L.A. DIGEST: Sharpton to visit Southland churches Feb. 17

LOS ANGELES — Heritage Sunday kicks off with a message from Rev. Al Sharpton at 9:30 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 12928 Vaughn St., in San Fernando.

In addition, Sharpton will speak at the 11:15 a.m. service at Southern Saint Paul Church, 4678 W. Adams Blvd. His appearance is part of the church’s Black History Month celebration.

Sharpton is an internationally known civil rights activist, Baptist minister, television/radio talk show host and White House adviser to former President Barack Obama. He is also the founder of the National Action Network and previously ran for U.S. president in 2004.

CAAM hosts

poster exhibit

EXPOSITION PARK — The California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, will host a special exhibit titled “What the World Needs,” featuring protest posters from the civil rights rallies and marches of the 1960s from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 17.

Whether mass produced or put together with house paint and cardboard scraps, the posters are iconic for their use of dynamic symbolism and heartfelt — sometimes humorous — language that delivered the movement’s message.

Compton Optimists

offer essay contest

COMPTON — The Compton Optimist Club will host an essay contest titled “When All the World’s Problems Are Solved, Is Optimism Still Necessary?” for Compton students in grades 8 -12 (who were not 18 as of October 1, 2018). The winner will receive a scholarship of $2,500.

The essay should be between 700 and 800 words. The application deadline is Feb. 22. Submit applications to https://www.optimist.org/Forms/18-19_Essay_Application.pdf. One essay will be selected no later than Feb. 28, and submitted for judging to the Pacific Southeast District of Optimist International.

For more information, contact dana@danalamon.com.

GreenLight Women

to honors Lemmons

WEST HOLLYWOOD — GreenLight Women, a nonprofit organization that focuses on women in entertainment over the age of 40 as well as diversity and inclusion, will host its celebration of Black History Month with a tribute to director Kasi Lemmons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at a special champagne brunch at the London Hotel West Hollywood, 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Lemmons is currently in post-production on Focus Features’ “Harriet,” the story of abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman. A panel discussion with Lemmons will be hosted by actor Vanessa Bell Calloway and moderated by producer and GreenLight Women’s Diversity and Inclusion Action Group Chair Kimberly L. Ogletree.

Limited tickets are available for $75. To purchase a ticket, visit www.greenlightwomen.org.

‘Paint and Play’

event planned

COMPTON — Giving Youth Opportunities will host its third annual “Paint and Play” from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Burrell MacDonald Park, 2516 W. Alondra Blvd., Compton. The event will feature sip and paint, free food, vendors, music, giveaways, prizes and live entertainment.

Photographer to visit

Hyde Park Library

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Renowned photographer, Bruce Talamon, who has recently published a collection of his photographs in “Bruce W. Talamon. Soul. R&B. Funk. Photographs 1972-1982,” willhost a special session on his photographs at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Hyde Park Miriam Matthews Branch Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave.

Talamon started with “Wattstax” in 1972 and just kept going, taking pictures of Marvin Gaye, Donna Summer, Michael Jackson, B.B. King, the Supremes and most any other R&B, soul and funk performer at the time. He will show slides of his photographs and answer questions about his career and his subjects.

St. Brigid hosts

annual concert

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — St. Brigid Catholic Church, 5214 S. Western Ave., invites the public to its annual concert in celebration of African American history, heritage and culture titled “Black Migration – The Music That Moved Us” at 3 p.m. Feb. 24.

The concert will feature the St. Brigid Gospel Choir, the Resurreccion (Hispanic) Choir, the New Generation Youth & Young Adult Choirs, the Traditional Choir, St. Brigid (African) Drum Ministry, and guest choral groups and artists.

Oratorical contest

sponsored by club

COMPTON — The Compton Optimist Club will host an oratorical contest for Compton students in grades 8-12 who were not 18 as of Oct. 1, 2018, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Compton Public Library, 240 W. Compton Blvd.

The topic is “Is There a Thin Line Between Optimism and Reality.” Speeches should be between 4-5 minutes.

Application deadline is Feb. 22. For application and rules log on to: https://www.optimist.org/Forms/18-19_Oratorical_Application.pdf.

Submit applications to dana@danalamon.com or to PO Box 6108, Lancaster, CA 93539-6108.

For more information, email dana@danalamon.com or call (661) 949-7423.

Inglewood author

hosts meet-and-greet

INGLEWOOD — Inglewood resident, Larry Pye, author of “The Twinkle Box,” will participate in a special meet- and-greet reading from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Crenshaw-Imperial Branch Library, 11141 Crenshaw Blvd.

The first 10 attendees will receive a free signed book and free refreshments will be provided for all. For more information, contact (310) 412-5403.

West Angeles

offers performance

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — “Can a Woman Raise a Man?,” a compelling story of hope, health and healing through an amazing combination of drama, laughter, poetry, singing and music from a myriad of genres, will be staged at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16at the West Angeles Performance Arts Center, 3020 Crenshaw Blvd.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com.

Costume designer

makes an appearance

BALDWIN HILLS — Ruth Carter, iconic costume designer of the film “Black Panther,” will make an appearance at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Macy’s Baldwin Hills, in the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

Carter will share her experiences working in the movie industry and how black history is an integral part in fashion and film.

Compiled by Angela Parker.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.