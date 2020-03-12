L.A. DIGEST: Compton College hosts education job fair

COMPTON — Compton College will host a job fair for educators from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14 in the Library-Student Success Center, 1111 E. Artesia Blvd.

The job fair will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about Compton College and submit applications for full-time positions. There will also be free workshops on resume writing and interview skills.

For information on qualifications required for each position, and to apply online, visit http://district.compton.edu/administration/human-resources/index.asp.

Prom dress giveaway

planned in Compton

COMPTON — The Positive Results Center and the office of Compton Mayor Aja Brown will host the fourth annual Prom Dress Giveaway March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 301 N. Tamarind Ave.

They will be giving away new and gently used gowns size 0-28, shoes size 5-4, purses, jewelry, makeup and hygiene items. Doors open at 8 a.m. for girls to register, and shopping begins at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact info@prc123.org or call (323) 787-9252.

Adoption information

offered in Carson

CARSON — Children’s Bureau is holding a Foster-Adoption information meeting at 10 a.m. March 14 at its Carson office, 460 E. Carson Plaza Drive, Suite 102.

The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in fostering or adopting children, with an emphasis on keeping siblings together.

To RSVP or for more information, call (213) 342-0162 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org.

Guitar and voice

ensemble performs

HYDE PARK — The UCLA Gluck Guitar and Voice Ensemble will perform at the Hyde Park Library, at 2205 W. Florence Ave., at 3:30 p.m. March 14

The ensemble performs music ranging from jazz standards to Spanish folk songs to symphony music. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/ucla-gluck.

Church to holds

women’s day service

MID CITY — Sisters in Christ of the Congregational Church of Christian Fellowship, 2085 S. Hobart Blvd., will host Women’s Day at the 11 a.m. service March 15.

The special honoree will be businesswoman and author Sandra Evers-Manly. Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson also will be in attendance.

There will be a reception immediately following the service.

Tribute to community

leader planned

LEIMERT PARK — The African American Cultural Center, 3018 W. 48th St. will hold a community tribute to Rose A. Mitchell at 3 p.m. March 22.

The event will celebrate Mitchell, who has served as librarian in charge of the Black Resource Center for the past 17 years. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit www.AfricanAmericanCulturalCenter-LA.org.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.