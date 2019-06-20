L.A. DIGEST: Women’s group to hold scholarship lunch

LOS ANGELES — The 10th Council District Women’s Steering Committee will celebrate its 34th annual scholarship fundraiser and awards luncheon from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 at the Proud Bird, 11022 Aviation Blvd.

Scholarships will be given in the names of David S. Cunningham Jr., Geneva Cox, Johnabel Gentry and Gladys Wesson with special credit given to committee sponsors. The tentative program lineup includes: keynote speaker and honoree, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and the invocation and blessings will be given by the Rev. Cecil L. “Chip” Murray.

Honorees include L.A. City Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr., chairwoman of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California Gloria Gray and four-time Olympic gold medalist and author Wyomia Tyus, who will be selling and signing her new book “Tigerbelle.”

Tickets range from $75 to $150. For more information, visit www.10thcdwsc.org/donate.

Youth media

to be recognized

LONG BEACH — VoiceWaves’ home Youth Leadership Institute will host “Pass The Mic,” a night of recognition of a year of youth-led media and mental health advocacy work, from 6 to 9 p.m. June 21, at VoiceWaves Long Beach, 525 E. 7th St. The event is free and open to all ages.

Participants will watch youth-produced films on juvenile justice and problem gambling, with panel discussions on youth campaigns that have taken place over the past year. There will be a raffle and a photo booth will be available.

RSVP at Tinyurl.com/YouthLB or by calling (562) 879-6787.

Relay for life set

in Baldwin Hills

BALDWIN HILLS — Relay For Life of Baldwin Hills will be returning to the communities of Baldwin Hills, Crenshaw, Culver City, Ladera Heights, Leimert Park, View Park, and Windsor Hills at 9 a.m. June 22 at the Yvonne B. Burke Athletic Sports Complex Baseball Fields, 5401 S. Fairfax Ave.

The event will feature live music, face painting, and a cash bar featuring Remy Martin specialty cocktails. Children 10 and under are free until 2 p.m., and half-priced after that. Nearly 50 teams of supporters will raise funds for the American Cancer Society and take to the track in honor of loved ones, friends and co-workers touched by cancer. To register, volunteer or donate go to: www.RelayForLife.org/BaldwinHillsCA

Chamber plans

scholarship reception

EXPOSITION PARK — The Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce will host its 40th annual Education Fund Scholarship Reception at 5:30 p.m. June 26 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

Jeffery T.D. Wallace Jr., president and CEO of LeadersUP, will be the keynote speaker.

For more information, call (323) 292-1297.

“40 Under 40” awards

to be presented

LOS ANGELES — The fourth annual “40-Under-40” awards will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 27 at the Underground Museum, 3508 W Washington Blvd. For more information about the Empowerment Congress or to attend the event, visit http://empowermentcongress.org/.

Jazz performances

planned June 27

BALDWIN HILLS — “Just Jazz Pop Up,” a free night of live music with performances by Jonathan Pinson I Melogia and friends will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 420 Marlton Ave.

The evening will be hosted by LeRoy Downs from KCRW and Just Jazz. For more information, visit www.justjazz.tv.

March of Dimes

to honor Olympian

LOS ANGELES – Six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix will be honored during the inaugural Get S.E.T. Los Angeles at 6 p.m. June 27 at The NOVO at L.A. Live, 800 W. Olympic Blvd. The event features interactive displays and activations and intimate access to world-class entertainment. Tickets are only $250 each and are on sale at marchofdimes.org/getsetla.

Art Museum

offers free day

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., will be free from 3 to 8 p.m. June 28.

The museum is free to Los Angeles residents after 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It is also free to people 17 years old or younger. For more information, visit lacma.org/plan-your-visit.

Harold & Belle’s

holds block party

LOS ANGELES — The 11th annual Harold & Belle’s Block Party and Crawfish Boil will be held from noon to 6 p.m. June 29 at 2920 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Attendees will be able to enjoy all they can eat gumbo, jambalaya, fried catfish, crawfish boil and more. Pre-sale tickets are available at www.haroldandbellesresturant.com for $45 until sold out. Day of tickets can be purchased at the door for $50. No re-entry and no food to go.

Hello Kitty’s plans

anniversary show

BOYLE HEIGHTS — The Hello Kitty’s 45th Anniversary Group Show will be held from June 29 to Aug. 3 at the Corey Helford Gallery, 571 S. Anderson St.

The opening reception starts at 7 p.m. June 29. An advance online preview of the show can be requested at jch@coreyhelfordgallery.com. The event is sponsored by Sanrio.

Hello Kitty has been spreading joy for 45 years amongst an ever-increasing fan base of all age groups. This special group exhibition, featuring artists from all over the globe, examines the world of Hello Kitty and her influence on popular culture throughout her 45 years.

