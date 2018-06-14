L.A. DIGEST: Museum to host music awards show

Wave Staff Report

EXPOSITION PARK –– The annual Salute to Black Music Awards Show will be held June 19 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive

Presented by the Black Business Association, the evening’s honorees include president of the Ray Charles Foundation Valerie Ervin; Grammy-winner and Academy-Award-nominee Siedah Garrett; and president of Local 47’s American Federation of Musicians John Acosta, among others.

Ellis Hall –– the former keyboardist and lead vocalist of Tower of Power –– will perform.

VIP reception begins at 6, followed by the awards dinner from 7 to 9 and a dessert reception from 9 to 10 p.m.

Tickets: www.suiteevents.com/bba2018stbm. Information: (323) 291-9334, www.bbala.org.

Juneteenth festival

planned June 16

LEIMERT PARK –– The annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16 at Leimert Park Village, Degnan Boulevard and 43rd Street.

Presented by Black Arts Los Angeles, the free, family-friendly event will feature food, booths, music, artists and fashion and jewelry designers.

The Juneteenth celebration dates back to June 19, 1865, when slaves in southern states learned they were free.

Information: http://www.blackartslosangeles.org/.

Sparks president

leads sports panel

CULVER CITY –– The Business of Sports, a panel discussion on the “ins and outs” of the sports industry, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. June 14 at the Doubletree Hotel, 6161 W. Centinela Ave.

Christine Simmons, president of the Los Angeles Sparks, will discuss how she navigated the sports world.

Tickets are between $15 and $40.

Registration: https://businessofsports2018.eventbrite.com.

Proud Bird hosts

awards for fathers

WESTCHESTER –– The 17th annual Honor Thy Father Awards will be held June 17 at the Proud Bird Food Bazaar and Events Center, 11022 Aviation Blvd.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in Afrocentric attire.

A red carpet event begins at 2:30 followed by a dinner program at 3 p.m.

Tickets: https://estelleforhumanity9.wixsite.com/honorthyfather/shop

Information: (310) 927-8339, https://estelleforhumanity9.wixsite.com/honorthyfather.

Library offers

CalFresh signups

HYDE PARK –– Hyde Park residents can sign up for Medi-Cal and CalFresh from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 19 at Hyde Park Branch Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave.

Attendees should bring their Social Security numbers, a personal identification (California driver’s license or other), and verification of income, assets, citizenship, legal residency or sponsorship for residency.

Information: https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/sign-medi-cal-calfresh-18.

Women to discuss

dating, health

LEIMERT PARK –– African-American women are invited to talk about dating, healing, self-care and healthy relationships from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 14 at Hot and Cool Cafe, 4331 Degnan Blvd.

Hosted by Black Women for Wellness, Soul Passion Cafe is designed to provide a safe and judgement-free space for black women to talk about sexuality.

The event is free and for black women 21 and over.

Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soul-passion-cafe-love-yourself-or-nobody-will-tickets-46332882900?aff=efbeventtix.

Bus driving

jobs available

SOUTH L.A. –– South Los Angeles residents can learn about careers as bus operators from 1 to 5 p.m. June 14 at the Constituent Service Center, 8475 S. Vermont Ave.

People interested in the Metro Hiring Event must be at least 21 years old and have a valid class C driver’s license, six months of public contract or customer service experience, and a good driving record verified by an H-6 DMV printout.

Attendees should bring their resumes, driver’s licenses, Social Security cards, lay-off letters (if applicable), DD214s (if a veteran), current 10-year driving records, and proof of unemployment insurance (if receiving).

Information: (213) 805-4219, beametrobusoperator.com, bchambers@communitycareer.org.

Summer lunches

offered to kids

LOS ANGELES –– Children and teenagers between ages 1 and 18 can receive free lunches Mondays to Fridays from June 11 to Aug. 10.

Organized by the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks, the Summer Lunch Program offers youth free nutritious lunches that must be eaten on site and are served on a first-come-first-serve basis. No registration is required.

Location information and more: (818) 546-2383, www. laparks.org/foodprogram or text “Summer Meals” to 97779.

EBT system plans

24-hour shutdown

LOS ANGELES — Due to a change in vendor operations, the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system will not be available for cardholders to make cash withdrawals or food purchases from 11 p.m. June 23, through 11:01 p.m. June 24, officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services announced this week.

The department is strongly urging EBT cardholders to withdraw the funds needed to purchase food prior to the 24-hour shutdown period to ensure that benefits are issued and made available to those who need it. Customers use the state-issued card to receive CalFresh food assistance and cash benefits. For many in the county, CalFresh serves as the first line of defense against food insecurity.

Locally, the county Department of Public Social Services has initiated a community outreach plan to publicize the changeover. The department is currently using its main website, social media platforms and outreach to local media outlets to inform and prepare cardholders for the shutdown.

For additional information, call (866) 613-3777.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

