L.A. DIGEST: Radio show to discuss ride share practices

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President and Pacifica Radio Hutchinson Report host Earl Ofari Hutchinson will host an on-air radio townhall “The Battle Over the Future of Lyft and Uber” on the Hutchinson Report Townhall of the Air on Lyft and Uber’s labor and corporate practices June 29 at 9 a.m. on KPFK Radio 90.7 FM.

Drivers, ride share union leaders, Lyft and Uber CEOs and officials, government regulators and passengers are invited to weigh in with open phones on the operations and practices of the two companies. This will include a hard look at California legislation AB 5 that would open the door to classifying rideshare drivers as employees.

Hutchinson also drives for Lyft and Uber. He brings his unique perspective and shares his personal experiences with the rideshare companies as a writer, national media commentator and analyst.

The shopw can be streamed at kpfk.org and Facebook Livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/hutchinsonreport.

Councilman hosts

fireworks display

EXPOSITION PARK — In celebration of Independence Day, Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price will host a free, all-day family festival, culminating with a 20-minute fireworks show beginning at 11 a.m. in Expo Park, 700 State Drive. The picnic-style event features games and activities for the entire family, such as face painting, a rock climbing wall and inflatable jumpers. The holiday celebration will include contests and prizes for attendees, as well as a wide variety of culinary specialties and plenty of tasty treats available for purchase.

Entertainment begins at noon with live performances kicking off at 2 p.m.

The Fourth of July community festival concludes with a patriotic fireworks display in front of the Natural History Museum around 9 p.m.

Hello Kitty’s plans

anniversary show

BOYLE HEIGHTS — The Hello Kitty’s 45th Anniversary Group Show will be held from June 29 to Aug. 3 at the Corey Helford Gallery, 571 S. Anderson St.

The opening reception starts at 7 p.m. June 29. An advance online preview of the show can be requested at jch@coreyhelfordgallery.com. The event is sponsored by Sanrio.

Hello Kitty has been spreading joy for 45 years amongst an ever-increasing fan base of all age groups. This special group exhibition, featuring artists from all over the globe, examines the world of Hello Kitty and her influence on popular culture throughout her 45 years.

Free meals

available for youth

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Free meals for youth 18 years of age and younger, will be offered from 7 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays June 24 through Aug. 9, at First New Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 1555 W. 108th St.

Provided by the First New Christian Fellowship Community Development Corporation, the meals are a component of the Summer Food Service Program, sponsored by the California Department of Education’s Nutrition Services Division.

Information: (323) 756-2541.

Police chief holds

public safety meeting

WATTS — LAPD Chief Michel Moore and City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Marqueece Harris-Dawson will host a public safety community meeting to discuss recent crines in South Los Angeles from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 27 at WLCAC, 10950 S. Central Ave.

KRST Center to hold

community swap meet

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A community swap meet will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29 at KRST Center of Afrikan Spirituality, 7825 S. Western Ave.

Youth Orchestra

to host concert

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES — The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles will host its 11th annual season finale concert, “A Special Tribute to the Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, at 3 p.m. July 7 at the Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave.

UNCF scholars hold

alumni reception

LOS ANGELES — United Negro College Fund (UNCF) scholars and alumni in the Greater L.A. area will welcome new scholarship recipients to the UNCF family, and say thank you to the donors who have made it all possible, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 11.

The exact address and location to be provided to those who RSVP. To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-uncf-scholars-breakfast-registration-61606532798.

Tickets are $24.99 for general admission, complementary for UNCF Scholars.

For more information, email brianna.holmes-becknell@uncf.org.

Blackout Cinema

to show ‘School Daze’

LOS ANGELES — Blackout Cinema will host a special screening of “School Daze” from 3:30 to 6 p.m. July 14 at 665 N. Heliotrope Drive Los Angeles.

The 1988 film, written and directed by Spike Lee, and starring Larry Fishburne, Giancarlo Esposito and Tisha Campbell-Martin is based in part on Lee’s experiences at Atlanta’s Morehouse College, Spelman College, Morris Brown College and Clark Atlanta University.

It is a story about fraternity and sorority members clashing with other students at a historically black college during homecoming weekend. Tickets can be purchased at blackoutcinema.com.

Jazz performances

planned June 27

BALDWIN HILLS — “Just Jazz Pop Up,” a free night of live music with performances by Jonathan Pinson I Melogia and friends will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 420 Marlton Ave.

The evening will be hosted by LeRoy Downs from KCRW and Just Jazz. For more information, visit www.justjazz.tv.

March of Dimes

to honor Olympian

LOS ANGELES – Six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix will be honored during the inaugural Get S.E.T. Los Angeles at 6 p.m. June 27 at The NOVO at L.A. Live, 800 W. Olympic Blvd. The event features interactive displays and activations and intimate access to world-class entertainment. Tickets are only $250 each and are on sale at marchofdimes.org/getsetla.

Compiled by Angela Parker.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.