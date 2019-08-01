L.A. Digest: Concert seeks to end homelessness

LEIMERT PARK — Makes Me Wanna Holla, a concert to end homelessness and mental illness, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Umoja Center, 3347 W. 43rd St.

A fundraising and consciousness shaping concert addressing the homeless crisis in Los Angeles, it features a soul stirring live musical concert discussion forum featuring leading homeless advocates.

Local artist and educator Torré Brannon-Reese and his band, Everything With Soul, will perform. The poetry of Mr. Lorenzo “Sa Men Ra” Frank is also featured. The event is produced by FAMLI Inc., a nonprofit agency whose central mission is to provide vitally needed programs, activities and services for the underserved and marginalized.

Fashion pioneers

to be honored

LOS ANGELES — Fashion industry pioneers will be honored at the 2019 Breaking Barriers Awards Gala & Fashion Show from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Honorees include Ruth Carter, Beverly Johnson, Carl Jones and TJ Walker. After the awards show, LA’s emerging fashion designers will showcase their work at the fashion show. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

Black aerospace

professionals to meet

LOS ANGELES — The Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals is hosting its 43rd annual Convention and Career Exposition at Hilton Los Angeles Airport through Aug. 2.

The Founders’ and Pioneers’ Breakfast, presented by JetBlue Airways will take place Aug. 1, honoring notable aerospace professionals with an induction into the OBAP Hall of Fame on display during the convention. The Annual Awards Gala will take place Aug. 2.

For more information, visit https://www.obap.org.

Homeownership

fair planned

LOS ANGELES — Faith and Community Empowerment is holding a freehomeownership fair for first-time homebuyers Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Designs Charter School, 2303 Figueroa Way. Those interested in attending can register at www.eventbrite.com.

Wellness fair

planned Aug. 10

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The ROAR Women’s Wellness at APLA Health’s/Gleicher Chen Health Center, 3743 S. La Brea Ave. is hosting a health and wellness far in recognition of National Health Center Week Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will offer free health services, meditation, a walk, massage therapy and lots more.

For more information and to register, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Church to hold

resource fair

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Carver Missionary Baptist Church, 5050 S. Hoover St., is holding a free community resource fair from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3. The fair will connect community members with professionals, organizations and companies to provide them with information as well as resources. The church also will give out school supplies, food and clothing To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Summer Soiree

scheduled Aug. 3

LEIMERT PARK — The fifth annual Sutro Avenue Summer Soiree and Jazz Festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 3. The event will feature a live DJ, jazz lounge, hosted wine lounge, kids’ zone, community resource zone, health and wellness zone, as well as food trucks, prize drawings and more.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Creative mentor

salon to be held

EXPOSITION PARK — “Youth Now! A Creative Mentor Salon by Queens of the New Age” will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

The free event will allow participants to immerse themselves in an evening of professional development and artistic expansion presented in conjunction with “Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary.”

The event is presented in partnership with Queens of the New Age, an education-based creative collective and music arts festival dedicated to art education, creative expansion, and empowerment of women of color.

Inspired by Charles White, who influenced many artists in his years as a teacher, CAAM partners with Queens of the New Age and Queensfest 2019 to educate, entertain and empower young creative women of color.

The evening will consist of workshops, salon discussions, mentorship pairing, and live sets from Queensfest DJs. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Parks exhibit

continues at Getty

LOS ANGELES — The J. Paul Getty Museum, 1200 Getty Center Drive, continues an exhibition of photographs by celebrated artist Gordon Parks through Nov. 10.

“Gordon Parks: The Flávio Story” explores one of the most important photo essays Parks produced for Life magazine and traces how its publication prompted an extraordinary sequence of events over several decades. The exhibition is co-organized by the Getty and the Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto, Canada in partnership with Instituto Moreira Salles, Brazil, and The Gordon Parks Foundation, New York.

Parks’ photographs chronicling social justice, civil rights and the African-American experience in the United States are both a vital historical document and a compelling body of artistic work,” said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum.

Church offers

free meals for youth

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Free meals for youth 18 years of age and younger, will be offered from 7 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 9 at First New Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 1555 W. 108th St., (across the street from Washington Preparatory High School).

Provided by the First New Christian Fellowship Community Development Corporation, the meals are a component of the Summer Food Service Program, sponsored by the California Department of Education’s Nutrition Services Division. For further information, call (323) 756-2541.

Compiled by Sarah Jones-Smith.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.