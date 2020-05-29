L.A. DIGEST: Jazz foundation to honor Billy Mitchell

LOS ANGELES — The California Jazz Foundation and Jazz Journalists Association are hosting a special tribute to pianist, composer, arranger and activist Billy Mitchell for the 2020 JJA Jazz Hero Award. Mitchell will answer questions from music journalist DD McNeil. The free Zoom call is open to the public at 5:30 p.m. May 28.

RSVP to: President@JazzJournalists.org and register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/los-angeles-jazz-hero-billy-mitchell-presentation-tickets-106133600456

Celebrities to attend

free food giveaway

INGLEWOOD — U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, Janelle Monáe, Jidenna, Angela Rye, Wondaland and the Inglewood Unified School District will host “Wondalunch” from noon to 3 p.m. May 29 at Crozier Middle School, 120 W. Regent St.

The event will provide thousands of local families impacted by COVID-19 with free meals. Drive-through and walk-up service will be provided to those wearing a mask. Event partners include KJLH Radio, Project Isaiah, the Billups Foundation and the Social Justice Learning Institute.

To register, visit tinyurl/wondalunchonus.

Armed suspect

killed by deputies

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — An investigation was underway into a deadly deputy-involved shooting in the unincorporated Westmont area near South Los Angeles May 26.

The shooting occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 109th Street, near South Budlong Avenue, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies approached a group of people in the area when one of them produced a gun, shot at deputies and ran off.

“He fled … through the yards and got down to the next street and produced a handgun,” Lt. Robert Westphal told reporters at the scene. “He pointed the gun at deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and a there was a weapon next to him.”

No deputies were injured.

The suspect was wanted in connection with the death of a person in South Los Angeles on May 1, KCAL9 reported.

Man faces charges

in death of boy

LEIMERT PARK — Criminal charges have been filed against a licensed security guard who allegedly left a loaded gun inside a bedroom in a home, where his mother’s 5-year-old foster son fatally shot himself last November, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has announced.

Jaylin Burdette, 26, allegedly found a loaded gun in the alley behind his mother’s house last Nov. 14 and placed it in a document container in the closet of the bedroom where his mother’s 5-year-old foster son slept and played.

Six days later, the boy fatally wounded himself while playing with the loaded gun and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, according to the city attorney.

Burdette is charged with one count each of criminal storage of a firearm, unlawful storage of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. He could face up to a year in jail and $1,000 in fines if convicted of all three charges, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

Feuer urged gun owners to take steps to secure their weapons so children cannot gain access to guns and hurt themselves or others.

Five injured in

Athens shooting

ATHENS — Five people were hospitalized in critical condition May 26 with injuries suffered in a shooting.

Deputies responded to a report in the 11800 block of Berendo Avenue, near 119th Street, about 10:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Five victims were taken to hospitals in critical condition, CBS2 reported. That report could not be immediately confirmed by the sheriff’s department.

Details of what led up to the shootings were not immediately available. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Retirement planning

sessions offered

HYDE PARK — Retirement planning sessions with Percy E. Bolton Associates Inc. will be held every Wednesday begin June 3 at 11 a.m. via Zoom. The five-part series, hosted by the Hyde Park Library, will focus on estate planning, tax planning, Social Security, Medicare, and cybersecurity. To register, email hydepk@lapl.org.

Bradford legislation

funds grant program

SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Steven Bradford and the Department of Business Oversight has launched CalMoneySmart, a $4 million grant program to assist nonprofit organizations offering financial products, and services to unbanked and underbanked people.

Bradford’s Senate Bill 455 offers grants of up to $100,000 from the California Financial Empowerment Fund.

“This program will set a framework leading to generations of financial security in our communities,” Bradford said. The first round of funding for CalMoneySmart will be released July 1.

Foundation to match

animal donations

LOS ANGELES – The Petco Foundation will match all donations up to $25,000 to L.A. Animal Services from now through June 30. The funds will help L.A. Animal Services save pet lives during the COVID-19 crisis.

Petco Foundation President Susanne Kogut said, “We hope this matching grant will help support LA Animal Services.”

To donate, visit: http://www.laanimalservices.com/donate.

YMCA food program

receives donation

GARDENA — State Sen. Steven Bradford has helped secure a donation of $25,000 to the Gardena Carson Family YMCA through a grant from the Crisis Response Community Relief Project of Phillips 66. The check presentation occurred at the YMCA food giveaway May 7.

Bradford and about 20 volunteers handed out food and fresh produce to hundreds of residents while practicing safe social distancing.

The grant will support the YMCA’s following COVID-19 relief efforts: Farm Fresh Produce to low-income families and seniors, Grab-and-Go Food Programs, Blood Drive, Essential Supplies to low-income residents and Child Care for first responders.

“The $25,000 donation will support some of the most vulnerable members of our community and ensuring their welfare is extremely important to me,” Bradford said.

The donation is part of Phillips 66 commitment of $125,000 to several nonprofits in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Waters congratulates

Hawthorne students

HAWTHORNE — U.S. Rep Maxine Waters held a virtual meeting with Hawthorne High School manufacturing and engineering coordinator Lucas Pacheco, and two student volunteers to discuss their efforts to produce personal protective equipment for local health care workers and first responders.

Through the school’s partnership with the South Bay Workforce Investment Board, Pacheco, Cameron Hartley, a Hawthorne High School senior, and Elias Marquez, a recent Hawthorne High School graduate, have produced 1,275 surgical mask “ear savers” for local frontline workers.

The “ear savers,” which protect workers from injuries related to wearing surgical masks for extended periods of time, have been distributed to many local hospitals and police departments in Waters’ 43rd District, including Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Torrance Memorial Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center and the Hawthorne Police Department.

Compiled by Kristina Dixon.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.