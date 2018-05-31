L.A. DIGEST: Estrella Elementary wins school dance contest

Wave Staff Report

DOWNTOWN L.A. — Students from Estrella Elementary School in South Los Angeles won the Conga Kids Spring Dance Title at Microsoft Square at L.A. Live May 23. The 14-student team beat out nearly 3,500 fifth graders from throughout Los Angeles County.

A nonprofit partner of the Conga Room at L.A. Live, Conga Kids is a partner-dance program that develops students’ creative potential and sets a foundation of respect, teamwork, confidence and conflict resolution.

“We are extremely proud of all of our finalists,” said Brad Gluckstein, founder of Conga Kids and co-owner of the Conga Room. “Through the program, the students learn more than just dance. They learn to collaborate with their fellow students, build self-esteem and great leadership skills.”

Conga Kids utilizes a standards-based program that teaches students five partner-dances: salsa, merengue, swing, tango and foxtrot. The program consists of 20 classes over 10 weeks including a dance culmination event for the entire grade with the parents in attendance.

Women’s conferece

set at Trade Tech

DOWNTOWN L.A. — A day of women empowerment, advocacy, sisterhood and more will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 2 at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, 400 W. Washington Blvd.

“Mujeres Empowered for Success,” the third annual Latina Conference in South L.A., will feature a job fair, health screenings, live entertainment, motivational speakers, panel discussions and free breakfast and lunch.

The event is free and promotes the advancement of Latinas.

Information: (323) 846-2651.

Sign up at www.MujeresEmpoweredForSuccess.com.

Church to celebrate

30th anniversary

VIEW PARK — The Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 4909 Crenshaw Blvd., will celebrate its 30th anniversary June 8-10.

Founded by Pastor Elder Ernest Alexander, the church will host special services to celebrate the occasion.

Bishop Thomas Alexander will speak June 8 and bishops Shaun Davis and Robert T. Douglas will speak June 10.

Information: http://bethesdatemplestlmo.org/.

Bank owner

offers free books

CRENSHAW — Terri Williams, the owner of OneUnited Bank, will give away free signed copies of her book “I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money,” from 10 a.m. to noon June 2 at the Crenshaw Branch of OneUnited Bank, 3683 Crenshaw Blvd.

Parents are invited to attend the free book giveaway where they can meet Williams and learn more about the eighth annual I Got Bank Essay and Art Contest and the #BankBlack Movement. Refreshments will be served.

Foundation plans

fundraiser June 1

INGLEWOOD — The Children of Promise Education Foundation will host a fundraiser gala June 1 at the Historic Miracle Theater, 226 S. Market St.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts will present the Children of Promise Community Hero award. The event will end with an acting, dancing and musical performance titled “Salute to Broadway, Legends & More” by the Children of Promise Institute of Performing Arts students.

Proceeds will go to the educational and extracurricular programs of the Children of Promise Preparatory Academy.

The red carpet begins at 5, followed by the VIP reception at 5:30 and a performance at 7 p.m.

Information: http://childrenofpromiseschools.com/.

Justice reform

discussion planned

DOWNTOWN L.A. — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and activist Shaun King will join Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors for a conversation on justice reform at 4 p.m. June 2 at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway.

Presented by Real Justice, an organization that works to elect reform-minded prosecutors, the event will focus on how people can change the justice system in Los Angeles.

Admission is first come, first serve.

Information: https://bit.ly/2khO5yj.

Chamber orchestra

to premiere cantata

WEST ADAMS — The world premiere of composer Jeraldine Saunders Herbison’s “Frederick Douglass Narrative Cantata” will be held at 4 p.m. June 3 at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

Presented by the Afro-American Chamber Music Society Orchestra, the performance will feature bass-baritonist Dorceal Duckens from Houston Opera.

General admission tickets are $25 or $75 for VIP and reception.

Tickets and information: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3399871.

Police to meet with

residents over coffee

BALDWIN HILLS — Citizens and police officers can meet and learn about each other from 8 to 10:30 a.m. June 6 at the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Medical Offices, 3782 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

During Coffee with a Cop, community members can ask local police officers questions, voice concerns and get to know the neighborhood’s law enforcement officers.

The event is free and open to the public.

Information: https://thrive.kaiserpermanente.org.

Library plans summer

reading challenge

HYDE PARK — Hyde Park Library’s summer reading challenge begins June 4 and ends Aug. 4.

Children, teenagers and adults who sign up for “The Reading Takes You Everywhere” challenge get a free library tote bag. The challenge is completed once participants earn 1,000 points, which they earn by reading, attending library events and exploring Los Angeles.

When 1,000 points are earned, participants’ names will be put in a drawing for a chance to party at downtown L.A.’s OUE Skyspace.

Hyde Park Library is located at 2205 W. Florence Blvd.

Information: lapl.org/summer.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.