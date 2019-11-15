L.A. DIGEST: Sears to close store in Baldwin Hills

BALDWIN HILLS — The Sears store in the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza will be among 96 Sears and Kmart locations that will be closing as the company’s new owners continue efforts to streamline the struggling retail chain.

Transformco, which purchased all assets of Sears Holdings Corp. in February, announced Nov. 7 it will be shuttering 96 Sears and Kmart locations across the country. The closures will leave Transformco with 182 locations.

Going-out-of-business sales at the affected stores will begin Dec. 2, according to Transformco.



Cultural center

hosts kids’s program

LOS ANGELES — Limbiko Tembo School of African American Culture holds its cultural enrichment program on Nov. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. at the African American Cultural Center, 3018 W. 48th St.

The program is for children ages 3-14 and will include lessons on African-American history and culture, Kwanzaa, and African drums and dance. For registration and more information, call (323) 299-6124.

Library hosts

character workshop

HYDE PARK— Hyde Park Library will host a character development writing workshop on Nov. 15 at 12:30 p.m. at 2205 W. Florence Ave. The event will be hosted by Stephanie Arms-Gradington, an Assistant Professor at Southwest College, in celebration of National Novel Writing Month. For more information, visit https://www.lapl.org/branches/hyde-park.

Church to mark

anniversary

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — St. Philip the Evangelist Episcopal Church will host its 112th anniversary celebration on Nov. 24 at 2800 Stanford Ave.

Festivities will include a special morning worship service from 9:45 to 11 a.m., followed by a ticketed luncheon with a live jazz band and inspirational speakers at 12:30 p.m.

For tickets and information, call (323) 232-3494.

Re-entry project

plans annual gala

DOWNTOWN — A New Way of Life Re-Entry Project will hold its 21st annual Gala on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. at LA Grand Hotel Downtown, 333 S. Figueroa St.

This year’s gala, which honors community leaders and freedom fighters, will be hosted by Margaret Prescod of KPFK’s “Sojourner Truth.” RSVP at anewwayoflife.org/gala2019.

UNCF college fair

planned Nov. 15

LOS ANGELES — The United Negro College Fund’s Empower Me Tour comes to the Hyatt Regency LAX, 6225 W. Century Blvd, on Nov. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The college fair offers graduating high school seniors on-site scholarships and admission to historically-black colleges. For more information, visit EmpowerMeTour.org.

Collaborative art

exhibit opens Nov. 17

WINDSOR HILLS — “Experimental I,” an art exhibit by SoLa Creative Practice, will have its opening reception Nov. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at SoLa Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave.

The exhibit showcases art made by members of the gallery’s collaborative mentorship program, and it’s meant to celebrate personal growth and creativity. For more information, visit solacontemporary.org.

Library holds

small business workshop

HYDE PARK — Hyde Park Library will host its second workshop in a series on Small Business Marketing taught by Lorne Wellington, M.B.A., on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. at 2205 W. Florence Ave.

The topic for this session is Set Up a Social Media Post. For more information about Wellington, visit www.lorneswellington.com. Sign up for any workshop in the series at the library’s Reference Desk, or on Eventbrite.

Library hosts

quilting class

HYDE PARK — Hyde Park Library will hold its next Quilting Class on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2205 W. Florence Ave.

Quilting expert Sylvia Q. Davis will teach beginners and offer tips and techniques to those who have already started. For information on what to bring, call (323) 750-7241.

Author conducts

novel workshop

HYDE PARK— Hyde Park Library will host USA Today bestselling author Sylvie Fox on Nov. 23 at 2 p.m at 2205 W. Florence Ave. Fox will discuss her tips for finishing a novel, as well as the tips that she’s heard from other writers, in celebration of National Novel Writing Month. For more information, visit https://www.lapl.org/branches/hyde-park.

Free HIV testing

offered Nov. 27

HYDE PARK —The AIDS Healthcare Foundation and the Asian Pacific AIDS Intervention Team will be at the Hyde Park Library offering free HIV screenings on Nov. 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 2205 W. Florence Ave.

The screenings will be available for anyone 12 years of age and older, in addition to free giveaways, in recognition of World AIDS Day.

Library offers gmail

management class

HYDE PARK— Hyde Park Library’s computer tech will teach a class on organizing your Gmail account on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. at 2205 W. Florence Ave.

Space is limited. To sign up visit the Reference Desk at the library or call (323) 750-7241.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

