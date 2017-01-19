L.A. DIGEST: Homeless authority to conduct annual count

LOS ANGELES — Volunteers will discover the scope of homelessness in the greater Los Angeles area during the annual homeless count taking place Jan. 24-26.

Participants, divided into teams, will tally the number of people they see on the street, as well as the number of tents and encampments.

On Jan. 24, groups will target the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys, San Gabriel Valley and East L.A. On Jan. 25, they will focus on West L.A., the South Bay and Santa Monica, and on Jan. 26, Antelope Valley, West L.A., Palisades/Malibu and South L.A.

Naomi Goldman of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said the results help to “understand trends and where needs are shifting. It’s important to make sure programs and services are delivered where they are most in need.”

The authority, which is sponsoring the homeless count, is a joint powers agency of the city and county of Los Angeles. It was created in 1993 to address the problems of homelessness in L.A.

The authority is the lead agency in the Los Angeles Continuum of Care, a program that receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It coordinates and manages more than $132 million annually in federal, state, county and city funds for programs providing shelter, housing and services to homeless people, according to its website.

Last year, the homeless county drew more than 7,500 volunteers.

Woman killed

in house fire

LEIMERT PARK — A 53-year-old woman died after she was pulled out of a smoky house fire Jan. 15, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 10:41 p.m. at 3730 S. Edgehill Drive, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Light smoke was showing from the single family home when firefighters arrived, Stewart said, and, “upon entering the structure, they found a fire out, with heavy, cold smoke in the house.”

The blaze had burned an overstuffed couch, she said. The woman who resided in the house was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The house had smoke alarms but it is not known if they were functioning, Stewart said.

The fire was under investigation by the LAFD Arson and Counter Terrorism Section.

Catholic Church event

celebrates human life

LOS ANGELES — The Archdiocese’s Office of Life, Justice and Peace presents “OneLife LA,” an event celebrating human life from conception to death, from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 21, starting at Placita Olvera, 421-485 E. Commercial St., starting with a walk to City Hall and continuing with speakers, entertainment and food.

The event concludes with a requiem Mass for the unborn at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 5 p.m. at 555 W. Temple St.

Immaculée Ilibagiza, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide, will share her story and Grammy-nominated singer and musician Jamie Grace will perform.

Information: (213) 637-7216.

Leadership board

hosts networking meet

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The African-American Board Leadership Institute is hosting a speed-networking event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan 25 at the California Community Foundation, Joan Palevsky Center, 221 S. Figueroa St.

The event will give participants of the Preparing Achievers for Tomorrow (PAT) program an opportunity to meet the AABLI alumni face-to-face.

Visit aabli.nationbuilder.com to register. The event is free but limited to the first 20 organizations that register.

Contact: keleby@aabli.org or (213) 346-3291.

Proposition 47

clinic planned

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is hosting a Proposition 47 expungement clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20, at Central County-Gain Region IV, 3833 S. Vermont Ave. in the third floor conference room.

Proposition 47 allows people to change certain felony convictions to low-level misdemeanors.

Attendees will have the chance to speak to a legal professional and begin the expungement process the same day.

Information: Carla Glover-Shilling: (323) 730-6468.

Public defenders host

job, legal fair

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Public Defender’s office is holding a countywide jobs and legal fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Helen Keller Park, 12521 S. Vermont Ave.

Efforts will focus on lowering past felony convictions under Proposition 47. Attendees can also obtain connections to affordable housing, health insurance, jobs and legal relief for minor infractions such as parking tickets.

Community college

holds registration fair

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Southwest College is hosting its biannual, one-stop registration event “Southwest Daze” from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at 1600 W. Imperial Hwy for the spring semester.

Representatives from all of the college’s student services offices will educate attendees on procedures and opportunities at LASC, such as admissions and registration, financial aid and fee waivers.

The family-friendly event will also include a taco truck and barbecue as well as face-painting, trackless train tours of the campus, Disney characters and a magician all for free.

Information: Johnel Barron: (323) 241-5325, barronjr@lasc.edu.

South L.A. tutoring

program begins

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Scientology Community Center is kicking off a new tutoring program from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at 8039 S. Vermont Ave.

The training aims to address issues stemming from lack of education in South L.A.

Doors open at noon. Information: (310) 419-8230.

Author presents book

at seniors’ event

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Author Elva Green will speak on her book about her father Eddie Green, a black American entertainment pioneer, at a senior citizens morning mixer from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Angeles Mesa Branch Library, 2700 W. 52nd St.

The morning mixer program provides light refreshments, coffee and information on social events for seniors.

For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

Coupon queen

to share secrets

INGLEWOOD — TLC’s “Coupon Queen” Susan J. Samtur will speak at the Inglewood Public Library at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 in the Gladys Waddingham Lecture Hall, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

Samtur has appeared on a number of TV and radio shows including “Today,” “CNN,” “Fox & Friends” and “Good Morning America.” She recently purchased $749 worth of groceries for under $35 at Key Foods as seen in a segment that aired on “Extreme Couponing.”

The program is free and open to all. Library parking is free after 4 p.m. and all day Saturday.

Information: (310) 412-5380 or visit library.cityofinglewood.org.

Compiled by Anne Artley.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.