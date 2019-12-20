L.A. DIGEST: New restaurant opens in Baldwin Hills

BALDWIN HILLS — After opening several pop-up restaurants throughout Los Angeles, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza is the new home of Nashville-based Hotville Chicken.

“We are so excited to open the first permanent Hotville location in Los Angeles at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw,” said Rachel Freeman, president and chief executive officer of Capri Retail Services, the owners of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw. “This is a proven concept and a fan favorite, as evidenced by the scores of Angelenos who flocked to Hotville pop-ups across the city. We know our community is greatly looking forward to enjoying the best of Nashville’s hot chicken right here in the Crenshaw corridor.”

The new restaurant is owned by Kim Prince, a member of the Prince family that started the hot chicken craze in Nashville. Prince will run the restaurant along with Greg Dulan, owner of L.A.’s legendary Dulan’s soul food.

The Baldwin Hills location will feature a classic menu that remains faithful to the restaurant’s Nashville-roots with the addition of some vegan options.

The Hotville Chicken is cooked with a specific blend of spices and heat that makes it distinct from traditional fried chicken. It has become incredibly popular nationwide since developed 85 years ago by the Prince family. The recipe used has been passed down through the Prince Family for generations.

West L.A. College

celebrates Kwanzaa

NGLEWOOD —West Los Angeles College plans a Kwanzaa celebration at 3 p.m. Dec. 28 at Motherland Music, 601 N. Eucalyptus. The event will be hosted by professor Marvin Martin’s 2019 computer class.

Children’s Kwanzaa

celebration planned

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Limbiko Tembo School of African American Culture will host a Kwanzaa celebration for children on Dec. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. at the African American Culture Center, 3018 W. 48th St.

The event will feature music, drumming, activities, and other cultural expressions. For more information and to RSVP: (323) 299-6124.

Organizations host

toy giveaway

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Developing Options and DMTL are hosting a holiday toy giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Crenshaw High School, 5010 11th Ave.

The organizations’ goal is to give away 1,000 toys to elementary and middle school students and their families. Local businesses will provide food for attendees. Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson and other special guests are expected to attend the event.

Santa Monica Pier

holds concert

SANTA MONICA — The Noelles will perform a holiday concert from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Santa Monica Pier Go-Round Deck, 200 Santa Monica Pier.

The Noelles are a festive all-female doo-wop group. Their music style combines holiday classics with 1960s vocal quintet. The event is free and family friendly.

For more information: (310) 458-8900.

Center celebrates

cultural event

LOS ANGELES — The African American Cultural Center will celebrate the 53rd annual Kwanzaa Karamu from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Drive.

The evening will consist of music, poetry, dancing, and the finest of African foods. Attendees will be able to participate in libation and a candle lighting ceremony. Advance ticket purchase is required, no tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased by calling (323) 299-6124.

Library hosts

various activities

SOUTH LOS ANGELES —The Hyde Park Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave., will host a quilting circle for beginners on Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2205 W. Florence Ave. You will learn tips and techniques from quilting expert Sylvia Q. Davis. To sign up and information on what to bring: (323) 750-7241.

Compiled by Ashley Orona.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.