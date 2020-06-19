L.A. DIGEST: Compton to offer COVID-19 testing

COMPTON — The “ByeCOVID” free rapid testing site hosted by Mayor Aja Brown, Trap Heals and Originals Nation will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at Compton College, 111 E. Artesia Blvd.

Medical professionals will use pharmaceutical finger prick testing kits and results are provided within three to seven minutes. Care packages with face masks, water, hand sanitizer and fresh produce from local markets will be provided.

“After struggling with governmental agencies to commit to providing critical COVID-19 testing to my community, I was inspired to partner with byeCOVID to offer the city of Compton a reimagined testing experience centered around cultural empathy,” Mayor Brown said.

To learn more, visit byecovid.org

Area YMCAs

begin to reopen

LOS ANGELES — The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles will begin reopening gym facilities that were closed due to the coronavirus beginning June 22, officials have announced.

The 26 local YMCA facilities will open in phases, with new health protocols in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

In the first stage, members will be temperature checked prior to entry, exercise equipment will be spaced six feet apart, capacity and seating areas will be reduced to enforce social distancing, workouts will be limited to 60 minutes, one person per lane will be allowed for lap swimming in pools, with a maximum time per session of 30 minutes and all group exercise rooms, showers and child activity centers will remain closed.

Among the YMCAs scheduled to reopen June 22 are the Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center, 9900 S. Vermont Ave.

Slated to reopen June 29 are the Crenshaw Family YMCA, 3820 Santa Rosalia Drive; and the Westchester Family YMCA, 8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Reopening July 6 are will be the Gardena-Carson Family YMCA, 1000 W. Artesia Blvd., Gardena.

Film festival runs

through June 20

LOS ANGELES — The African-American film festival “Doin’ It The Independent Way” is streaming short films on BHERC TV now until June 20. A question and answer panel with filmmakers from the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center will take place at 6 p.m. June 20. A variety of genres are in this year’s lineup.

“The showcase was designed to highlight and promote to the film industry, the incredible talent in the African-American community that exists both behind the scenes and in front of the camera,” said Sandra Evers-Manly founder of the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center. To register, visit BHERC.TV

Virtual housing

legal clinic honored

LOS ANGELES — A special virtual housing clinic with free legal help is available June 19.

Safe and private consultations with licensed attorneys are available. Landlord and tenant issues, eviction, habitability and COVID-19 tenant rights are topics up for discussion.

The Impact LA clinic is provided by the Jenesse Center, the Association of Pro Bono Counsel and One Justice. Space is limited. For interviews and appointments, call (323) 299-9496, ext. 154.

New arena will be

bird friendly

INGLEWOOD — The city of Inglewood has revised its environmental impact report on the Los Angeles Clippers arena project to ensure that the new building uses bird-friendly glass.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has announced the building would use a fritted finish to make all glass panels visible to birds, and the arena’s lighting will be managed so that it doesn’t attract birds and cause collisions at night.

“The Clippers net nothing but kudos from PETA for embracing innovative bird-friendly architecture,” said Caitlin Hawks, PETA’s deputy general counsel for litigation.

According to PETA, collisions with buildings — especially tall structures with bright lights and glass facades — kill up to a billion birds every year in the United States. Birds cannot see clear and reflective glass and will careen into windows at high speeds.





Compiled by Kristina Dixon.

