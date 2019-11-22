L.A. DIGEST: Official to conduct tree-lighting ceremony

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson will host a Christmas tree lighting ceremony Nov. 22 at Burton Tech High School, 10101 S. Broadway.

Festivities will begin with a harvest festival at 2:30 p.m. consisting of carnival games, vendors and food. The tree lighting will take place at about 4:30 at the intersection of Broadway and Century Boulevard.

Realtors association to install officers

LOS ANGELES — The Southwest Los Angeles Association of Realtors will host its 44th annual Installation Banquet and Casino Night Gala from 6 to 11 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Westin Hotel LAX, 5400 W. Century Blvd.

The association will install Christie Thomas as president for 2020, as well as executive officers and directors.

The night includes a cocktail hour, dinner, live music, casino games and prizes. Tickets are $85. You can purchase them through eventbrite or by calling (310) 216-6781.

Church provides supportive services

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Praises of Zion Church will celebrate its 64th anniversary with their upcoming community outreach event on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8222 S. San Pedro St.

The event is dedicated to bringing supportive services such as food, clothing, shower van services, hair and barber services to homeless people. It is a public event and the church welcomes anyone in need of such services.

Information: (323) 750-1033 or (323) 356-4345.

Library hosts quilting class

HYDE PARK — Hyde Park Library will hold its next Quilting Class on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2205 W. Florence Ave.

Quilting expert Sylvia Q. Davis will teach beginners and offer tips and techniques to those who have already started. For information on what to bring, call (323) 750-7241.

Church to mark anniversary

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — St. Philip the Evangelist Episcopal Church will host its 112th anniversary celebration on Nov. 24 at 2800 Stanford Ave.

Festivities will include a special morning worship service from 9:45 to 11 a.m., followed by a ticketed luncheon with a live jazz band and inspirational speakers at 12:30 p.m.

For tickets and information, call (323) 232-3494.

Bestselling author to conduct workshop

HYDE PARK— Hyde Park Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave., will host USA Today bestselling author Sylvie Fox at 2 p.m. Nov. 23. Fox will discuss her tips for finishing a novel, as well as the tips that she’s heard from other writers, in celebration of National Novel Writing Month. For more information, visit https://www.lapl.org/branches/hyde-park.

Labor community plans celebration

CRENSHAW — The Strategy Center hosts its 30th annual celebration and block party at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Strategy and Soul Movement Center, 3546 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

The celebration aims to highlight the history of the center and its advocacy for working class communities of color. You can purchase tickets, ads, or give a cannot attend donation via the website at thestrategycenter.org.

Classic car show planned in Compton

COMPTON — The One Love “N” Compton 2019 classic car show will be held at Compton College, 1111 E. Artesia Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 14. For more information, contact Jacki Venters at (310) 766-1535 or Ms. Ritta at (424) 213-9598.

Drew League plans community day

FLORENCE-FIRESTONE — The Drew League Foundation presents its first community day event from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 in Washington Park, 8908 Maie Ave.

The event will feature health care resources, a turkey giveaway, and a basketball shootout. Guests also will be able to enjoy a game truck, free food, face painting, live music, jumpers and drawings.

Free HIV testing offered Nov. 27

HYDE PARK —The AIDS Healthcare Foundation and the Asian Pacific AIDS Intervention Team will be at the Hyde Park Library offering free HIV screenings on Nov. 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 2205 W. Florence Ave.

The screenings will be available for anyone 12 years of age and older, in addition to free giveaways, in recognition of World AIDS Day.

Compiled by Ashley Orona.

