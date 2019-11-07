L.A. DIGEST: Interfaith group plans policy training

LEIMERT PARK — The Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity will have its second Justice Not Jails training Nov. 7 at Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church, 4126 Arlington Ave., at 6 p.m.

The event includes a talk with former state Sen. Roderick D. Wright, who will speak on the basics of creating positive policies for the community, and the need for interfaith voices in policy making.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Larry Foy at lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Black Business group

holds veteran conference

DOWNTOWN — The Black Business Association will host its 2019 Veterans Procurement and Business Conference Nov. 7 at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S. Figueroa St.

The event will connect veteran business owners with companies for contract procurement opportunities.

The event is free to veterans from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.bbbla.org.

Youth awareness

event planned

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Sanctuary of Hope, a local nonprofit, will host a community event called “Youth Resiliency” Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

The event will kick-off National Homeless Youth Awareness Month with an evening of networking and a talk from a lived experience youth panel. To RSVP, visit www.thesoh.org/events.

Veteran business

summit to be held

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Global Business Incubation Emerald Veterans Summit and Accelerator takes place Nov. 9 at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

The event will include workshops and talks on military transition to civilian life and resources for veterans starting careers and businesses. Register online at www.gbi-emerald.vet.

Wristbands offered

for health care event

DOWNTOWN — Care Harbor LA will be offering free medical, dental, and vision care on Nov. 16-17. Wristbands needed to enter the event are free.

They will be handed out on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ted Watkins Park Fieldhouse, 1335 E. 103rd St.; and on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Los Angeles Technical Trade College, 2115 S. Grand Ave.

Author agency

hosts writing panel

CULVER CITY — Black Chateau Enterprises will present a panel on writing across new media platforms at The Digital Author & Indie Publishing Conference with the BCX Creative Writers Boot Camp.

The panel will take place on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. in the Catalina room of the DoubleTree Culver City, 6161 W. Centinela Ave. For more information, visit http://www.wcwriters.com/da/index.html.

Talent showcase,

competition planned

DOWNTOWN — The 20th annual “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference will take place Nov. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the L.A. Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St.

The free event will include a talk by entertainment industry professionals as well as a talent showcase and competition. Competition winners will receive over $15,000 in prizes. For more information, visit www.UpliftingMinds2.org.

Property groups host

year-end update

WESTCHESTER — The Minority Apartment Owners Association and the Inglewood Rental Property Owners Association will host a year-end legislative update at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Proud Bird Event Center, 11022 Aviation Blvd.

Topics will include statewide rent control and how to protect rental property in 2020.

Tickets are $35 at the door. For more information, contact Tamara at (323) 754-2818 or email maptowners@gmail.com.

Black physicians

plan charity benefit

BEVERLY HILLS — The Association of Black Women Physicians will host its 38th annual Charity and Scholarship Benefit on Nov 10. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel, 300 S. Doheny Drive.

The event is set to honor Bernard J Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Kimberly Dyan Manning and Black Women for Wellness. For more information, visit www.blackwomenphysicians.org, or contact ABWPcharitybenefit@gmail.com.

UNCF college fair

planned Nov. 15

LOS ANGELES — The United Negro College Fund’s Empower Me Tour comes to the Hyatt Regency LAX, 6225 W. Century Blvd, on Nov. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This college fair offers graduating high school seniors on-site scholarships and admission to historically-black colleges. For more information, visit EmpowerMeTour.org.

Collaborative art

exhibit opens Nov. 17

WINDSOR HILLS — “Experimental I,” an art exhibit by SoLa Creative Practice, will have its opening reception Nov. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at SoLa Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave.

The exhibit showcases art made by members of the gallery’s collaborative mentorship program, and it’s meant to celebrate personal growth and creativity. For more information, visit solacontemporary.org.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.