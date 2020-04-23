L.A. DIGEST: Hip-hop mogul pays rents for seniors

LOS ANGELES — A local hip-hop entrepreneur said April 22 he will cover one month’s rent for several hundred senior citizens — among the most susceptible to the threat of the coronavirus — living in Watts public housing developments.

Anthony Tiffith, founder of Top Dawg Entertainment, said he will donate $86,000 to pay rent for 311 units in Jordan Downs, Imperial Courts and his own former home of Nickerson Gardens. The developments are operated by the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles.

The charitable contribution will benefit “some of our population’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents,” Housing Authority President and CEO Doug Guthrie said.

“This gesture is not just about philanthropy but humanity overall, and it’s just the kind of good news our city needs right now.”

Motivated to make a difference in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and passionate about the neighborhood where he grew up, Tiffith said he wants to project a feeling of unity during a time of stress, financial insecurity and uncertainty.

“This is where I grew up,” said Tiffith, whose label issues the work of multiple Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar. “These are my people and I wanted to show the seniors that we’re in this together. They’re not alone.”

Small quake rattles

View Park area

INGLEWOOD — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 rattled parts of Southern California just after midnight April 22 but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake, centered near the unincorporated View Park-Windsor Hills area near Inglewood, struck at 12:03 a.m. at a depth of just over 7 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was initially reported as a magnitude.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted about 12:25 a.m., “Our Los Angeles Fire Department has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor.”

The fire department’s citywide survey to assess for any possible damaged revealed “no earthquake-related damage,” according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.

The quake was felt at Los Angeles International Airport, but there were no reports of damage or injuries. A check of airport facilities was underway, but operations were not impacted, an airport official said.

Rooftop party

attracts police

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Authorities are investigating what led to a party featuring more than 100 people on a roof of a building in South Los Angeles April 17 in violation of city and statewide stay-at-home orders put in place to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The party occurred in the area of 54th Street and Normandie Avenue around 8:40 p.m., according to Officer Tony Kuey of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section, who said he had no other immediate information.

More than 100 people were on a roof of a building, which prompted officers to respond and eventually call for back up, CBS2 reported.

At least 50 officers responded to the scene, and several people ran, spurring officers to search the area. There were no reports of anyone being hurt.

Debbie Allen leads

online dance class

BEVERLY HILLS — Actress and choreographer Debbie Allen will lead a free livestream salsa dance on April 26 at 1 p.m. as part of the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts’ Dance Sundays series.

The class is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, and will be available on demand after the live show. Allen is a Wallis board member, a three-time Emmy winner, and the founder of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

The class will be available via Instagram at https:www.instagram.com/therealdebbieallen/.

Carson residents

get COVID-19 tests

CARSON — The city of Carson announced a new COVID-19 test site sponsored by Los Angeles County. Testing began April 21 at the drive-through site, located at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, 1000 W. Carson St.

According to a press release by the city, the Carson City Council voted unanimously to urge the county Board of Supervisors and County Public Health Department to sponsor a test site in Carson more than a month ago. The city has one of the highest numbers of positive tests of all cities in L.A. County.

“I am elated that Los Angeles County finally agreed to place a COVID-19 test site locally that will serve the residents of the city of Carson,” Mayor Albert Robles said. “Given our demographic makeup and high rate of infection, the county should have heeded our demand for a testing site much sooner.”

Fire damages

Inglewood building

INGLEWOOD — A fire damaged a commercial building April 22.

Firefighters sent to the 300 block of Spruce Avenue at about 1 p.m. extinguished the flames in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

