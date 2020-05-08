L.A. DIGEST: Dr. Dre funds Compton food giveaway

COMPTON — The city of Compton will run a drive-through meal giveaway program funded by Dr. Dre, a Compton native, and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine through June 16.

Compton will run the program with Everytable, a food company that, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a major emergency food relief resource partnering with several local agencies and organizations to provide more than 1.5 million meals to those in need throughout Los Angeles County.

The program will provide two free meals per person per day, while supplies last. Only Compton residents can take part and will have to show ID or a recent utility bill.

The meals can be obtained at the Everytable facility at 253 E. Compton Blvd.

For more information, or to make a donation, contact (310) 605-5585 or contactmayor@gmail.com.

Metro hosts update

on Crenshaw rail line

CRENSHAW — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will hold a Crenshaw/LAX transit project update via a virtual meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 7. Metro staff will give an overview of work completed so far, updates on the project’s timeline and a look ahead at remaining construction. There will also be a question and answer session.

To comply with social distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro will hold virtual community meetings until further notice. Metro construction activities are considered essential and are continuing as permitted by state, county and city orders.

To register for the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3bzwgna. You will receive a link and call-in information if you would like to participate by phone.

Price plans meeting

on Expo Square

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The office of L.A. City Councilman Curren D. Price Jr., in partnership with L.A. planning, will host a reimagining Expo Square virtual open house May 14 at 1 p.m. Officials will go over proposed concepts for the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard corridor between Vermont Avenue and Figueroa Street.

The panel will answer questions and take in public feedback through a survey regarding the proposed improvements. The proposals are designed to enhance safety and walkability in the area, and include sidewalk upgrades, new landscaping, safer crosswalks and additional street trees.

The virtual open house will air on television on L.A. Cityview, channel 35, and online at lacityview.org/live and Councilman Price’s Facebook page. To submit questions in advance, call (213) 473-7009 or email Christopher.Diaz@lacity.org.

New coronavirus

testing site opens

CRENSHAW — Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson said a new coronavirus testing site is opening at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, at 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Testing is free and available to all who sign up at https://corona-virus.la/.

Last week, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city of Los Angeles would begin offering free COVID-19 testing to any resident who wants one, regardless of whether they are showing any symptoms.

People must make appointments by visiting the city’s testing website, coronavirus.lacity.org/testing. Although anyone can get tested, priority will still be given to people displaying symptoms and to front-line workers such as health care professionals and first responders.

L.A. Urban League

receives bank grant

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Urban League has been awarded a $20,000 Bank of America grant to support efforts to provide services amid the coronavirus pandemic to minority- and women-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs in underserved communities.

“This grant will help us respond to the urgent needs of small business owners and entrepreneurs in our community caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael Lawson, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League.

“This grant is also an affirmation of Bank of America’s longstanding willingness to invest in and partner with the Los Angeles Urban League in support of our underserved communities through its day-to-day presence in the community as well as its philanthropic support,” Lawson said.

The grant funding is earmarked to support the Urban Center for Entrepreneurship, an 18-month-long incubator program run by the Los Angeles Urban League in partnership with OmniWorks that works with minority- and women-owned companies and connects them with advisers and mentors.

Clippers owners

completes Forum deal

INGLEWOOD — Los Angeles Clippers owners Steve Ballmer has completed the purchase of the Forum in Inglewood as the team continues its effort to build an arena nearby that will allow it to move out of Staples Center.

The famed Inglewood venue was purchased from Madison Square Garden Co. by a newly created company called CAPSS LLC, a joint venture of Ballmer and Clippers Vice Chairman Dennis Wong. The Forum will continue to operate primarily as a music venue, with most employees keeping their jobs, according to the company.

The Forum will be managed by the newly created Forum Entertainment LLC.

The $400 million purchase resolved legal challenges mounted by MSG against Ballmer’s plan to build a new arena for the Clippers just blocks away from the Forum. MSG had sued the Clippers and the city of Inglewood, saying the new arena would represent a competing venue, violating its operating agreements with the city.

According to the Clippers, public hearings on the new arena will begin this summer.

Watts receives

housing grant

WATTS — The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has received a $35 million federal grant to create more affordable housing in Watts.

The Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant from the U.S. Department of Housing will support what the authority calls the “Watts Rising Transformation Plan,” which includes the redevelopment of 700 public housing units at Jordan Downs to 1,569 new units.

Housing authority officials said the funds are leveraged by $685 million in private, local and state resources. This will build on the work of authority’s Transformative Climate Communities grant from the state to invest in community health, jobs and entrepreneurism. The housing authority provides affordable housing to over 83,000 households in its public housing and Section 8 departments throughout the city, according to the authority.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

