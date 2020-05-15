L.A. DIGEST: Museum to offer virtual tour of shuttle

Wave Staff Report

EXPOSITION PARK — The California Science Center is launching virtual reality tours of Space Shuttle Endeavour May 15, giving the spacecraft a new mission: educating and entertaining those staying at home.

The first virtual tour, featuring the flight deck, mid-deck and payload bay, will provide rare 360-degree views of the Endeavour — which first launched on May 7, 1992, and completed 25 missions into space, including the first service mission to the Hubble Space Telescope as well as the first mission to add a U.S. component to the International Space Station.

The California Science Center website will offer several different tours of the Endeavour to be released throughout the spring and summer, giving participants at home the unique opportunity to explore the shuttle’s interior, from the flight deck to the aft compartment.

Visitors typically only see the shuttle’s fuselage at the center’s Samuel Oschin Pavilion, where Endeavour has been housed since 2012.

Since the California Science Center at Exposition Park closed mid-March due to coronavirus stay at home orders, the museum, which does not charge for general admission, has offered free online program through various “Stuck at Home Science” activities.

Virtual tours of the Endeavour also will be free.

School employee’s

family sues district

INGLEWOOD — Relatives of a former Inglewood Unified School District groundskeeper have filed a lawsuit against the school district and the Monsanto Corp. and its parent company, Bayer AG, alleging his 2013 death from cancer was attributable to the use of the herbicide Roundup.

Halaevalu Tuuholoaki, the widow of Ofa Tuuholoaki, and her son, Timothy, brought the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging wrongful death, negligence, fraud, strict liability and breach of implied warranty. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages.

A school district representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Tuuholoaki contracted cancer and died in August 2013, according to the suit, which does not state how old he was or what type of cancer he had.

LAUSD sets

summer schedule

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District’s summer classes will begin June 24 online due to the coronavirus pandemic, and almost every student in the district has been connected to the internet, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced May 11.

LAUSD will offer some new classes for summer, including animation, environmental science, music classes, space exploration, sports science and something called “Voyage of the Titanic” with filmmaker James Cameron, who directed the blockbuster hit film.

The school district partnered with Verizon in March to purchase $100 million in computers and Wi-Fi infrastructure, especially for students and families that cannot afford the technology.

Last week, Beutner announced the district’s 2020-21 academic year will begin Aug. 18, but it remains unclear how classes will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

County extends

senior meal program

LOS ANGELES — The county of Los Angeles announced it has joined the state’s initiative to offer restaurants the opportunity to cook meals to be delivered to people older than 60 who are homebound during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the initiative, titled “Great Plates Delivered,” the county’s Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services and the Office of Emergency Management will enable three meals a day to be delivered to those who qualify.

The county said the program will help stimulate the economy by bringing employees back to work from the restaurant, hospitality and transportation industries.

Individual participants may apply to the “Great Plates Delivered” initiative by calling 211. To be eligible for participation, individuals must meet requirements that include age, inability to prepare or obtain meals and those not currently be receiving assistance from other state or federal nutrition-assistance programs.

Restaurants interested in participating in the program may fill out an interest form at covid19.ca.gov/restaurants-deliver-home-meals-for-seniors/.

Food providers will be selected based on factors that include their ability to meet volume and nutritional standards, and how they can prioritize local jobs, worker retention, worker health and safety and standards of equity.

Bass to serve on

Biden task force

LOS ANGELES — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has been appointed co-chair of the Biden-Sanders Economy Unity Task Force.

The task force hopes to shore up Democratic Party unity ahead of November’s general election.

The announcement follows through on a pledge the two men made last month to establish working groups to advise the Biden campaign on six key policy areas: climate change, criminal justice reform, economy, education, health care and immigration.

In a news release, the Biden campaign said the task force “will meet in advance of the Democratic National Convention to make recommendations to the DNC Platform Committee” and to Biden directly.

“Building upon the work of the Democratic campaigns to date, the ultimate goal of the Unity Task Forces is to develop the most successful possible agenda for Democrats in 2020,” the campaign said.

YMCA food program

receives donation

GARDENA — State Sen. Steven Bradford has helped secure a donation of $25,000 to the Gardena Carson Family YMCA through a grant from the Crisis Response Community Relief Project of Phillips 66. The check presentation occurred at the YMCA food giveaway May 7.

Bradford and about 20 volunteers handed out food and fresh produce to hundreds of residents while practicing safe social distancing.

The grant will support the YMCA’s following COVID-19 relief efforts: Farm Fresh Produce to low-income families and seniors, Grab-and-Go Food Programs, Blood Drive, Essential Supplies to low-income residents and Child Care for first responders.

“The $25,000 donation will support some of the most vulnerable members of our community and ensuring their welfare is extremely important to me,” Bradford said.

The donation is part of Phillips 66 commitment of $125,000 to several nonprofits in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Waters congratulates

Hawthorne students

HAWTHORNE — U.S. Rep Maxine Waters held a virtual meeting with Hawthorne High School manufacturing and engineering coordinator Lucas Pacheco, and two student volunteers to discuss their efforts to produce personal protective equipment for local health care workers and first responders.

Through the school’s partnership with the South Bay Workforce Investment Board, Pacheco, Cameron Hartley, a Hawthorne High School senior, and Elias Marquez, a recent Hawthorne High School graduate, have produced 1,275 surgical mask “ear savers” for local frontline workers.

The “ear savers,” which protect workers from injuries related to wearing surgical masks for extended periods of time, have been distributed to many local hospitals and police departments in Waters’ 43rd District, including Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Torrance Memorial Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center and the Hawthorne Police Department.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.