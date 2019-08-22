L.A. DIGEST: Gardena Jazz Festival to be held Aug. 25

GARDENA – Pat Prescott, morning radio show host of 94.7 The Wave, is set to host the 17th annual Gardena Jazz Festival Aug. 25.

The festival is from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nakaoka Center, 1670 W. 162nd St., and features Jazz Funk Soul, Marcus Johnson, Supa Lowery Brothers and more.

For tickets, visit gardenajazzfestival17.eventbrite.com or cityofgardena.org.

Music Center Plaza

plans re-opening

LOS ANGELES — The Music Center will celebrate the much-anticipated grand re-opening of the Music Center Plaza with free public festivities Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 following a 20-month $41 million renovation of the expansive outdoor space.

The 53-year-old Plaza has been updated into an accessible, welcoming outdoor urban space as a “plaza for all” to enjoy. Serving as a principal public square for Los Angeles County, the reimagined Plaza creates a fifth venue on the Music Center campus, providing a place where people can not only dine and gather at five food establishments, but also connect with friends and colleagues.

The Plaza will be home to free and low-cost events and activities that showcase the talents of the many artists and distinctive communities that comprise the culturally rich county of Los Angeles, a spokesperson said.

Umoja Center

hosts town hall

LEIMERT PARK – The Umoja Center, 3347 W. 43rd St., is hosting Rosie Milligan’s town hall series Aug. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The topic for the public meeting includes a discussion about the fence surrounding the Leimert Park Plaza, in which Milligan is advocating for the removal of the fencing. For more information, contact Milligan via email at drrosie@aol.com.

Robeson theatre

festival planned

DOWNTOWN – Award-winning Robey Theatre Company presents the third biennial Paul Robeson Theatre Festival Aug. 23-25 at the Los Angeles Theatre Company, 514 S. Spring St.

Named after the actor, singer, activist and humanitarian, the festival includes award presentations of African-American theatre, staged readings, live performances and panel discussions.

For tickets and more information, visit www.thelatc.org.

Leimert Park Village

Book Fair to be held

BALDWIN HILLS – The Leimert Park Village Book Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza with a theme of “We Do This for the Culture.” Founded in 2007, the nonprofit organization’s goal is to promote education and literacy in Los Angeles.

The one-day event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.leimertparkbookfair.com.

Tenants Union holds

monthly meeting

LEIMERT PARK – The Los Angeles Tenants Union is hosting its local monthly meeting at The Umoja Center Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The union focuses on communities in South Los Angeles from the border of Inglewood to Washington Boulevard to Western Avenue.

For more information, contact Zerita Jones at blc.la.tenantsunions@gmail.com or (424) 625-5699.

Dance group

sets performance

GREEN MEADOWS – Heidi Duckler Dance presents “Stay Awake,” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Inspired by the ecosystems of the new Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, the performance examines how human interactions influence health and communities.

RSVP’d attendees are welcome to bring snacks to this free event. RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/heidi-duckler-dance-presents-stay-awake-tickets-65877514419.

Community garden

to host social event

WILLOWBROOK – The Willowbrook Community Garden is hosting its fifth annual Back to School Social Aug. 24 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event includes giveaways, face paintings, arts and crafts and seed planting.

The garden is located on 664 E. 120th St.

For more information, visit facebook.com/willowbrookcommunitygarden/.

Black MBA group

to network Aug. 24

UNIVERSITY PARK – The National Black MBA Association-Los Angeles Chapter is hosting its annual Headshots and Handshakes for human resource and business development professionals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24.

The event is also offering an opportunity to hear advice and tips on standing out in a pile of resumes.

For more information, visit headshots-and-handshakes.eventbrite.com.

San Pedro to host

L.A. Fleet Week

SAN PEDRO — LA Fleet Week, an annual multi-day event on L.A.’s waterfront, is introducing

two new events Aug. 30-Sept. 2.

Attendees can watch the U.S. Navy Leap Frog jumpers as they parachute into the Port of Los Angeles. And advanced teams can sign up for the USAA’s Obstacle Course Competition, which is held Friday to Monday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, visit LAFleetWeek.com.

Leadership institute

offers program

DOWNTOWN – The African-American Board Leadership Institute presents Foundations of Corporate Governance, a one-day event to help people of color find their way onto corporate boards around the world.

The event takes place Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The City Club Los Angeles on 555 S. Flower St.

Registration is required. For more information, call (213) 346-3240.

Compiled by Bria Overs.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.