L.A. DIGEST: Waters holds district town hall meeting

LOS ANGELES — U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters hosted a telephone town hall discussing the COVID-19 pandemic March 19.

More than 19,000 residents called in to hear a legislative overview from Waters, as well as presentations by the L.A. County Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and representatives from all school districts in the 43rd Congressional District.

“This call is the first of many that my office will host in order to ensure that my constituents have direct access to the information and resources they need to support themselves and their families during this highly unusual and chaotic time,” Waters said.

Online map show

critical food sources

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin has launched an online map that shows locations of critical food resources for residents.

The “Food Access in L.A.” map is accessible online at lacontroller.org/foodaccess and it includes information on local food pantries, Los Angeles Unified School District’s Grab-and-Go centers and certain markets that are open across the city.

“The coronavirus outbreak is impacting the lives and livelihoods of everyone in Los Angeles, especially working and low-income families,” Galperin said. “But even with schools and businesses shuttered, families can still access healthy and nutritious meals.”

In addition to mapping food distribution locations, users can also see how accessible grocery stores are to them in different Los Angeles neighborhoods and to find out if they are open.

Other maps from the controller’s office at available at lacontroller.org/resourcemaps.

Covid-19 conference

planned March 26

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Jan King of the county Department of Public Health will host a COVID-19 South L.A. Community Conference Call at 5:30 p.m. March 26.

This is the first in a series of calls that Community Health Councils is organizing, with the goal of assuring that residents and community partners are engaged in communication around immediate needs.

The number to dial in for English is (213) 493-0601, Access Code: 399-641-818. For Spanish, the number is (213) 289-0010, Access Code: 510-558-595.

Jackson estate

makes donation

LOS ANGELES — The Michael Jackson is donating $300,000 to coronavirus response efforts in three communities: Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York.

Broadway Cares, Three Square Food Bank (Southern Nevada’s largest hunger-relief organization) and MusiCares will each receive a $100,000 donation.

“This virus strikes at the heart of the communities we are close to,” said John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson. “Michael’s spirit of generosity and helping others during his lifetime is legendary. These donations are inspired by him.”

The Los Angeles donation went to the Recording Academy and MusiCares, which support the music makers who Michael Jackson worked with and loved in a time where the industry is being challenged at every level from the virus.

“MusiCares is very grateful for the outpouring of generosity we’ve seen from many in the music industry to grow the COVID-19 Relief Fund,” said Steve Boom, MusiCares chair. “The challenges that our industry is facing right now are enormous. It is contributions such as these that will help our community survive in this unprecedented time of tremendous need.”

Coronavirus aid

announced by mayor

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced a campaign to raise $10 million for cash assistance to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Families will be able to apply for assistance soon, which will be distributed via community centers through no-fee debit cards, according to Garcetti. The fund was seeded with a major contribution from Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, who grew up in Hawthorne.

To donate to the fund, text LALOVE to 21000 or visit mayorsfundla.org/Angeleno.

Judges announce

suspension of trials

LOS ANGELES — California Supreme Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye has suspended all jury trials in California’s superior courts for 60 days starting March 23, and authorized courts to adopt new rules to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Access to all L.A. County courthouses is restricted to judges, commissioners, court staff and authorized personnel until further notice, according to an order signed by L.A. County Superior Court Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile the same day.

“Courts cannot comply with these health restrictions and continue to operate as they have in the past,” Justice Cantil-Sakauye said.

Police employees test

positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that eight officers and one civilian employee have tested positive for the coronavirus.

All are quarantining at home and recovering, according to police, and their workspaces have been sanitized.

According to the department, at least one of the officers was exhibiting symptoms inside the L.A. Police Department’s Central Division station for several days last week.

City library

locations closed

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Public Library’s Central Library and its 72 branch libraries will be closed through March 31 in response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). All library events have been canceled.

Librarians are available to provide assistance by calling (213) 228-7272 or visiting the library website.

For more information, visit https://www.lapl.org/coronavirus.

Compiled by Quinci Legardye.

