L.A. DIGEST: Magic Johnson to lead celebrity panel

WESTWOOD — Magic Johnson will lead a celebrity male panel at the fifth annual Ladylike Day from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. Dec. 17 on the UCLA campus, 405 Hilgard Ave.

Ladylike Day is a program of classes that promote and educate young ladies between the ages of 12-17 from L.A.’s inner-city in the areas of finance, fashion, health and fitness, etiquette, job interviewing and preparing for their future.

Johnson will be featured on a panel that also includes film producer and motivational speaker Devon Franklin and actor and comedian Chris Spencer.

Founded by Leah Pump, the LadyLike Foundation is a faith-based nonprofit organization whose purpose is to educate, empower and inspire young women living in underprivileged communities.

Early Christmas

for Compton needy

COMPTON — Underprivileged children will receive an early Christmas this year with actual snow and toys from Santa Claus at the fourth annual Miracle on Oaks Street from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Cesar Chavez Park, 1812 Santa Fe Ave.

The event is sponsored by City Councilman Isaac Galvan, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, Walmart and area merchants.

Local residents also will be treated to food, games and entertainment.

Group to recognize

student athletes

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable will present its first scholar-athlete awards at an event at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at 5349 S. Crenshaw Blvd.

The award recognizes student athletes at inner-city schools who have excelled both in the athletic arena and in the classroom.

Information: (323) 383-6145.

Network holds

kids’ holiday event

LOS ANGELES — The Special Needs Network is hosting a holiday gift exchange and lunch with Santa in a partnership with The D.L. Hughley Foundation and actress Kym Whitley. The first session is from 9 a.m. to noon and the second session is from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Junior Blind of America, 5300 Angeles Vista Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public with mandatory RSVP: snnxmas8.eventbrite.com.

Brunch or lunch is included.

Activities include Christmas caroling, dancing, holiday arts & crafts, photos with Santa, educational information and family resources for children with autism or other special needs, or in foster care.

Youth Symphony

gives holiday recital

WATTS — The Watts-Willowbrook Conservatory & Youth Symphony presents a Christmas Holiday Recital from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Watts Labor Community Action Committee’s Phoenix Hall, 10950 S. Central Ave.

Jazz and blues singer Barbara Morrison will serve as the guest performer.

The event includes a complimentary buffet. Seating is limited.

Information: (626) 793-8706

Dance academy

retells ‘Nutcracker’

LOS ANGELES — The Debbie Allen Dance Academy is performing “The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and at 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 135 N. Grand Ave.

Debbie Allen wrote and directed the production. Tisha Campbell has a starring role. Tickets are now on sale at www.thehotchocolatenutcracker.com or call (213) 972-8550.

All proceeds from the show will benefit youth arts education.

Young professionals

host party and panel

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The L.A. Urban League of Young Professionals is holding a holiday event that includes a panel discussion on venture capital fundraising in tech and entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at The Cork La Tijera, 6835 La Tijera Blvd.

Sports & Entertainment attorney Jaia Thomas, consultant Stephanie Ardrey and Emile Cambry, the founder of tech innovation center Blue1647, will serve as panelists.

Complimentary food and drinks will be served.

Upscale business attire is required.

Tickets are $15 presale, $20 general admission and $25 at the door.

Information: Diasporala.Eventbrite.com.

Compiled by Anne Artley.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.