, an identification card and work authorizations.

RSVP: harvardparkjobfair.eventbrite.com.

Community colleges

topic of town hall

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A town hall to address the barriers and challenges African Americans face in California community colleges will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

The Chancellor’s Office of the California Community Colleges invites students, parents, educators and community leaders to offer input on how access to higher education can be improved for African Americans.

Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley will be among the event’s speakers. Dinner will be served and there will be a prize drawing for those in attendance.

Information: http://californiacommunitycolleges.cccco.edu/Newsroom/PressReleases/2018PressReleases.aspx.

Foster care to be

discussed at event

INGLEWOOD –– An event focused on how to recruit faith-based communities to foster care will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Center of Hope Church, 9550 Crenshaw Blvd.

Panelists will discuss how Los Angeles County has ramped up its efforts to involve churches and other faith communities in foster parent recruitment and retention.

RSVP: bit.ly/WhoCaresLA .

Library to conduct

financial workshop

HYDE PARK –– A financial empowerment workshop will be held Oct. 16 starting at 6 p.m. at Hyde Park Branch Library, 2205 W. Florence Blvd.

The event will teach participants how to make money plans as part of Financial Planning Month. Attendees will receive a free financial empowerment toolkit while supplies last.

UCLA Black Alumni

to mark anniversary

WESTWOOD –– UCLA’S Black Alumni Association will celebrate its 50th anniversary Oct. 18-20 in Westwood.

The Black II Westwood: Inaugural Black Homecoming will bring Black Bruins together for a reunion weekend featuring networking, workshops, parties, football, tailgate and community service.

Tickets and information: http://member.uclablackalumni.org/event/homecoming2018/.

Performances

to celebrate women

HOLLYWOOD –– Theatrical performances celebrating women will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday starting Oct. 6 and ending Oct. 28 at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting, 6773 Hollywood Blvd.

Towne Street Theater’s “IN RESPONSE: Year of the Woman” reflects on the current State of the Union by exploring women’s past and present issues through a series of dramatic and comedic scenes, dance, poetry and monologues. All material is written by women.

Tickets are $15-$25.

Information: http://www.townestreetla.org.

Café hosts discussion

on video gaming

LEIMERT PARK –– Tournaments and the development of the video game and augmented reality industries will be discussed from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Hot & Cool Cafe, 4331 Degnan Blvd.

Information: (424) 223-1519.

Avalon Boulevard

is site of festival

SOUTH LOS ANGELES –– The fourth annual Los Angeles Community Festival will feature three blocks of food, entertainment, carnival games and resources from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at 7622 S. Avalon Blvd.

Hip-hop artist Yoyo will be the event’s special guest and co-host. The Divas of Compton, Pynk Lemonade, Perry Williams, Barbara Morrison and more are expected to perform.

Information: (323) 252-6199 or www.rebuildcali.org.

Afro-Latino heritage

to be celebrated

LA BREA –– A gala celebrating the legacy of Afro-Latino heritage with art, dance and music will be held from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Candela La Brea, 831 S. La Brea Ave.

Presented by the International Society of Black Latinos, the event will feature Afro-Cuban Jazz beginning in 1943 to today’s salsa as well as a ceremony honoring community leaders and youth scholarship recipients.

The evening’s honorees will include Pastor Kelvin Sauls, Norka Tibisay Regalado, Lisa Vidal and more.

Tickets and information: (323) 791-7767, https://blacklatinos.com/ticket/, info@blacklatinos.org.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

