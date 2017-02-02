L.A. DIGEST: Star Wars characters visit local hospital

LOS ANGELES — California Hospital Medical Center partnered with Metro Charter School to kick off Great Kindness Challenge Week Jan. 23 with a visit from Darth Vader and a host of other Star Wars characters.

Drs. Darlene Morrissey and David Samimi encouraged students to offer suggestions to Darth Vader on how to be kind. Students also wrote kind messages on their smile signs and had them delivered to California Hospital patients.

University president

to moderate panel

MARINA DEL REY — David Carlisle, the president and CEO of Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science, will moderate a panel on underrepresented students in higher education at 9 a.m. Feb.9 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, 4100 Admiralty Way, in the Bayview Ballroom.

Slated to give the keynote speech is Valeisha Butterfield Jones, who is the head of black community engagement at Google. She has had an 18-year career which took her to the White House on President Barack Obama’s team, to co-found her own nonprofit, the Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network.

Authors hold

meet and greet

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Authors from the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will discuss their books from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Museum of African-American Art at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd, Macy’s third floor.

Some of the authors include Carliss R. McGhee, author of “I Am My Brother’s Keeper, Are You?”; Victoria C. Murray, author of “Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Novel”; and Victoria M. Ruffin, author of “Caught During the Fall.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Information: artsandletters@iacdst.org.

Women give talk

on social activism

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Karla Alegria, L.A. Freedom Socialist Party organizer and immigrant rights activist, and Claudia Brick, Radical Women member and LGBT rights activist from South L.A., will speak about their participation in an anti-capitalist contingent for race liberation and revolutionary feminism at 2 p.m. Feb. 4, at Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd.

An open mic and snacks will follow.

Sliding scale donations are requested (no one turned away).

Information: (323) 732-6416 or fspla@earthlink.net.

Estate planning

session offered

CULVER CITY — The Collins Law Group is holding a free estate planning workshop at 2 p.m., Feb. 2, in a meeting room at Denny’s restaurant, 10700 Jefferson Blvd.

The seminar will instruct those attending on preventing family feuds, protecting kids’ inheritance and maintaining minimal court interference.

RSVP: (310) 677-9787.

College offers

free tax help

COMPTON — Representatives of the Intuit Tax Freedom Project and the Computer and Communications Industry Association will give free tax preparation assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at the El Camino College Compton Center in the Vocational Technology Building, 1111 E. Artesia Blvd.

In order to be eligible for free tax preparation services, one of the following must apply: earned $33,000 adjusted gross income or less in 2016; are eligible for the earned income tax credit; or served active military duty in 2016, including Reservists and National Guard, with a 2016 W2 and an income of $64,000 or less.

Participants need to bring a copy of their 2015 tax return, if available; a form of government identification, for each taxpayer and spouse, if applicable; a Social Security number or individual taxpayers’ identification number for each family member; proof of income including W2s and 1099 forms; documentation of deductible expenses; Health Insurance Form (1095-A); and account and routing numbers of checking and savings accounts for direct deposit and a faster refund.

It is recommended attendees make a reservation by calling (866) 577-1231 and mention you are calling for an appointment for the California Free Tax Event.

For non-English speakers, language support is available only by appointment.

Library offers kids’

reading program

INGLEWOOD — The Inglewood Public Library invites parents of children ages 5 and under to register for its free, ongoing “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, which began Jan. 26, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

The goal for parents is to read 1,000 books to their child before the start of kindergarten. Parents will receive a reading folder and book bag when they come to the library and fill out a registration card. Inside the folder is a reading log, which parents are encouraged to bring back for every 100 books, and the child will receive a sticker and a prize from the treasure chest.

Information: (310) 412-5645.

Compiled by Anne Artley.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.