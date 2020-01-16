L.A. DIGEST: Volunteers sought for homeless count

LOS ANGELES — Officials from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority say they need more volunteers to sufficiently tally the county’s homeless population.

The effort, known as the point-in-time count, is essential to understanding how large the homeless crisis has become and is required to be conducted by Continuum of Care providers to receive federal funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This year’s point-in-time count will occur Jan. 21-23, with volunteers canvassing more than 80 cities and 200 communities across Los Angeles County in that time, officials said. Volunteers can sign up online at www.theycountwillyou.org/volunteer, where a list of count locations can be found.

On Jan. 21, volunteers will canvass the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys. On Jan. 22, they will focus on west and southeast Los Angeles as well as the South Bay. On Jan. 23, volunteers will count homeless people in Antelope Valley, downtown Los Angeles and South Los Angeles.

Authority officials said volunteers are needed most for the counts in Rosemead, Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, Vermont Square, Leimert Park, South Gate and Lawndale.

Poetry reading

planned Jan. 16

EXPOSITION PARK — Influx Collectiv will host a queer poetry reading on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at Exposition Park Regional Library, 3900 S. Western Ave.

The event is part of a monthly reading series that connects Los Angeles-based poets and promotes the voices of queer writers throughout Los Angeles.

For more information, visit influxcollectiv.org.

Museum hosts

climate change talk

EXCPOSITION PARK — A discussion on nuclear contamination and climate change in the Marshall Islands will be held on Jan. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exhibition Blvd.

Los Angeles Times reporter Susanne Rust will facilitate the conversation with scholars and community leaders from the Marshall Islands.

For information and to reserve tickets, visit NHM.ORG/latalks.

Inglewood plans

MLK celebration

INGLEWOOD — The city of Inglewood’s 37th annual King Fest is planned for Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Market Street from Florence Avenue to Hillcrest Boulevard.

The event will begin with an ecumenical service at 9 a.m. at The Tabernacle, 321 N. Eucalyptus Ave., and will continue with the parade beginning at 11:15 a.m.

For information regarding vending opportunities and participation in the parade, call (310) 412-8750, or email mlkcommittee@cityofinglewood.org.

Black collective

hosts fundraiser

MID-WILSHIRE — The Black Rebirth Collective will host its inaugural Reaching Higher and Higher fundraiser on Jan. 18 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd.

The event will include a silent auction, a cocktail reception, and a musical tribute to R&B legend Jackie Wilson.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-brcs-1st-annual-fundraiser-reaching-higher-and-higher-tickets-83279827205.

Gallery exhibits

emerging L.A. artists

LOS ANGELES — Keystone Gallery will exhibit “Reverent Revenant Remnant Referent” from Jan. 18 to Jan. 27, with an opening reception on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at 338 S. Avenue 16.

The exhibition features work by three Los Angeles-based emerging artists that respond to the American landscape through a contemporary lens.

For more information, visit https://www.revrevremref.net.

UNCF hosts MLK

breakfast celebration

WEST LOS ANGELES — The Inter Alumni Council of the United Negro College Fund of Los Angeles will host its 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast Celebration on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. at The Proud Bird, 11022 Aviation Blvd.

The event will celebrate HBCUs and King’s legacy, and will include local vendors, musical performances, and the traditional HBCU roll call.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (213) 639-3800, or email LAMLKBreakfast@UNCF.org.

Adoption information

offered downtown

PICO-UNION — Children’s Bureau is holding a foster-adoption information meeting on Jan. 25 at its local office, 1910 Magnolia Place, at 10 a.m.

The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in fostering or adopting children, with an emphasis on keeping siblings together.

To RSVP or for more information, call (213) 342-0162 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org.

Museum presents

incarceration exhibit

DOWNTOWN — The Los Angeles Museum of Social Justice will exhibit “Impact on Innocence: Mass Incarceration” from Feb. 6 to July 19, with an opening reception on Feb. 8, at 115 Paseo de La Plaza.

The exhibit will show drawings by artist Deborah McDuff that shed light on the emotions of children and families affected by mass incarceration.

For more information, visit www.museumofsocialjustice.org.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

