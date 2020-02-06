L.A. DIGEST: Store to host beauty content creator

BALDWIN HILLS — Macy’s Baldwin Hills will host beauty content creator Monica “Monicastylemuse” Veloz at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at 4005 Crenshaw Blvd.

The event will include a discussion on Veloz’s life achievements and the importance of black cultural influence on the beauty industry. There also will be a meet-and-greet with a photo opportunity after the talk.

For more information, visit www.macys.com/celebrate.

Voting discussion

planned for Feb. 6

DOWNTOWN — The City of L.A. African American Heritage Month Roundtable Discussion will take place Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Public Works Chambers of Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St.

The theme of the discussion is “African Americans and The Vote: Issues of Freedom, Justice and Resilience.” African American studies scholars will be moderated by ABC7 co-anchor Marc Brown.

To R.S.V.P., call (213) 978-0254.

Adoption session

planned in Carson

CARSON — Children’s Bureau is holding a foster adoption information meeting on Feb. 8 at its Carson office, 460 E. Carson Plaza Drive, Suite 102, at 10 a.m.

The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in fostering or adopting children, with an emphasis on keeping siblings together.

To R.S.V.P. or for more information, call (213) 342-0162 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org.

Inglewood plaza

hosts kids zone

INGLEWOOD — Crenshaw Imperial Plaza will host a monthly kids fun zone from noon to 3 p.m. on the grassy area in front of Grocery Outlet, 2900 W. Imperial Highway.

The monthly event, titled “Kids Fun Zone presents Art and Culture 2020,” will take guests on a journey thorough art and self-expression. February’s event will be a Movement B.E. Poetry Workshop.

To register or for more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-fun-zone-movement-be-poetry-workshop-at-crenshaw-imperial-plaza-tickets-86217367467.

Church to celebrate

heritage month

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — First AME Church of Los Angeles, 2270 S. Harvard Blvd., will hold its 2020 African American Heritage Month Worship Service at 10 a.m. Feb. 9.

The service, hosted by Pastor J. Edgar Boyd and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, will feature the FAME Choir with a special guest performance by Grammy-winning artist Jennifer Holiday.

This event is open to the public.

Cultural center

hosts lecture series

LEIMERT PARK — The African American Cultural Center, 3018 W. 48th St., will host the second event in its annual Black History Month lecture series at 3 p.m. Feb. 9.

The lecture will feature Maulana Karenga, professor and chair of African Studies at Cal State Long Beach, and will focus on spirituality and ethics.

For more information, visit www.AfricanAmericanCulturalCenter-LA.org.

Black college

reception planned

HOLLYWOOD — The United Negro College Fund will host the 2020 UNCF Homecoming: An H.B.C.U. Experience at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Casita Hollywood, 1323 N. Highland Ave.

The event will be a celebratory Black History Month reception to announce this year’s HBCU alum honoree, Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Anderson.

For more information, visit https://uncf.org/local-offices/losangeles.

Theatre company

to host reading

HOLLYWOOD — Towne Street Theatre will celebrate Black History Month with a staged reading of “Shades of War,” a play by Dara Harper, at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre, 6773 Hollywood Blvd.

The play tells the true story of a Haitian immigrant and his daughter, who foiled an assassination plot against George Washington in 1776.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can. To R.S.V.P., email info@townestreetla.org.

Opera hosts tribute

to black composers

DOWNTOWN — Long Beach Opera will continue its “UnGalas” fundraiser series with “Dream Variation,” a celebration of black composers, on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

The program will compare black music from other centuries to those of today, and will feature some of opera’s most exciting black artists. Attendees will also hear a live set from singer/songwriter Isaiah Walker, and the event will be catered by Harold and Belle’s.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (562) 470-7464, or visiting LongBeachOpera.org/ungalas.

Black History Month

exhibit set at college

CULVER CITY — The West Los Angeles College Gallery will host a special Black History Month exhibit throughout February at 9000 Overland Ave.

The exhibit is held in conjunction with the Mayme A. Clayton Library, and will display artifacts from the library’s collection as well as works by prominent artists.

Parking for $2 is available in an adjacent lot.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.