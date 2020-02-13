L.A. DIGEST: Cultural center to host lecture series

LEIMERT PARK — The African American Cultural Center will host the third event in its annual Black History Month Lecture Series on Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. at 3018 W. 48th St.

The lecture will feature Maulana Karenga, professor and chair of African Studies at Cal State Long Beach, and it will focus on Black Christian Spirituality and Ethics.

For more information, visit www.AfricanAmericanCulturalCenter-LA.org.

University gallery

to host exhibit

CARSON — The University Art Gallery at Cal State Dominguez Hills will host the opening reception of “Sunday Morning,” an exhibit by L.A.-based artist Kim Tucker, on Feb. 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 1000 E. Victoria Street.

The exhibition, which runs from Feb. 15 to March 21, features ceramic sculptures and ink drawings that depict childlike figures thinking on the difficulties of human interactions.

The event is open to the public.

Homeless advocacy

group plans rally

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — End Homelessness Now—L.A. will host a Public Speak-out and Rally on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. at 60th Street and Western Avenue.

Speakers will address the roots of L.A.’s housing and homelessness crisis, and community activists will call on the L.A. City Council District 8 to build public housing on the vacant lot at 60th and S. Western.

For more information, call (323) 732-6416, or email endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com.

Children’s event

planned at center

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A Black History Month celebration for children 3 to 13 will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the African American Cultural Center, 3018 W. 48th St.

Children will perform songs and dances and the film “The Journey of Henry Box Brown” will be shown.

Light refreshments will be served.

Information: (323) 299-6124.

Museum presents

incarceration exhibit

DOWNTOWN — The Los Angeles Museum of Social Justice will exhibit “Impact on Innocence: Mass Incarceration” from now to July 19 at 115 Paseo de La Plaza.

The exhibit will show drawings by artist Deborah McDuff that shed light on the emotions of children and families affected by mass incarceration.

For more information, visit www.museumofsocialjustice.org.

Theatre company

to host reading

HOLLYWOOD — Towne Street Theatre will celebrate Black History month with a staged reading of Shades of War, a play by Dara Harper, on Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre, 6773 Hollywood Blvd.

The play tells the true story of a Haitian immigrant and his daughter, who foiled an assassination plot against George Washington in 1776.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can. To R.S.V.P., email info@townestreetla.org.

Museum to screen

documentary

EXPOSITION PARK — A private screening of the documentary “Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier” will take place on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive

The screening will also include a panel discussion featuring the documentary’s director and producer, Laurens Grant, and U.S. Air Force Pilot and NASA astronaut candidate Edward Dwight.

Club to hold

installation lunch

LEIMERT PARK — The New Frontier Democratic Club will host its installation awards luncheon on Feb. 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Regency West, 3339 W. 43rd St.

The luncheon will celebrate 60 years of political community leadership.

For more information and to register, visit newfrontierdemocraticclub.org.

Opera hosts tribute

to black composers

DOWNTOWN — Long Beach Opera will continue its “UnGalas” fundraiser series with “Dream Variation,” a celebration of black composers, on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

The program will compare black music from other centuries to those of today, and will feature some of opera’s most exciting black artists. Attendees will also hear a live set from singer/songwriter Isaiah Walker, and the event will be catered by Harold and Belle’s.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (562) 470-7464, or visiting LongBeachOpera.org/ungalas.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.