L.A. DIGEST: MTA to host job fair for women May 17

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will host an apprenticeship readiness fair for women who are interested in construction-related jobs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 17 at MTA Headquarters Building, One Gateway Plaza, Los Angeles. Register at https://wbmlaapprenticeshipreadinessfair2019.eventbrite.com.

For more information, email womenbuildmetroLA@metro.net.

Information session planned on pollution

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The South Central Los Angeles Project to Understanding the Sources and Health Impacts of Local Pollution will hold an information session on how to take action to improve the air quality and health in their community from 10 a.m. to noon May 18 at SCOPE, 1715 W. Florence Ave.

Roundtable launches community speakout

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable will launch a monthly Community Speakout on the vital issues of the day from 9 to 10 a.m. May 19 at the Dunbar Hotel, 4225 S. Central Ave.

The first speakout will be a birthday tribute and discussion on the “Legacy of Malcolm X Today.” Noted civil rights activist and Malcolm X scholar, Greg Akili, will lead the discussion. The monthly community speakout is open to all. Breakfast will be available at the hotel’s restaurant.

Discussion planned on 2020 voting

DOWNTOWN — The Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs will host a discussion on voting center changes and new voter technology for the 2020 election from 6 to 8 p.m. May 21 at Cal State LA Downtown, 801 S. Grand Ave.

RSVP at (323) 343-3770 or at https://tinyurl.com/VCPP-PBI.

Leadership Institute hosts tribute reception

DOWNTOWN — The African American Board Leadership Institute will host its sixth annual tribute reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 23 at the City Club, 555 S. Flower St.

Organization offers homebuyer workshop

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation, in conjunction with CTBC Bank, will host a free homebuyer workshop from 10 a.m. to noon May 25 at 1130 W. Slauson Ave.

RSVP at conta.cc/2IQhVYlcont or contact Erika Jackson at ejackson@vsedc.org or (323) 753-2335.

Women’s empowerment conference scheduled

TORRANCE — Beverly “Bam” Crawford, founder and president of the Company International and pastor of the Bible Enrichment Fellowship International along with Gabrianna Crawford, a.k.a. the artist Punky G, will host the Company International’s eighth annual Women’s Empowerment ConferenceMay 30 through June 1 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Torrance.

Registration and conference details can be found at: www.regonline.com/Bam or www.thecompanyinternational.com or call (310) 330-4700.

Farmer’s market planned in Compton

COMPTON — A farmer’s market and health information session featuring health screenings, music, crafts and kid’s activities, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 at NHS Center for Sustainable Communities, 1051 W. Rosecrans Ave.

Black women’s group to hold awards brunch

TORRANCE — The Coalition of 100 Black Women, Los Angeles, holds its community scholarship and award brunch at 10 a.m. May 18, at the Doubletree by Hilton Torrance, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd.

The event will honor black women in the community.

For tickets and sponsorship info, visit https://awardbrunch.eventbrite.com.

Africa Day Fest planned May 25

LOS ANGELES — Africa Day Fest 2019, a free, fun, family-friendly street festival to celebrate African arts and culture through music, food, fashion show, performance and children’s activities, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25 at Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.

Winery offers soulful Sunday brunch

LOS ANGELES — Taste with Grace Catering and San Antonio Winery will host a soulful Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at the San Antonio Winery, 737 Lamar St. Tickets are available through San Antonio Winery Los Angeles’ website at sanantoniowinery.com or call (323) 223-1401.

Negro women plan Purple Hat Affair

CRENSHAW — The National Council of Negro Women will host the Purple Hat Affair High Tea fundraising event from 1 to 4 p.m. May 18 at Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 3740 Don Felipe Drive. The event will feature live music, exotic teas, drawing prizes and an essay contest. The winners of the essay contest will receive scholarships towards their college education.

Guidelines for students who wish to submit an essay for consideration can be found on the website www.ncnwviewparkla.com. Tickets to the event are $40 and can also be purchased on the website.

College partnership celebration planned

COMPTON — A special Partnership Celebration featuring employees from Compton College and El Camino College, along with federal, state and local officials, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 30 at Compton College Gymnasium, 1111 E. Artesia Blvd. This historic partnership is the first of its kind in California and has resulted in thousands of students reaching their academic and career goals. Hundreds of guests are expected to attend this ceremony and celebration.

Authors attend event in Carson

CARSON — Stephanie Walton, the creator of the Passion Architect System, will headline an event from 4 to 7 p.m. June 1 at the Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St.

Wendy Gladney and Catrena Elliot will be guest speakers at this event, which includes networking with music, food and book signings by Walton and Gladney.

Attendees will receive one signed copy of “Succeeding with Passion” by Walton, and one signed copy of “Forgiveness Change Your Life Forever” by Gladney with the purchase of a ticket.

Register at eventbrite.com. For more information, email b_rightevents@yahoo.com.

