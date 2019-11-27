L.A. Digest West Edition

L.A. DIGEST: Inglewood nurses organize picket line

INGLEWOOD — Registered nurses at Centinela Hospital Medical Center held an informational picket line on Nov. 25 to highlight concerns about patient safety, unsafe staffing and overall poor working conditions.

A major concern raised was staff shortages which put nurses at double the patients they should be caring for, according to California’s safe nurse-to-patient law. The staff shortage also led to excessive emergency room wait times and lack of diligent care for patients in critical condition.

Another concern was that new graduates with only one or two months of experience are being given assignments without supervision or assistance.

Nurses said the unsafe working conditions are part of a larger trend of corporate greed by Prime Healthcare, the parent company of Centinela Hospital, which was recently forced to enter settlements. The nurses stated that the oath they took as patient advocates was the driving force that led them to organize this action. 

Organization holds

foster care meeting

CARSON — The Children’s Bureau will hold an informational meeting for families interested in foster care and foster-adoption from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at Children’s Bureau’s Carson office, 460 E. Carson Plaza Drive, Suite 102.

The agency is in need of resource families for children in foster care while reunifying them with their birth families or providing legal residency by adoption. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Information: (213) 342-0162.

Children’s library

plans holiday party

INGLEWOOD — The Cameron Eugene Jackson Children’s Library announces its 14th annual Library Books and Teddy Bears Holiday Party Dec. 17 at LA Care Family Resource Center, 3111 W. Century Blvd., Suite 100. The first session is at 10:30 a.m., followed by the second session at 11:30 a.m.

Children must be registered with the Cameron’s Library by Dec. 5 to attend the event. You can register by calling (323) 841-2665. The library will be giving gifts, educational resources and snacks while supplies last. 

Official to host

family festival

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — City Councilman Curren D. Price Jr. will host the annual family winter wonderland festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at South Park Recreation Center, 345 E. 51st St.

The event is free and open to the public. Festival goers can enjoy an array of activities including a snow slide, arts and crafts, drawings, food and much more. Information: (323) 846-2651.

Chamber presents

local marketplace

The Los Angeles South Chamber of Commerce celebrates itsannual Small Business Saturday Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Promenade, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 

The event is dedicated to supporting the local economy by opening a space for local vendors and business owners. It will feature local farmers, community resources, food and artisans. Information: (3230 282-1886.

Organization

hosts salsa event

DanceUS will be hosting a salsa dancing event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event welcomes dancers of all levels and styles. It will be held outdoors and feature music by DJ Rhythm Ron Free.

Library hosts

book expo

The Compton Library, 240 Compton Blvd., will hosting an urban book expo from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 30.

This free exhibition is meant to showcase authors of color from the area. It will feature live music, spoken word, a children’s corner, as well as, a publication and literacy workshop. 

Compiled by Ashley Orona.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.

