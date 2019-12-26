L.A. DIGEST: Flags lowered to honor Paysinger

LOS ANGELES — All city flags will be at half-staff until sunset Jan. 7 in honor of former Los Angeles Police Department First Assistant Chief Earl Paysinger, Mayor Eric Garcetti proclaimed.

“Chief Paysinger embodied everything a police officer should be: a strong, humble, selfless leader who always put young people and the community first,” Garcetti wrote in a memo Dec. 18, going on to describe Paysinger as a “Los Angeles Police Department giant.”

Paysinger died Dec. 16 at the age of 64. He had battled cancer and died at a hospital, LAPD Cmdr. Al Labrada told the Los Angeles Times.

Paysinger spent 41 years with the LAPD, retiring in 2016, when he was appointed as USC’s vice president of civic engagement, a post he held at his death.



West L.A. College

celebrates Kwanzaa

INGLEWOOD —West Los Angeles College plans a Kwanzaa celebration at 3 p.m. Dec. 28 at Motherland Music, 601 N. Eucalyptus. The event will be hosted by professor Marvin Martin’s 2019 computer class.

Children’s Kwanzaa

celebration planned

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Limbiko Tembo School of African American Culture will host a Kwanzaa celebration for children on Dec. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. at the African American Culture Center, 3018 W. 48th St.

The event will feature music, drumming, activities, and other cultural expressions. For more information and to RSVP: (323) 299-6124.

Activist group’s art

exhibit opens Jan. 4

WINDSOR HILLS — “ART + ACTIVISM: Art of the Issues 2020,” an art exhibit presented by SoLa Contemporary, will have its opening reception Jan. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at SoLa Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave.

The exhibit showcases art made by L.A.-based activists and artists of color, and highlights voices in the immediate South L.A. community. It will run from Jan. 4-11. For more information, visit solacontemporary.org.

Marching band

performs at church

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Southern University’s Marching Band, “The Human Jukebox” will perform Dec. 29 during the 9:55 a.m. service outside First AME Church of Los Angeles, 2270 S. Harvard Blvd.

The performance is a stop on the band’s tour before performing at this year’s Rose Bowl. For more information, visit www.famechurch.org.

New Year’s Eve

Watch Night planned

CRENSHAW —The West Angeles Church of God in Christ will hold its Watch Night on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. at West Angeles Cathedral, 3600 Crenshaw Blvd.

It will be immediately followed by the AfterGlow breakfast on Jan. 1 at midnight in the West Angeles Crystal Room, 3045 Crenshaw Blvd. For more information and to purchase tickets for the breakfast, visit www.westa.org.

Unity Sunday

planned Dec. 29

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Holman United Methodist Church will hold its Unity Sunday on Dec. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

Events will include a Unity Breakfast, a forum on homelessness in South L.A. and a fellowship hour celebrating the 90th birthday of Quinton James. For more information, call (323) 703-5868, or visit www.holmanumc.com.

Clean comedy show

planned Dec. 27

INGLEWOOD — Faithful Central Bible Church will host its Comedy Cafe on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. at 400 W. Florence Ave.

Tickets cost $10 for this evening of live clean comedy. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.shopatfaithful.com/products/comedy-cafe-december-2019.

Praise party planned

for New Year’s Eve

INGLEWOOD — Faithful Central Bible Church will host its annual Praise Party on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. at The Tabernacle, 321 N. Eucalyptus Ave.

This year’s theme is “Hindsight is 2020: Look Back and Thank Good, Look Ahead and Trust God.” The musical guest will be Miranda Curtis. For more information, visit www.faithfulcentral.com.

New Year’s celebration

planned downtown

DOWNTOWN — The seventh annual Grand Park + the Music Center New Year’s Eve will take place Dec. 31 at Grand Park and the Music Center Plaza, from Hope Street to Los Angeles Street and from Temple Street to 3rd Street Gates open at 8 p.m.

The event will have two stages of L.A. based artists performing jazz, R&B, reggaeton and hip hop. For more information, visit grandparkla.org/nyela or musiccenter.org/nyela.

