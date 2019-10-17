L.A. DIGEST: Stage production examines mental illness

LEIMERT PARK — “We See You, Sis,” an original theater production and discussion about mental illness and black women, comes to the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Theater, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Oct. 18 and 20.

The performance shows the unseen “historical, intergenerational and contemporary pain that black women carry,” while stimulating conversations about mental health and healing.

The Oct. 18 show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the Oct. 20 performance is from 7 to 9 p.m. following a discussion and optional anonymous survey. Women in the audience will be paid $20 for completing the survey.

For more information, contact Sibongile West at (310) 487-8289.

Retired music

teacher to perform

COMPTON – Charles Barnes, musician and retired Compton music teacher, is offering special performances in the city October through December. The first performance is Oct. 23 at the Salvation Army Compton Corps from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Barnes via email at barnes8711@yahoo.com.

Film marketplace

set Oct. 23-27

LOS ANGELES — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center celebrates its 25th annual African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase Oct. 23-27.

The five-day event features films at several different theaters and performing arts centers in Los Angeles. The two days feature “Films with a Purpose” at the Cinemark 18 & XD Theaters, 6801 Center Drive, at 7 p.m.

“A Great Day in Black Hollywood” honors Neema Barnette, the first African-American woman to direct a primetime sitcom, along with others in the movie and television industry. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4708 W. Washington Blvd.

The final days are back at the Cinemark 18 & XD Theaters with the Youth Diversity Film Festival, short film showcases and a soul food and film reception.

For more information on programs and tickets, call (310) 284-3170.

Women in Action

plan awards night

DOWNTOWN — The 14th annual Women in Action Gala Awards Reception takes place Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, 506 S. Grand Ave.

The event is hosted by the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Public Policy Institute and is set to honor California Legislative Black Caucus Chair Shirley Weber, Long Beach Transit Deputy CEO Debra A. Johnson, CBS Entertainment’s Executive Vice President of Diversity Inclusion and Communications Tiffany Smith-Anoa’l, 4th Mvmt’s Vice President of Development Leslie Ringgold and Kaiser Permanente.

Tickets are $75. For more information, contact Joy Atkinson at (323) 954-3777 or via email at info@laaawppi.org.

Democratic club

plans masked ball

EXPOSITION PARK – The New Frontier Democratic Club is celebrating 400 years of African American Resilience with its Masked Ball Gala Oct. 25 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

The event features a masked award presentation, live entertainment, parade of mask dignitaries and more.

For more information about the event and tickets, email Faye Geyen at fayer49@yahoo.com.

Women’s group plans

wellness seminar

LEIMERT PARK – Cherilyn Lee, founder of NuWellness Healthcare Center, will be the keynote speaker for the 10th Council District Women’s Steering Committee’s annual Community Health and Wellness Seminar.

The Oct. 25 event is free, open to the public and takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Department of Water and Power Crenshaw Auditorium.

For more information, visit www.10thcdwsc.org.

Compton to conduct

walk for cancer cure

COMPTON – The Compton Unified School District holds its eighth annual Compton Walk for a Cure Oct. 26 at Centennial High School.

Registration for the Breast Cancer Awareness event begins at 7 a.m. and the actual walk starts at 8:30 a.m. Donations will go towards breast cancer awareness education in Compton.

For more information, visit cpt4acure.eventsmart.com.

Art exhibit

focuses on slavery

FAIRFAX – “400 Years Later,” an art exhibit by Colossal Contributions, will be open to the public Oct. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Flutter Experience, 217 S. La Brea Ave.

The exhibit showcases artwork by local artists illustrating the triumphs of the African-American community since the first Africans were brought to the Americas in 1619. The event also features performances by Los Angeles Unified School District students that will begin at noon.

For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/400-years-later-art-exhibition-tickets-70437401163.

Halloween fest

planned in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD — A Halloween Festival comes to Inglewood Oct. 26 at the Crenshaw Imperial Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m.

Kids can enjoy face painting, a costume contest, slime making and a free screening of “The Goonies” at 7 p.m.

For more information about the festival, visit www.crenshawimperialplaza.com.

Methodist church

to honor women

COMPTON — The First United Methodist Church of Compton, 1025 S. Long Beach Blvd., presents its Women’s Day Celebration and Recognition of Women Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Women Having Faith to Follow God’s Call.” Lunch will be served.

Spooktacular

planned in Compton

COMPTON — The Gateway Towne Center is hosting its Halloween Spooktacular Oct. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. The free event features trick or treating, balloon twisting, stilt walker and more.

Compiled by Bria Overs.

