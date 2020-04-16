L.A. DIGEST: Transit system to reduce services

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that it will further reduce services by about 10% starting April 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Metro will begin running its Sunday service schedule during every day of the week, according to the agency.

On weekdays, buses will run their usual Sunday schedule plus some Rapid, Express and local bus lines that normally do not run on Sundays.

Metro rail lines will run every 12 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes at other times. On weekends, Metro will run regular Sunday rail service.

Current Metro schedules are available at www.metro.net/riding/maps/, and the Sunday service schedule is what will be implemented on April 19.

Metro officials also said they are contemplating the closure of select entrances to rail stations that have multiple entrances, but access for people with disabilities will be maintained at all stations.

Pizza store closes

for ‘sanitizing’

CRENSHAW — The owner of a Domino’s pizza franchise has temporarily closed the restaurant for “thorough sanitizing” after four employees at the location reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Domino’s at 3631 Crenshaw Blvd. was the site of a worker strike earlier this month that also involved a nearby McDonald’s where an employee reportedly tested positive for the virus.

“The health and safety of my team members and customers is the No.1 priority,” owner Brent Hamill told City News Service April 11. “I’ve established a number of COVID-19 precautions in my store, including enhanced sanitation and hand washing every 30 minutes, social distancing, providing masks to my team members, advising those who are sick to stay home, and offering contactless delivery to my customers.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I’m also taking the additional step of temporarily closing my store to allow for thorough sanitizing of the entire store. I’ll be coordinating directly with my local public health authority about any further precautions that may be necessary. I look forward to being able to resume the privilege of serving my community and providing essential jobs to my dedicated team members.”

County offers

delivery service

LOS ANGELES — L.A. County’s Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services has launched a new program called critical delivery service. The free pickup and delivery program will deliver groceries, household items and vital necessities to older adults and individuals who cannot leave their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is limited to four deliveries or 40 miles a month, whichever comes first. Items are delivered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and must be pre-paid and ready for pickup to receive free delivery.

To schedule delivery, call (888) 863-7411 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Supervisors set store

rules on sanitation

LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors has approved an interim urgency ordinance to protect retail grocery and drug store workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ordinance, which goes into effect immediately, requires all retail grocery and drug stores to establish sanitary and workplace safety practices, and provide protective facemasks and sanitizing products.

The ordinance specifically requires employers to sanitize and stock all bathrooms, clean shopping carts between uses, provide sanitizing stations at the entrance, provide security to enforce social distancing, establish operating hours to restock stores and require employees to wash their hands every 30 seconds.

“As more guidelines are being placed for first-responders, we must set stricter guidelines for those in the food and grocery sector,” Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said. “Food and grocery stores have become essential in this difficult time, and we do all that we can to support and protect them with the resources we have available, including appropriate protective equipment and policies.”

Recovery loans

offered to businesses

LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors has created a small business recovery loan program, administered by the county Development Authority. The program provides quick relief to small businesses whose revenue has gone down because of an emergency outside of their immediate control. Loan proceeds can be used for working capitol, including payroll or rent.

Any for-profit business with 25 employees or less located within unincorporated L.A. County or a city participating in the county’s Community Development Block Grant program is eligible. The maximum loan amount is $20,000 with a five-year term, and they have no origination fee or collateral required.

The loans will be made available through the county’s Economic Development Administration loan fund, which is the primary source of funding.

Health care workers

offered child care

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Early Childhood Education COVID-19 Response Team will provide early childhood education and child-care services for first responders and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team members will connect those essential workers to available child-care options throughout the county. They have also secured more than 300,000 diapers for providers and families.

The response team is a collaboration among the L.A. County Office of Education, County Department of Public Health–Office for the Advancement of Early Care and Education, First 5 L.A., Los Angeles Unified School District, Child Care Alliance of Los Angeles, Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, Child360, the office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Center for Strategic Partnerships and county resource and referral agencies.