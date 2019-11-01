L.A. DIGEST: Snoop Dogg to help reopen Blue Line

LOS ANGELES — Rapper and multi-platinum recording artist Snoop Dogg will help the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority celebrate the completion of the $350 million New Blue Improvements Project when the A Line reopens for service Nov. 2.

Three sequential community celebrations will take place along the A Line (formerly the Blue Line) and the MTA will offer three days of free rides Nov. 2-4.

The three simultaneous community celebrations will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 along with three sequential press conferences hosted by rapper Snoop Dogg. The first press conference begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles at The Bloc adjacent to 7th St/Metro Center; the second press event will take place at approximately 11:24 a.m. at the Watts Historic Train Station adjacent to the A Line 103rd St/Watts Towers Station at Graham Avenue and 103rd Street. The third press event will take place at approximately 11:44 a.m. in Long Beach at the Promenade Square. Each ceremony will last approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Community health

event planned

DOWNTOWN — The group Positive Education Affects Change Everywhere (PEACE) will hold “54 Years Later … We’re Building It Ourselves” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Praises of Zion Baptist Church, 8222 San Pedro St.

The event will include talks on gentrification, affordable housing and community health.

Register to receive breakfast and lunch at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/54-years-later-were-building-it-ourselves-tickets-75949899193?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Free arts

festival planned

DOWNTOWN — Grand Ave Arts: All Access is a free festival with family-friendly activities and tours of 10 arts and culture organizations. Participating museums include The Broad, Center Music Group, and LA Philharmonic.

The event takes place on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the Grand Avenue Arts Corridor between Temple and 6th streets.

Senior center

offers classes

WEST ADAMS – The West Adams Multi-Purpose Senior Center, 2528 West Blvd., is offering healthy lifestyle classes for adults 60 years old and over.

The classes are free, ongoing and will discuss weight management, fitness and stress reduction. The sessions are held mornings Monday through Friday.

To register, call (323) 735-5799.

Property groups host

year-end update

WESTCHESTER — The Minority Apartment Owners Association and the Inglewood Rental Property Owners Association will host a year-end legislative update at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Proud Bird Event Center, 11022 Aviation Blvd.

Topics will include statewide rent control and how to protect rental property in 2020.

Tickets are $35 at the door. For more information, contact Tamara at (323) 754-2818 or email maptowners@gmail.com.

Business groups

salute veterans

DOWNTOWN — The Black Business Association will host its 2019 Veterans Procurement and Business Conference from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S. Figueroa St.

The event will connect veteran business owners with companies for contract procurement opportunities.

The event is free to veterans. For more information, visit www.bbala.org.

Adoption information

offered in Carson

CARSON — Children’s Bureau is holding a foster-adoption information meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at its Carson office, 460 E. Carson Plaza Drive.

The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in fostering or adopting children, with an emphasis on keeping siblings together.

For more information, call (213) 342-0162 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org.

Interfatith group

plans policy training

LEIMERT PARK — The Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity will have its second Justice Not Jails training at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church, 4126 Arlington Ave.

The event includes a talk with former state Sen. Rod Wright, who will speak on the basics of creating positive policies for the community, and the need for interfaith voices in policy making.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Larry Foy at lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Museum to host

‘Diaspora Dialogues’

EXPOSITION PARK — Media maven Koshie Mills brings her talk show series “The Diaspora Dialogues” to Los Angeles Nov. 1 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, from 7 to 11 p.m.

The event will feature a showing on the first episode and panel discussion with author Shaka Senghor, model Ebonee Davis and actress Nomzamo Mbatha. Audience questions will be answered during the event as well.

For more information about ticket prices, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/koshie-mills-presents-the-diaspora-dialogues-live-tour-los-angeles-tickets-74738156839?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Preschool plans

harvest festival

INGLEWOOD — The 2019 Harvest Festival, hosted by the From The Heart Preschool, is Nov. 1 starting at 4 p.m. at 1601 E. Hyde Park Place.

The school is honoring its 20th year of work in the community by inviting its neighbors to enjoy live music, food, costume contests and other fun activities.

For more information, contact Betty at (310) 677-2771.

Deadline approaches

for trip to Senegal

BALDWIN HILLS – The deadline to put in a deposit for the Museum of African American Art and Uprise Travel’s “Essential Senegal” trip is fast approaching.

The eight-day, seven-night trip takes place May 16-25, 2020. The cost includes round trip air and transportation, meals, activities and entrance fees. The deadline to put in the $1,700 nonrefundable deposit is Nov. 4 and the final payment is due March 15, 2020.

For information about the trip, visit maaala.org or contact trip coordinator Robin Billups at rmbillups@outlook.com or (310) 493-9956.

Women to discuss

partner violence

LEIMERT PARK – Black Women for Wellness’s monthly Sisters@Eight meeting will discuss “Intimate partner violence” Nov. 8. For two hours, attendees can enjoy a free catered vegetarian breakfast and learn about issues concerning black women.

The event is hosted by Janette Robinson Flint, the executive director of Black Women for Wellness.

For more information, email info@bwwla.com or call (323) 290-5955.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.