L.A. DIGEST: Halle Berry to host Jenesse fundraiser

Wave Staff Report

HANCOCK PARK — Actress Halle Berry and Jenesse Center –– a domestic violence and intervention program ––will host a fundraising cocktail party from 6:30 to 10 p.m. June 27 at the Wilshire Country Club, 301 N. Rossmore Ave.

Honorees include Sit n’ Sleep owner Larry Miller; Blue Shield Foundation President and CEO Peter Long; SEIU Local 2015 President Laphonza Butler and more.

Ticket reservations: https://jenesse.org/_PDFs/Jenesse-Imagine-2018_Evite.pdf

Information: (323) 299-9469, ext. 155, jenesse.org.

City to recognize

Caribbean heritage

DOWNTOWN L.A. –– The second annual Caribbean Heritage Recognition Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at the Los Angeles City Hall’s South Lawn, 200 N. Spring St.

Presented by Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, the free festival will feature performances by Aponte, Upstream, Jahgun, Lil June and more. Puerto Rican actress and singer Jeimy Osorio and Trinidadian singer Machel Montano will be honored.

Information: (213) 473-7008.

Legal clinic

offers free services

PARK LA BREA –– Free legal services on immigration, public benefits and landlord and tenant issues will be available June 22 at 5482 Wilshire Blvd., suite 1541.

Presented by IMPACT L.A. Legal Clinic, licensed attorneys will evaluate cases and discuss options during private consultations.

People can get help with visas, Department of Public Social Services benefits and more.

To make an appointment, call (323) 299-9496, ext. 105.

Scholarships offered

in aviation fields

TORRANCE — A scholarship awards breakfast to recognize excellence in aviation, education and aerospace will be held at 10 a.m. June 23 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Torrance Hotel, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd.

Reporter Toni Guinyard from NBC4 will emcee the event, and Maj. Gen. John F. Pillips will be the guest speaker. Saxophonist Keschia Potter will perform.

Tickets are $60.

Registration: eventbrite.com

Information: (310) 766-6450, coordinator.taisf@gmail.com.

Watts program seeks

young entrepreneurs

WATTS — Young people interested in business careers are invited to Miracle’s Young Adult Entrepreneur Program from 5 to 7 p.m. June 23 at Ted Watkins Park’s Edna Aliewine Room, 1335 E. 103rd St.

People between 16 and 26 years old can learn about finance, management team building, and how to start, expand and market a business.

Information: (323) 757-7506.

Arts afternoon

planned in Westchester

WESTCHESTER — An afternoon of visual and performing arts will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. June 24 at the Food Bazaar and Events Center, 11022 Aviation Blvd.

Presented by the Coalition of Mental Health Professionals, the event will honor Denise F. Noldon, interim president of Los Angeles Southwest College; Lance Robert, founder and director of Kaiser Permanente Watts Counseling and Learning Center; and others.

Children’s tickets are $40 and $80 for adults.

Information: (323) 777-3120.

Leimert Park hosts

Festival of Masks

LEIMERT PARK — The eighth annual Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 24 at Leimert Park Village, 4337 Degnan Blvd.

Presented by L.A. Commons, the festival will celebrate African communities with dance, mask-making and live musical performances, and highlight Brazil with drumming and Samba.

Information: (213) 705-4457, www.lacommons.org.

Summer swimming

program underway

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti launched SwimLA June 15, an initiative to double enrollment in swim classes across all city pools. SwimLA ensures that every young Angeleno between the ages of 4 and 17 has an opportunity to learn to swim by increasing the number of lessons offered and expanding the availability of swim scholarships.

According to the U.S.A. Swimming Foundation, 64 percent of African-American and 45 percent of Latino children don’t know how to swim. With drowning the second-leading cause of accidental death for children under 14, it’s important that children learn to swim and know how to be safe around all bodies of water.

For more information on swim classes and to find your nearest pool, visit www.swimla.org.

Chamber plans

monthly mixer

WEST ADAMS––The Hollywood Black Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly business mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. June 21 at Simply D’Licious Southern Creole Restaurant, 4641 W. Washington Blvd.

Attendees can learn about how to access capital and the Small Business Development Center’s support services. Complimentary appetizers will be served and participants should bring their business cards.

RSVP: lewlyn14@gmail.com or text (310) 686-3834.

Panel discusssion

on music planned

LOS ANGELES — The Pan African Film Festival Institute presents “The Power of Music in Film and TV,” a free panel discussion, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 30 at the KNOW Contemporary Gallery, 422 S. Alameda St.,. Parking is $5; meter and street parking are also available. Seating is limited.

The program features seasoned music experts with decades of experience including Kurt Farquhar, television and film composer; Reggie Wilson, owner, Guardian Music Services; Karen Elaine, acclaimed violist; Stephen James Taylor, composer and four-time Emmy nominee; Greg Hedgepath, supervising sound editor and two-time Golden Reel Award-winner; and Emmy winner and music marketing expert Marilyn Batchelor, who will moderate.

For information, email Linda@paff.org. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paff-institute-presents-the-power-of-music-in-film-tv-tickets-46858027622?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.