L.A. DIGEST: Mitchell to chair Senate budget panel

LOS ANGELES — State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, has appointed state Sen. Holly J. Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, to chair the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee.

Mitchell is the first African American and only the second woman to chair the committee in the history of the state.

“I am honored by the confidence that [Sen. de Leon] has bestowed upon me and am humbled by the tremendous responsibility that comes with crafting a budget that reflects the values of all Californians,” Mitchell said. “The coming year will require the entire Senate Budget Committee to work together to protect the interests of vulnerable Californians. I look forward to leading our work in representing the priorities of the Senate.”

During her six years in the Legislature, Mitchell has proposed more than 50 bills that have been passed into laws. Her legislation seeks to improve human services, expand access to health care, secure women’s reproductive rights, protect the environment, end the trafficking of minors, defend the civil rights of minorities and the undocumented and, above all, help children growing up in poverty to thrive.

Mitchell represents the 30th Senate District, which stretches from Culver City to South Los Angeles, and includes the Crenshaw District, USC, downtown and a portion of Inglewood.

Architect chosen

for Compton High

COMPTON — The Compton Unified School District has selected the DLR Group, an international architecture firm with offices in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Riverside, to design the new Compton High School campus.

The school board voted overwhelmingly for DLR after a selection process that narrowed the choice to two national firms.

“This is an exciting moment for our school district,” school board President Satra Zurita said. “DLR demonstrated they are the perfect company to create this board’s vision to transform our oldest campus into a model of a 21st century educational environment.”

“We will essentially build the high school campus of the future,” board Vice President Micah Ali said. “We will create a campus that supports our students to excel academically as well as in athletics, the arts and especially the high-tech digital arts where the jobs of the future await our graduates.”

The total cost of the project is expected to reach nearly $200 million. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019 with completion scheduled five years later.

Casino to ring

in the new year

INGLEWOOD — The new Hollywood Park Casino will partner with Power 106 for a New Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 31. J Cruz and DJ Eman will host the casino’s event to ring in the new year starting at 9 p.m.

Patrons can enjoy music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres, party favors, a midnight champagne toast, and can spin to win up to $100,000. Entry is just $25 per person and is open to guests 21 and over. Free entry will be granted to those who purchase dinner inside the Century Bar & Grill. A special menu has been created.

Attire is dress to impress.

Information: www.playhpc.com.

Free dance show

features hip-hop

BEVERLY HILLS — The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 Santa Monica Blvd., will host dance Sunday with Debbie Allen and Friends from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 15.

Every second Sunday of the month, three-time Emmy Award-winner Debbie Allen offers free, outdoor dance events for the whole family. On Jan. 15, hip-hop master Chantel Heath will fill in for Allen and will lead an introduction to hip-hop.

