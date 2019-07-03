L.A. DIGEST: Getty Museum to present Gordon Parks exhibit

LOS ANGELES — The J. Paul Getty Museum, 1200 Getty Center Drive, will host an exhibition of photographs by celebrated artist Gordon Parks from July 9 to Nov. 10.

“Gordon Parks: The Flávio Story” explores one of the most important photo essays Parks produced for Life magazine and traces how its publication prompted an extraordinary sequence of events over several decades. The exhibition is co-organized by the Getty and the Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto, Canada in partnership with Instituto Moreira Salles, Brazil, and The Gordon Parks Foundation, New York.

“Parks’ photographs chronicling social justice, civil rights and the African-American experience in the United States are both a vital historical document and a compelling body of artistic work,” said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum.

Councilman hosts

fireworks display

EXPOSITION PARK — In celebration of Independence Day, Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price will host a free, all-day family festival, culminating with a 20-minute fireworks show beginning at 11 a.m. in Expo Park, 700 State Drive. The picnic-style event features games and activities for the entire family, such as face painting, a rock climbing wall and inflatable jumpers. The holiday celebration will include contests and prizes for attendees, as well as a wide variety of culinary specialties and plenty of tasty treats available for purchase.

Entertainment begins at noon with live performances kicking off at 2 p.m.

The Fourth of July community festival concludes with a patriotic fireworks display in front of the Natural History Museum around 9 p.m.

Fremont Swimming

Pool sets hours

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Fremont swimming pool will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 7630 S. Towne Ave.

Kaiser Permanente has partnered with the pool to provide free swim lessons for low-income youth and adults.

For more information, please email Fremont.Pool@lacity.org or visit www.laparks.org

Grand Park hosts

Audacity of Sound

LOS ANGELES — Grand Performances presents the “Audacity of Sound Joy. Art. Music” from 3 to 10 p.m. July 6 at Grand Park, 300 S. Grand Ave.

The performance is a free, non-stop, immersive and interactive seven-hour, live musical extravaganza produced by the innovative performing arts organization from local and international artists that push boundaries, open minds and challenge conventional thinking all within a friendly, inclusive environment.

For more information: www.grandperformances.org

Youth Orchestra

to honor Franklin

DOWNTOWN — The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles will host its 11th annual season finale concert, “A Special Tribute to the Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, featuring a screening of the new short movie CAP by Marshall Tyler at 3 p.m. July 7 at the Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave.

CAAM hosts reading

of Gaye biography

EXPOSITION PARK — The California Arican American Museum’s monthly book club will read “Divided Soul,” David Ritz’s biography of Marvin Gaye, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. July7, at 600 State Drive.

The lively afternoon of spirited discourse will be moderated by CAAM’s research librarian, Denise L. McIver.

Family cooking

classes offered

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The office of City Councilman Curren Price is offering free cooking classes for parents and their kids at 10 a.m. July 12 and 19 at the Community Room inside Price’s district office.

Space is limited. Call Diana St Romain at (323) 908-4290 to sign up.

‘Paint and sip’

event offered

INGLEWOOD — A Toast 2 Artistry, 256 S. Locust St., will host a special holiday “paint and sip” from 7 to 9 p.m. July 5. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit www.atoast2artistry.com.

Coliseum hiring

event planned

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will hold a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 9 at 3911 S. Figueroa St. The event is hosted by USC Auxiliary Services Careers.

Community Voices

conference planned

BALDWIN HILLS – The C4WE Community Voices Conference, hosted by the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 at the mall, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Community Voices is a community conference developed in collaboration with Healthy African American Families and the UCLA National Clinician Scholars Class of 2018-2020. The goal is to amplify community voices and to have a discussion between community members, local agencies, health care providers, and other stakeholders. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Register for the event at: https://tinyurl.com/yxsmjthm.

Compiled by Angela Parker.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.