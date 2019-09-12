L.A. DIGEST: Marla Gibbs to receive Legacy Award

BEVERLY HILLS — The annual First Ladies High Tea will be at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., for its 22nd year Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.

Actress Marla Gibbs will receive the Legacy Award and L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, actress Essence Atkins, breast cancer surgeon Kristi Funk, gospel duo Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell, and more will also be honored.

Co-hosting this year is actress Wendy Raquel Williams.

To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/22nd-annual-first-ladies-high-tea-tickets-

66602665365 or call (310) 677-6011.

Church to host

comedy night

WEST ADAMS — The annual Gospel Comedy Explosion hosted by the First AME Church of Los Angeles, 2270 S. Harvard Blvd., is back for its ninth year Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. This year’s MC is Ramona Stephens.

For more information and tickets, call the church’s Business Office at (323) 735-1251.

Art exhibit

opens Sept. 14

WINDSOR HILLS — Urban designer Chris Mercier and Korean artist Won Sil Kim’s work will be available for viewing at the South L.A. Contemporary art gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave, Sept. 14 through Oct. 26.

Mercier is presenting “Exploring the Façade of Painting: An artistic inquiry into how we experience and relate to Space” and Kim will show her work consisting of dreamy, nature-inspired photo collages embellished with acrylic pigment.

The opening reception is Sept. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit solacontemporary.org.

Church pastor

marks anniversary

HARVARD HEIGHTS — The Congregational Church of Christian Fellowships, 2085 S. Hobart Blvd., will celebrate the 14th anniversary of Pastor James K. McKnight Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

Rev. Terrell Taylor, the pastor of Park Windsor Baptist Church, will be the special guest preacher.

Libraries to salute

the Constitution

INGLEWOOD — The Inglewood Public Library will present “Constitution and Citizenship Days” at the Inglewood Main Library and the Crenshaw-Imperial Branch Library. The programs will begin Sept. 17 through 21.

The events are in commemoration of the signing of the Constitution by the Constitutional Convention delegates Sept. 17, 1787. The programs feature free activities such as interactive games, a photo booth, exhibits, presentations and more.

For more information, call (310) 412-4280 or visit www.library.cityofinglewood.org.

Gentrification is

documentary topic

WILLOWBROOK — The documentary “On the Brink” will be shown at the A.C. Bilbrew Library, 150 E. El Segundo Blvd., Sept. 19 at 5:45 p.m.

The film by Jeff Shulman and Steven Fong focuses on the gentrification and racial covenants of Seattle’s Central District, a once-thriving African-American community that is on the brink of vanishing.

A second screening will be held Sept. 21 at the KAOS Network, 4343 Leimert Blvd. The Willowbrook and Leimert Park areas were chosen for the screening because they represent the diversity and resilience of L.A. neighborhoods.

At the end of the screening, a panel moderated by Karen Mack, CEO of L.A. Commons will follow.

For more information, visit www.onthebrinkmovie.com.

Skirball informs on

women’s health issues

BRENTWOOD — The Wisepause Lifestyle Tour is coming to L.A. Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Skirball Cultural Center. The event focuses on informing women about the effects of perimenopause and menopause.

Doctors, exhibits, panels and more will be held throughout the day. For more information about the event, visit www.wisepausetour.com.

Wilson’s ‘Gem’

to be staged

PASADENA — A Noise Within, California’s acclaimed classic repertory theatre company, will present the first chronological chapter in Pulitzer winner August Wilson’s American Century Cycle, “Gem of the Ocean,” Sept. 22 through Nov. 16.

The play is directed by Gregg T. Daniel, who previously Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun” for the theatre’s 2017-2018 season.

A Noise Within is local at 3352 Foothill Blvd. Tickets start at $25.

Information: (626) 356-3121.

LMU hosts justice

film festival

WESTCHESTER — The Justice on Trial Film Festival will take place Sept. 28 and 29 at Loyola Marymount University. This year, “O.G.” starring Jeffrey Wright and “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” will be shown.

The festival is a collaboration between award-winning author Michelle Alexander and A New Way of Life Re-Entry Project’s founder, Susan Burton. The intention is to “[speak] to the challenges of people caught up in the judicial system.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.justiceontrialfilmfestival.net.

Shopping center

hosts hip-hop class

INGLEWOOD — The Crenshaw Imperial Plaza is set to host a Hip-Hop Dance Class and Party Sept. 28 as part of their Free Kids Fun Zone August to December monthly themed events. The Saturday event is from noon to 3 p.m. near the Grocery Outlet in the plaza.

Register in advance each month by emailing the child’s name and preferred event time to despeleta@newmarkmerrill.com. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.CrenshawImperialPlaza.com.

Apollo 11 anniversary

to be celebrated

JEFFERSON PARK — A-Man, Inc. STEM International Science Center is hosting the Apollo 11’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and Engineering Day Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Holman UMC White Hall.

Toni Guinyard, a KNBC reporter, will be mistress of ceremonies. A silent auction will take place between 3 and 6 p.m.

A-Man Inc. is an organization founded by Bettye and Hal Walker. Hal Walker is best known for his work as a laser scientist and his contributions to the Apollo 11 space expedition in 1969.

For ticket information, email admin1@aman.org.

Compiled by Bria Overs.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.