L.A. DIGEST: Funeral services held for Joe Adams

INGLEWOOD — Mourners from across the country turned out July 21 for the funeral services for Joe Adams, the longtime manager of musician Ray Charles, who also was the former chairman of the board of the Ray Charles Foundation.

Adams also was a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, a World War II group of black aviators, and a radio disc jockey.

Services were held at St. Paul Baptist Church. Those attending included Valerie Ervin, president of the Ray Charles Foundation, county Supervisor Mark-Ridley Thomas and his wife Avis and sons Sinclair and Sebastian, and Mable John, who was a member of the Raeletts, Charles’ back-up singers.

Following the services Adams was interred at Inglewood Park Cemetery. Adams was 94 when he died July 3.

Financial literacy

seminar planned

LOS ANGELES — A free financial literacy seminar will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Los Angeles City College, 855 N. Vermont Ave

Attendees can expect to learn about taxes, trust funds and life insurance among many other financial subjects. A free tax analysis will also be available.

Information: (323) 751-3748 or (323) 212-0856.

Black chamber hosts

golf tournament

PASADENA — The 21st annual Celebrity Golf Classic conducted by the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce will begin at 7 a.m. July 27 at Brookside Golf Park, 1133 Rosemont Ave.

The events include a tee-time putting contest, hole-in-one contest and a paint and sip.

Information: www.blackchamberofcommerce.org.

Digital content

topic of discussion

LEIMERT PARK — “How to Create and Monetize Digital Content” is a free event that will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 28 at the Hot and Cool Cafe, 4331 Degnan Blvd.

Presented by the Pan African Film Festival, host J. Christopher Hamilton and the Black & Sexy TV team will discuss how they produce their digital hit shows.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paff-institute-presents-how-to-create-and-monetize-digital-content-tickets-48080589337.

Willowbrook Library

to celebrate opening

WILLOWBROOK — The grand opening of the Willowbrook Library, 11737 Wilmington Ave., will begin at 10 a.m July 28.

The ceremony will begin with ribbon cutting, followed by special programming. Parking for this event will be provided at the MLK-Center for Public Health.

Information: (562) 868-0770.

Gospel music topic

of library exhibit

HYDE PARK — A ”How Sweet the Sound” musical exhibit mini tour will begin at 2 p.m. July 28 at the Hyde Park Branch Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave. The exhibit will highlight the story of gospel in L.A., and musical innovators in black congregations among many other key events related to gospel in L.A.

Ford Theatre offers

Cuban dance jam

HOLLYWOOD — Free Afro-Cuban Dance jam session will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 30 at the Ford Theatre, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East.

Led by Cuban choreographer and educator Kati Hernandez, guests will be taken through the Afro-Cuban diaspora through her dance teachings.

Information: https://www.fordtheatres.org/calendar/jam-session-afro-cuban-dance.

Library offers

quilting class

HYDE PARK — A quilting class will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 28 at the Hyde Park Branch Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave. The class welcomes beginners.

Information: (323) 750-7241 to learn about what supplies to bring.

Compiled by Kamerie Gibson.

