L.A. DIGEST: Truth Awards to honor Hemingway

HOLLYWOOD — The award-winning director/producer Anthony Hemingway will be honored at the Truth Awards at 6 p.m. March 9 at the Taglyan Cultural Complex, 1201 Vine St.

The event is sponsored by the Better Brothers Los Angeles, in association with award-winning actress/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph, and her nonprofit organization, the Diva Foundation. It will be hosted by actress Angela Robinson of Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and Have Nots.” Special musical guest performance will be made by R&B singer/songwriter Tweet.

The black-tie affair will honor trailblazing LGBTQ African-Americans whose personal and professional accomplishments have positively impacted the perception and image of the Black LGBTQ community.

Alongside Hemingway, the Truth Awards will honor founder, former president and CEO of the Black AIDS Institute Phill Wilson with a Lifetime Achievement Award; three-time Emmy-winning writer, director and producer Tajamika “Taj” Paxton with a Media & Arts Award; Emmy-winning host Karamo Brown of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” with a Culture & Arts Award; viral sensation and food critic Kalen Allen with the Social Influencer Award; Eric Jones,a three-time Emmy Award-winning entertainment booker and producer for ABC’s “Good Morning America” with the Passing the Torch Award; and the In the Meantime Men’s Group, a 21-year old, community service organization, with the Advocate Award.

Tickets range from $150 for general admission to $250 for premier seating and can be purchased on Eventbrite at truthawards5.eventbrite.com.

Compton College

to host job fair

COMPTON — Compton College is hosting a job fair for educators from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9, in the Library-Student Success Center on campus, 1111 E. Artesia Blvd. Free and open to the public, the job fair offers individuals an opportunity to explore employment opportunities and learn more about Compton College, as well as meet with Compton College administrators and deans. The fair will offer free workshops in resume writing and interview skills.

Information: (310) 900-1600, ext. 2142 or 2143.

Magic Johnson Park

plans groundbreaking

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, the county Parks and Recreation Departmnt and special guests will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for Ervin “Magic” Johnson Park at 10 a.m. March 9 at 905 E. El Segundo Blvd.

The event marks the beginning construction of phase one that focuses on development of the community center, outdoor splash pad, and the redesigning of the parking lot and walking trail.

McKenna to attend

student health forum

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles school board member George J. McKenna III will talk about student health from 9:30 a.m. to noon March 9 at Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies Magnet, 5931 West 18th St.

Vaping, suicide and the availability of wellness resources will be among the topics.

Sponsors include The L.A. Trust and BREATHE California of Los Angeles County. RSVP to BoardDistrict1@lausd.net.

Black writers

to meet in Carson

CARSON — Black Writers On Tour and the Southern California Black Business Expo will host their annual event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 30, at the Carson Community Center, 801 E. Carson St.

The event will feature writers from across the country and seven writer’s seminars. General admission and parking is free.

Information: (323) 750-3592 or visit www.blackwritersontour.com.

Minority apartment

owners to meet

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Minority Apartment Owners Association will hold its bi-monthly meeting at 7 p.m. March 14 at the offices of International Realty & Investments, 11215 S. Western Ave.

The guest speaker will be Anthony Henley of Farmers Insurance. Topics will include: “Building Code Upgrade Coverage,” “Why Worker’s Compensation Insurance is Important,” “Pricing Your Insurance Policy,” and “New Deck and Balcony Laws for Homeowners Associations.”

Information: (323) 754-2818.arkero

Scholarship awards

luncheon planned

CRENSHAW — Our Author’s Study Club will host a scholarship and awards luncheon honoring community icons at 10:30 a.m. March 16 at the Museum of African American Art, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd.

The master of ceremonies will be William Allen Young. Special entertainment will be provided by Seville.

Linda Hodge to hold

book signing

BALDWIN HILLS — Malik Books and KP Publishing presents “Bruised but not Battered,” a forum hosted by author and life coach Linda G. Hodge, in celebration of Women’s History Month, at 1 p.m. March 16 at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall, Community Room, 3650 W. Martin Luther Kings Jr. Blvd.

Admission is free and Hodge will be signing copies of her book after the event. The first 20 to purchase the book will receive a special gift.

Foundation to mark

Women’s Month

LOS ANGELES — The Urban Lady Foundation will host “Empowered To Serve,” a celebration of International Women’s Month from 3 to 6 p.m. March 24 the Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites, 404 S. Figueroa St. The event is free and open to the public.

Founded by Inez “Tootie” Adkins, the Urban Lady Foundation was created to fill the need for professional advancement of women in underserved communities. The mission of The Urban Lady Foundation is to provide mentorship and educational opportunities in financial literacy and professional growth for women in the Compton and surrounding areas.

Compiled by Angela Parker.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.