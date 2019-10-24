L.A. DIGEST: ‘Diaspora Dialogues’ comes to CAAM

EXPOSITION PARK — Media maven Koshie Mills brings her talk show series “The Diaspora Dialogues” to Los Angeles Nov. 1 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, from 7 to 11 p.m.

The event will feature a showing on the first episode and panel discussion with author Shaka Senghor, model Ebonee Davis and actress Nomzamo Mbatha. Audience questions will be answered during the event as well.

For more information about ticket prices, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/koshie-mills-presents-the-diaspora-dialogues-live-tour-los-angeles-tickets-74738156839?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Women in Action

plan awards gala

DOWNTOWN — The 14th annual Women in Action Gala Awards Reception takes place Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, 506 S. Grand Ave.

The event is hosted by the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Public Policy Institute and is set to honor California Legislative Black Caucus Chair Shirley Weber, Long Beach Transit Deputy CEO Debra A. Johnson, CBS Entertainment’s Executive Vice President of Diversity Inclusion and Communications Tiffany Smith-Anoa’l, 4th Mvmt’s Vice President of Development Leslie Ringgold and Kaiser Permanente.

Tickets are $75. For more information, contact Joy Atkinson at (323) 954-3777 or via email at info@laaawppi.org.

Democratic Club

plans masked ball

EXPOSITION PARK — The New Frontier Democratic Club is celebrating 400 Years of African American Resilience with its Masked Ball Gala Oct. 25 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

The event features a masked award presentation, live entertainment, parade of mask dignitaries and more.

For more information about the event and tickets, email Faye Geyen at fayer49@yahoo.com.

10th District women

plan health seminar

LEIMERT PARK – Cherilyn Lee, founder of NuWellness Healthcare Center, will be the keynote speaker for the 10th Council District Women’s Steering Committee’s annual Community Health and Wellness Seminar.

The Oct. 25 event is free, open to the public and takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Department of Water and Power Crenshaw Auditorium.

For more information, visit www.10thcdwsc.org.

Walk for a cure

planned in Compton

COMPTON — The Compton Unified School District conducts its eighth annual Compton Walk for a Cure Oct. 26 at Centennial High School.

Registration for the breast cancer awareness event begins at 7 a.m. and the actual walk starts at 8:30 a.m. Donations will go towards breast cancer awareness education in Compton.

For more information, visit cpt4acure.eventsmart.com.

Art exhibit has

slavery theme

FAIRFAX – “400 Years Later,” an art exhibit by Colossal Contributions will be open to the public Oct. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Flutter Experience, 217 S. La Brea Ave.

The exhibit showcases artwork by local artists illustrating the triumphs of the African-American community since the first Africans were brought to the Americas in 1619. The event also features performances by Los Angeles Unified School District students that will begin at noon.

For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/400-years-later-art-exhibition-tickets-70437401163.

Plaza plays host

to Halloween fest

INGLEWOOD — A Halloween Festival comes to Inglewood Oct. 26 at the Crenshaw Imperial Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m.

Kids can enjoy face painting, a costume contest, slime making and a free screening of “The Goonies” at 7 p.m.

For more information about the festival and monthly events at the plaza, visit www.crenshawimperialplaza.com.

Methodists honor

women Oct. 26

COMPTON — The First United Methodist Church of Compton, 1025 S. Long Beach Blvd., presents its Women’s Day Celebration and Recognition of Women Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Women Having Faith to Follow God’s Call.” Lunch will be served.

Halloween event

planned in Compton

COMPTON — The Gateway Towne Center is hosting its Halloween Spooktacular Oct. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. The free event features trick or treating, balloon twisting, stilt walker and more.

Small Business Expo

planned downtown

DOWNTOWN — The Los Angeles Small Business Expo is Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, 404 S. Figueroa Street.

Registration for the event is free. There will be 25 free business workshops, keynote speakers, networking, exhibitors and a happy hour mixer.

For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-expo-2019-los-angeles-registration-50789383413.

Preschool plans

harvest festival

INGLEWOOD – The 2019 Harvest Festival, hosted by the From The Heart Preschool, is Nov. 1 starting at 4 p.m. at 1601 E. Hyde Park Place.

The school is honoring its 20th year of work in the community by inviting its neighbors to enjoy live music, food, costume contests and other fun activities.

For more information, contact Betty at (310) 677-2771.

Deadline approaches

for trip to Senegal

BALDWIN HILLS – The deadline to put in a deposit for the Museum of African American Art and Uprise Travel’s “Essential Senegal” trip is fast-approaching.

The eight-day, seven-night trip takes place May 16-25, 2020. The cost includes round trip air and transportation, meals, activities and entrance fees. The deadline to put in the $1,700 nonrefundable deposit is Nov. 4 and the final payment is due March 15, 2020.

For information about the trip, visit maaala.org or contact trip coordinator Robin Billups at rmbillups@outlook.com or (310) 493-9956.

