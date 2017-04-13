L.A. DIGEST: Paul Foundation treats girls to prom dresses

CENTURY CITY — Jada Paul, wife of Los Angeles Clipper guard Chris Paul, and the Chris Paul Family Foundation hosted the sixth annual Prom Dress Giveaway at the Intercontinental Hotel April 8.

About 125 high school senior girls from various community organizations around Los Angeles attended the event. The organizations included the Watts-Willowbrook Boys & Girls Club, Compton Unified School District, Woodcraft Rangers and the After-School All Stars.

“This is our sixth year doing the prom dress giveaway and it gets better every year,” Paul said. “It means a lot to our family to help make the prom a memorable evening for the girls. In addition to this event, we also host one in Winston Salem, North Carolina, our hometown.”

The event included a light breakfast buffet, runway fashion show with models from Natural Models LA and the Los Angeles Clippers Spirit, a braid bar sponsored by Keyes Automotive, and makeup instruction by the Glam Agency.

The young ladies were able to select their prom dress, shoes, purses and jewelry all in an effort to make their prom night extra special.

Design school grads

to display work

CARSON — The graduating class of studio design students from Cal State Dominguez Hills is presenting their work at a showcase from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 13, in the University Gallery, in room A-107, on the first floor of LaCorte Hall on the campus at 1000 E. Victoria St.

Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Information: (310) 243-3334.

Museum presents

talk about painter

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Museum of Contemporary Art will give a presentation on Kerry James Marshall, a South L.A. native who paints pictures of black people in their daily lives, at 3:30 p.m. April 14, at the Hyde Park Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave.

The museum is celebrating Marshall’s career with a 35-year retrospective. Free passes to the exhibit will be available at the presentation on a first-come basis while supplies last.

Information: (323) 750-7241

Panel series marks

1992 L.A. Riots

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A panel series commemorating the 25th anniversary of the L.A. Riots will continue with a discussion on the Riots entitled “Then and Now” at 6 p.m. April 6, at the Community Coalition headquarters, 8101 S. Vermont Ave.

“Re-imagine Justice,” an art exhibit exploring the lingering impacts of the events of 1992, opened April 1 and is free and open to the public from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursdays and 2 to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday at the coalition until April 29.

Information: glauz@cocosouthla.org.

Easter donations

collected in Watts

WATTS — The Parents of Watts organization is collecting donations for an Easter dinner for grandparents raising their grandchildren, at 10 a.m. April 14, 10828 Lou Dillon Ave.

Bring a $30 or $50 gift card from Ralph’s, Food For Less or Superior Markets. Canned food items and boxed cereals are also encouraged.

Information: (323) 566-7566.

Earth Day jazz

festival planned

INGLEWOOD — The city of Inglewood and the Social Justice Learning Institute are presenting an Earth Day Jazz Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15, in the South Plaza at Inglewood City Hall, 1 Manchester Blvd.

The performer lineup includes Lenny Williams of DW3, Elaine Gibbs & NuSoul Band (“The X-Factor”), Ronee Martin (“America’s Got Talent”) Jacob Lusk (“American Idol”), Annie McKnight (“BET Comic View”), Kim Yarbrough and Jesse Campbell, and Phillip Lauth (“The Voice”).

This year’s festival will unveil a newly developed “Greening Plan” for the cities of Inglewood and Lennox. Attendees can also frequent an eco-friendly pop-up market with local farmers, artists and educational workshops on nutrition and the environment.

The event is free and open to the public.

RSVP: http://earthdayjazzfest.eventbrite.com/

Author to read

at Bilbrew Library

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Author P.L. Wilkes will read from his published works at 1 p.m. April 15 at the A.C. Bilbrew Library, 150 E. El Segundo Blvd.

Wilkes is the author of fiction, “The Sun Porch Gallery,” “The Story of Hell,” and poetry “Sun Woman,” Information: pywilkes@gmail.com.

Lecture planned

on Snapchat use

INGLEWOOD — Deborah Deres, the social media strategist for the South Bay Small Business Development Center, is giving a free lecture “Snapchat for Business” at 6 p.m. April 19, in the Gladys Waddingham Lecture Hall at the Inglewood Public Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

Topics to be discussed include: Snapchat functionality, how to create content to build a following, how to develop content strategy, how to repurpose Snapchat content to grow other platforms, cross-promotion strategy and forming a plan of action.

The lecture is part of a series of free monthly workshops for small business owners.

Registration: https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/signup/18893.

Panel to discuss

President Trump

MARINA DEL REY — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, is hosting a panel called “From Nixon to Trump: Perspectives on Presidential Accountability” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 19 at Marina Del Rey Middle School, 12500 Braddock Drive.

The event will feature panelists John Dean, who was a key witness in the Nixon Watergate scandal; and Malcolm Nance, an expert in national security policy and anti-terrorism intelligence.

Compiled by Anne Artley.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.