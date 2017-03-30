L.A. DIGEST: Olympic athlete speaks to Compton students

COMPTON — Michelle Carter, an Olympic track and field gold medalist in the 2016 Rio games and the American record holder in the shot put, met with more than 350 elementary school students, parents and teachers from Compton March 23, and spoke about thriving in school and life, despite having attention deficit disorder and dyslexia.

The event was hosted by Understood.org, a free and comprehensive resource and community created by 15 nonprofit organizations for parents of the one in five U. S. children with learning disabilities or learning and attention issues, for which Carter is a spokeswoman. Carter was diagnosed in elementary school and spoke with students, faculty and parents about her personal journey, overcoming adversity and placing gold at the Olympics during a morning assembly at Foster Elementary School.

Carter’s message was simple: “kids with learning and attention issues learn differently, but are just as capable when it comes to achieving success.”

Session helps with

financial planning

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — City Controller Ron Galperin is presenting a session on financial planning for the tax season from 9:30 to 11 a.m. April 1, in the community room of the Mark Ridley-Thomas Constituent Service Center, 8475 S. Vermont Ave.

The session will provide information about volunteer income tax assistance, earned income tax credit, individual retirement accounts and tax deferred retirement accounts.

Information: dora.nunez@lacity.org or (213) 978-4026. The event is free and open to the public. A Spanish interpreter will be at the event.

Discussion series

begins with book

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Freedom Socialist Party is hosting a weekly discussion series at 6:30 p.m. starting April 3 at 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd.

The first discussion will focus on the book “Revolutionary Integration: A Marxist Analysis of African-American Liberation,” which explores the roots of racism in the U.S. economic system. The book will be available for purchase.

Refreshments will be served. A donation is requested.

Information: (323) 732-6416 or fspla@earthlink.net.

Church holds

bring-a-friend day

INGLEWOOD — Academy Cathedral, 3141 W. Manchester Blvd., is holding a “Friend Day,” at 10:30 a.m. April 2.

The person who brings the most first-time guests will receive a flat-screen TV.

Information: (323) 751-5151.

Panel to discuss

1992 L.A. riots

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — “Re-Imagine Justice,” a panel series honoring the 25th anniversary of the 1992 L.A. Riots, begins with a discussion on black and brown solidarity at 6 p.m. April 6. It will be held at the Community Coalition headquarters, 8101 S. Vermont Ave.

A living art exhibit will also be open daily starting April 1.

Information: glauz@cocosouthla.org .

Awards recognize

African goodwill

LOS ANGELES — Tickets are now available for the African Goodwill Recognition Awards and Family Induction Ceremony at 5 p.m. April 8, at the Westin Hotel LAX, 5400 W. Century Blvd.

Mathis Fobi will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and state Sen. Holly Mitchell also will be recognized with an achievement award.

Tickets are $80 and are available for purchase at www.africanfocus.org or (310) 676-7300.

Compton candidates

speak at forum

COMPTON — The National Association for Equal Justice in America is hosting a forum for candidates vying for offices of city attorney, city treasurer and city clerk from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6, at the Church of the Living God, 1901 W. Reeve St.

Breakfast honors

South L.A. activist

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Tickets are now on sale for the annual Legacy Breakfast for the Lillian Mobley Center, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. April 29, at Pheonix Hall-WLCAC, 10950 S. Central Ave.

Two professors will receive awards for continuing Mobley’s legacy of community advocacy: Dr. Ernie Smith from Charles Drew University and Dr. Keith Norris of UCLA.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at LillianMobleyCenter.org.

Compiled by Anne Artley.

