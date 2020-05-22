L.A. DIGEST: Mayor prepares ‘All In’ announcement

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti has introduced an “All In for LA” public service announcement to encourage and inspire Angelenos to remain “unified, vigilant and resilient” while continuing to social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are not moving beyond COVID-19, we are learning how to live with it safely, and that takes the unity of purpose that Angelenos are showing in this crisis,” Garcetti said. “All in for LA reminds us that this moment demands shared sacrifice, staying inside as much as possible, wearing face coverings when we leave our homes and keeping our physical distance.”

The mayor’s office collaborated with the creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles to create the short film, which was directed by John X. Carey.

Using video interviews and GoPro footage, the film features the stories of restaurant workers, a laid-off bartender, a new father, a working mother, a new couple and a medical professional.

Actor and local restaurateur Danny Trejo also appears, calling on Angelenos to remain indoors during the pandemic.

Urban League offers

virtual BizCamp

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Urban League and the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship will offer a four-week summer Virtual BizCamp for young people ages 13-18 July 6-31.

The BizCamp is a business plan competition where students identify and launch business ideas with daily interactive class sessions, guest speakers and group activities where students will sell their products in an online market place.

Space is limited. For more information, call Rhonda Holbert at (310) 968-2573 or (323) 299-9660, ext. 2212.

Fire damages

apartment house

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A major emergency fire in the basement of a two-story apartment building May 16 spread into the south side of the complex and threatened to spread onto the second floor and into two nearby buildings.

Crews responded to the building in the 4000 block of Main Street, at 3:03 a.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters evacuated residents on both floors before all crews were pulled out of the building due to indications one wall was buckling due to the heavy fire in the basement, she said.

One resident suffered unknown injuries and was taken to a hospital with stable vital signs, Stewart said.

County resumes

marriage licenses

LOS ANGELES — For the first time in about two months, couples are able to make marriage license appointments in Los Angeles County.

The county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, which closed all of its offices to the public March 16 as part of an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, said it has been working to implement an executive order earlier this month by Gov. Gavin Newsom allowing marriage licenses to be issued utilizing videoconferencing.

To make an appointment for services through the video conferencing system, one or both individuals must be a resident of Los Angeles County, living in the same place within California, both individuals must have valid government identification and have a device with video/audio capabilities such as a desktop or laptop computer, tablet or phone with an internet connection.

The county has posted information on how to make an appointment for marriage licenses on its website at https://lavote.net/home/county-clerk/marriage-licenses-ceremonies/apply-for-a-marriage-license/apply.

Courts reschedule

citation hearings

LOS ANGELES — The county’s court system has announced that traffic and non-traffic citation matters will not be heard before June 22.

People who have a hearing on traffic citation matters before that date should not go to court, but will be notified by mail for hearing dates after that date, court officials said.

The court offers online options to resolve traffic and non-traffic citation matters without having to come to court, along with options for people who are experiencing financial hardship in paying traffic tickets.

More information is available at the court’s website: http://www.lacourt.org/division/traffic/traffic2.aspx.

WorkSource center

provides services

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Southeast Los Angeles Worksource Center is open and providing job opening services, information on unemployment insurance claims, disability, referrals to community and government services and referrals to assistance programs with the state for laid off or furloughed workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To be pre-screened, call (323) 563-5669.

Family center

receives grant funds

LOS ANGELES — Starting with a $150,000 grant to the nonprofit St. John’s Well Child & Family Center, Cedars-Sinai has committed $2 million to programs that assist populations most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding for St. John’s comes from Cedars-Sinai’s latest round of grants aimed at stabilizing nonprofit organizations in vulnerable communities and putting people back to work during the pandemic.

For St. John’s, the money is a vital reprieve that allows for the retention of staff members who would have been furloughed, said St. John’s President and CEO Jim Mangia.

Instead, those employees now can enlist in the campaign against the novel coronavirus, working as contact tracers (identifying and monitoring anyone who had contact with individuals testing positive for the virus) focused on the homelessness population of Los Angeles.

Census response rates

slow, report says

LOS ANGELES — Areas in Los Angeles County that have the lowest response rates to the 2020 Census also have some of the highest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases, which may complicate the county’s efforts to increase responses, according to a report released last week by UCLA.

The 2020 census response rates are on average 29% lower than the 2010 response rates in lower-income areas in Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, a majority of South Los Angeles, the Harbor area and Van Nuys, according to UCLA researchers Paul Ong, Jonathan Ong and Elena Ong.

Responses in both Los Angeles County and the nation as a whole are about 11% behind compared to the 2010 census.

The census is in its “self-reporting phase,” during which the Census Bureau encourages everyone to participate on their own.

Radio show topic

is black business

LOS ANGELES — “Saving Black Owned Businesses in L.A and Nationally” will be the topic of The Hutchinson Report Townhall of the Air May 23 at 9 a.m. on Pacifica Radio 90.7FM. Host Earl Ofari Hutchinson will discuss the problem of preserving small businesses during the coronavirus crisis. The show can be streamed at kpfk.org of Facebook Livestreamed at thehutchinsonreport.

Compiled by Kristina Dixon.

