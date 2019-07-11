L.A. DIGEST: Museum to host creative mentor salon

EXPOSITION PARK — “Youth Now! A Creative Mentor Salon by Queens of the New Age” will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

The free event will allow participants to immerse themselves in an evening of professional development and artistic expansion presented in conjunction with “Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary.”

The event is presented in partnership with Queens of the New Age, an education-based creative collective and music arts festival dedicated to art education, creative expansion, and empowerment of women of color.

Inspired by Charles White, who influenced many artists in his years as a teacher, CAAM partners with Queens of the New Age and Queensfest 2019 to educate, entertain and empower young creative women of color.

The evening will consist of workshops, salon discussions, mentorship pairing, and live sets from Queensfest DJs. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Shopping center

hosts Melanin Market

CRENSHAW — The Melanin Market L.A., featuring items for sale by African-American vendors, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27 at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Come support local black-owned businesses and vendors that provide a wide array of services and help strengthen the community.

For more information, visit: https://www.melaninmarketla.com/.

LAPD to celebrate

150 years July 21

South LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department will celebrate 150 years at the Newton Community Station open house from noon to 4 p.m. July 21 at 3400 S. Central Ave. The event will feature station tours, carnival games, face painting, photo booths and refreshments.

Hotel to provide

refreshing afternoon

CULVER CITY — “Season of Greatness,” an afternoon to refresh your soul and renew your mind, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. July 20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Los Angeles, 6161 W. Centinela Ave. Admission is $150. For more information or to RSVP, call (951) 313-4732 or email wendy@seasonofgreatness.com

Floral arrangement

workshop planned

CULVER CITY — Learn to make your own floral arrangement at the “Blooms & Bubbly Floral Arrangement” workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. July 21 at Stoneview Nature Center, 5950 Stoneview Drive. The cost is $50.

All materials are included and refreshments will be served. Seating is limited and past workshops have sold out quickly so purchase your ticket early on Eventbrite.com.

Church offers

free meals for youth

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Free meals for youth 18 years of age and younger, will be offered from 7 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 9 at First New Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 1555 W. 108th St., (across the street from Washington Preparatory High School).

Provided by the First New Christian Fellowship Community Development Corporation, the meals are a component of the Summer Food Service Program, sponsored by the California Department of Education’s Nutrition Services Division. For further information, call (323) 756-2541.

Battle Zone dance

event planned

SOUTH LOS ANGELES – “Battle Zone,” the annual dance event benefitting Tommy The Clown Academy will be held at 6 p.m. July 27, at Los Angeles Southwest College, 1600 W. Imperial Highway. For more information, visit www.tommytheclown.com.

Central Avenue

Jazz Festival returns

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the 24th annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 27-28 between King Boulevard and Vernon Avenue. For more than two decades, the free music festival has been a staple of the South Los Angeles community, celebrating the region’s rich cultural past and turning the spotlight on what was once considered the heart of L.A.’s Jazz Scene.

There will be live jazz performances on three stages, in addition to the historical Dunbar Hotel; a diverse selection of culinary experiences; as well as pavilions for art, business and employment resources, health and wellness, and youth.

For more information, visit www.centralavejazzfest.com.

Concert seeks

to end homelessness

LEIMERT PARK — Makes Me Wanna Holla, a concert to end homelessness and mental illness, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Umoja Center, 3347 W. 43rd St.

A fundraising and consciousness shaping concert addressing the homeless crisis in Los Angeles, it features a soul stirring live musical concert discussion forum featuring leading homeless advocates.

Local artist and educator Torré Brannon-Reese and his band, Everything With Soul, will perform. The poetry of Mr. Lorenzo “Sa Men Ra” Frank is also featured. The event is produced by FAMLI Inc., a nonprofit agency whose central mission is to provide vitally needed programs, activities and services for the underserved and marginalized.

Summer Soiree

scheduled Aug. 3

LEIMERT PARK — The fifth annual Sutro Avenue Summer Soiree and Jazz Festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 3. The event will feature a live DJ, jazz lounge, hosted wine lounge, kids’ zone, community resource zone, health and wellness zone, as well as food trucks, prize drawings and more.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Compiled by Angela Parker.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.