L.A. DIGEST: Trade Tech exhibition traces ‘redlining’

LOS ANGELES — Enterprise Community Partners, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Los Angeles Trade Tech College and Designing the We present “Undesign the Redline,” an interactive exhibition that traces the history and legacy of housing discrimination and segregation across Los Angeles and the United States, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 31 at Los Angeles Trade Tech College, Magnolia Hall, 400 W. Washington Blvd.

Created by social impact firm Designing the We, in partnership with Enterprise Community Partners, the interactive exhibition uses narratives of people and communities, maps and other documentation to trace how government policy going back to the 1930s, known as “redlining,” created racial segregation and disinvestment in communities that persist to this day. The exhibition combines historical artifacts, storytelling, photographs and activities to illustrate redlining’s roots and lasting repercussions.

“Undesign the Redline” puts into perspective the local community landscape and the history of Los Angeles.

Councilman to host

homebuyers workshop

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — City Councilman Curren Price, in partnership with New Economics for Women, will host a free homebuyer workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 23, at Price’s Constituent Service Center, 4301 S. Central Ave.

Attendees can learn about credit reports, options for mortgage loans and much more. For more information, visit www.neweconomicsforwomen.org or call (323) 846-2651.

Museum hosts

African dance

EXPOSITION PARK — City Councilman Curren Price, in collaboration with African Focus Inc., presents “African Dance Competition Los Angeles,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

The family-friendly event is meant to promote and preserve African culture through dance and other art forms. It will feature 14 cultural dance groups from African cultural to Afro-fusion dance. Competitors will have a chance to win $6,000 in cash prizes. Get tickets at www.africandancela.com.

Negro Spiritual

Concert planned

SOUTH LOS ANGELES – The 59th annual Negro Spirituals Concert will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd. Information: (323) 703-5868.

Culver City Stairs

hosts special walk

CULVER CITY — The Los Angeles Urban League Young Professional’s health committee will host a special walk from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Culver City Stairs, 6300 Hetzler Road.

Paley Center to host

former Supreme

BEVERLY HILLS — The Paley Center for Media, 465 N. Beverly Drive, presents “A Legendary Evening with Mary Wilson” as part of its Black History Month celebration at 7 p.m., Feb. 25. The event will feature a conversation about her enduring career, and how the Supremes’ classic television appearances broke down social, racial and gender barriers, and forever changed the face of pop music.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit paleycenter.org

Museum to host

discussion on influence

EXPOSITION PARK — A free discussion on “Levering Influence: Black Celebrity and Activism” with KRS-one will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 26 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

City to close out

Heritage Month

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti and Our Author’s Study Club will host the closing ceremonies for African American Heritage Month, honoring exemplary city employees, from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Rotunda at Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St.

Authors to host

workshop on L.A.

CULVER CITY — Los Angeles-based authors Lynell George and Lila Higgins will host “L.A. Through Memory and Sense,” a workshop that explores what L.A. means to you from 1 to 3:30 p.m. March 2 at Stoneview Nature Center, 5950 Stoneview Drive Culver City.

The authors will share readings from their most recent books.

For more information about the event visit http://parks.lacounty.gov/stoneview-nature-center/.

August Wilson play

to be staged

WEST HOLLYWOOD — A revival of August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running,” an exploration of the black experience in 20th century America set in 1969’s Pittsburgh’s Hill District, will be performed at 8 p.m. March 1 and March 2, and 2 p.m. March 3, at the Matrix Theatre, 7657 Melrose Ave. Tickets are $35.

For more information, call (855) 326-9945 or visit augustwilsonstwotrainsrunning.eventbrite.com

School to host

housing workshop

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — “Understanding the Basics of Affordable Housing,” a free affordable housing workshop will be held at 10 a.m. March 2 at Maya Angelou Community High School, 300 E. 53rd St.

The workshop is presented by Councilman Curren Price in collaboration with housing experts and affordable housing developers. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the affordable housing application process in the city, and other requirements.

To RSVP: contact Edgar Morales at Ed.Morales@lacity.org or call Councilman Price’s Constituent Service Center at (323) 846-2651.

Symposium for mothers

of sons to be held

COMPTON — Dr. Symone Starr Parker and Councilwoman Tana L. McCoy will host “Mothers with Sons,” a special symposium that focuses on mothers coping with the loss of their sons and mothers dealing with raising sons with challenges from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9 at Compton Campfire Grounds, 450 W. Raymond St.

For more information, call (310) 605-5612.

Compiled by Angela Parker.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.