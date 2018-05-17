L.A. DIGEST: Oprah Winfrey addresses USC graduates

UNIVERSITY PARK –– Oprah Winfrey told graduates of USC’s Annenberg School of Communications and Journalism May 11 that they will help guide the nation’s future and be the fighters of misinformation.

“Everything around us, including, and in particular, the internet and social media is now being used to erode trust in our institutions, interfere in our elections and wreak havoc on our infrastructure,” Winfrey said during ceremonies at the Shrine Auditorium.

The solution against that, she said, was them.

She said the greatest power and biggest impact on the future is to vote, and offered this advice for career success: “Become so skilled, so vigilant, so flat-out fantastic at what you do that your talent cannot be dismissed.”

Two killed in

Inglewood crash

INGLEWOOD –– Two people were killed and one was severely injured in a fiery car crash May 10 on 108th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Catalina Garcia, 25, and Ismael Zepeda Jr., 27, were making a left turn in a Ford Mustang when they collided with a northbound Infiniti Q70.

Garcia and Zepeda died at the scene, said Ed Winter, the coroner’s assistant chief. The other driver suffered a broken leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Inglewood police are investigating if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Homeless invited

to listening session

DOWNTOWN –– A listening session for African Americans experiencing homelessness will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. May 18 at the James Wood Community Center, 400 E. 5th St.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will address the overrepresentation of black homeless people in the city and will examine ways to improve services for them.

The event intends to get community members, advocates and service providers to discuss the challenges and service barriers at-risk black people face and to explore solutions to change them.

Another listening session June 14 will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

Information: www.lahsa.org.

Organization plans

Family Funfest

EXPOSITION PARK –– A day of free music, food, entertainment and more will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Exposition Park Office, 3787 S. Vermont Ave.

The 20th annual Family Funfest, hosted by the Los Angeles Child Guidance Clinic, invites South L.A. residents to a day of live performances and health screenings. The Laker Girls, Rams Cheerleaders and members of the L.A. Chargers, among others, are expected to attend.

Information: www.lacgc.org.

Film industry jobs

to be discussed

LEIMERT PARK––Film industry professionals will discuss jobs in editing, writing, production and location scouting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at the Hot and Cool Cafe, 4331 Degnan Blvd.

The free “Jobs Behind the Camera” panel is presented by the Pan African Film Festival Institute.

Information: linda@paff.org. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paff-institute-presents-jobs-behind-the-camera-tickets-46040075104

Wellness fair

offers screenings

LEIMERT PARK –– Health screenings and Tai Chi classes will be offered at the Each Mind Matters in Leimert Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26 at Leimert Park Village, 3341 W. 43rd Place.

The free family event will feature live music, healthy foods, face painting, self-defense classes and more than 30 workshops. Attendees can win prizes and giveaways.

Information: (323) 371-6323; transmedia360@gmail.com.

Church to host

re-entry summit

JEFFERSON PARK –– A conference for professionals who work with or want to work with individuals and families impacted by the criminal justice system will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18 at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

The Re-Entry Ministry Summit and Expo invites pastors, ministers, ministry leaders and social service providers to examine how education, training and services can be improved for those affected by the criminal justice system.

Speakers include California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Assembly members Shirley Weber and Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr., among others.

RSVP: (323) 509-4897, www.aohministry.org, info@aohministry.org.

Gentrification

town hall planned

SOUTH L.A. –– A town hall meeting on South Los Angeles gentrification will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 22 at the New Power of Love, 1430 W. Manchester Ave.

Rosie Milligan, South L.A.’s self-appointed mayor, will present the Harriet Tubman Town Hall Meeting.

Information: (323) 750-3592.

Future nurses

sought for seminar

WATTS –– People interested in a nursing career can attend a recruiting seminar from noon to 4 p.m. May 19 at the Old Library, 1501 E. 103rd St.

“The Walking the Red Carpet to a Successful Nursing Career” –– hosted by The Nurses Pub Foundation –– will include a panel discussion and a question-and-answer session from nursing professionals.

Taquita Love, stand-up comedian who’s been featured on Fox’s “Laugh” and “Funny or Die,” will perform at the event.

Information and registration: www.thenursespub.org.

News anchor

to be honored

DOWNTOWN –– CBS 2 news anchor Pat Harvey will be honored May 18 during the 32nd annual Leadership and Legacy Awards Luncheon at the JW Marriott, 900 W. Olympic Blvd.

Hosted by the National Association of Business Owners, the event invites women leaders and business owners to network and attend breakout sessions.

The luncheon is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration: www.nawbola.org/events.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.