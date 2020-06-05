L.A. DIGEST: Operation Loves provides 400 care packages

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Faith Foster Families and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services donated 400 care packages and meals to foster families. “Operation Love is our way of showing vulnerable households that we care about them and are here for them,” Ridley-Thomas said.

Free meals, groceries, diapers and hand sanitizers were provided to needy families during four community events throughout South Los Angeles during the last two weeks of May.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank provided families with 36 pounds of grocery bags, and the Good+Foundation gave away boxes of diapers. Kilroy Realty purchased to-go meals from Sweetgreen and The Waffle, which are closed due to the extended Safer at Home order.

Compton High alumni

awards scholarships

COMPTON — The Compton High School Alumni Association awarded scholarships to Christian Rosa, Itzel Sanchez, Maxcy Filer, Naomi Mitchell, Savanna Hernandez and Toria Love for their scholastic achievements.

Since 2007, the alumni association has awarded more than $25,000 in scholarships. Each year, the association creates fundraising opportunities to generate funds to aid students starting on their college career. Donations for college bound students can be made on the alumni association’s website.

NAN provides

free meals

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The National Action Network, Rev. Jonathan Moseley, Sr. and World Central Kitchen provide meals Monday through Friday at noon at Cedar Grove Baptist Church 7623 8th Ave. NAN-LA is working with various restaurants and businesses during Coronavirus. For more information, visit their website.

Roundtable planned

on water rights

LOS ANGELES — A virtual roundtable on “COVID-19: Protecting The Human Right To Water” will take place on June 11 at noon. Panel speakers include activists Melina Abdullah, Ron Daniels, Akinbode Oluwafemi, Nayyirrah Shariff and Akili. The Fannie Mae Lou Hamer Institute and the Institute of Black World 21st Century will host the meeting. More information can be found at the African American Cultural Center LA website.

Two wounded,

three arrested

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — An officer-involved shooting June 3 in the Broadway-Manchester area left two suspects wounded and three other suspects in custody.

Police heard gunshots in the area of Manchester Avenue and Broadway shortly after midnight and moved in to investigate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The officers encountered a shootout between two groups at the location, at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred, the LAPD said.

Officers then went in pursuit of a suspect vehicle with three people inside. During the chase, two suspects bailed out of the vehicle and were quickly arrested. The vehicle kept going until it crashed in the area of Slauson Avenue and San Pedro Street, where the driver was taken into custody, the department said.

Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition for treatment of gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting, police said.

No officers were hurt.

Disney makes

donation to NAACP

LOS ANGELES — The Walt Disney Company has pledged $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, beginning with a $2 million donation to the NAACP.

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” said Bob Chapek, Disney’s chief executive officer. “This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice.”





Foundation to match

animal donations

LOS ANGELES – The Petco Foundation will match all donations up to $25,000 to L.A. Animal Services from now through June 30. The funds will help L.A. Animal Services save pet lives during the COVID-19 crisis.

Petco Foundation President Susanne Kogut said, “We hope this matching grant will help support LA Animal Services.”

To donate, visit: http://www.laanimalservices.com/donate.

Compiled by Kristina Dixon.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.